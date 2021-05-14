New Silk Road Investment Pte Ltd Buys MINISO Group Holding, TAL Education Group, Yum China Holdings Inc, Sells New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, MakeMyTrip

Added Positions: MNSO, TAL, YUMC,

MNSO, TAL, YUMC, Reduced Positions: EDU, TME, SE,

EDU, TME, SE, Sold Out: MMYT, BABA, JD,

Investment company New Silk Road Investment Pte Ltd Current Portfolio ) buys MINISO Group Holding, TAL Education Group, Yum China Holdings Inc, sells New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, MakeMyTrip, Alibaba Group Holding, JD.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, New Silk Road Investment Pte Ltd. As of 2021Q1, New Silk Road Investment Pte Ltd owns 9 stocks with a total value of $146 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Sea Ltd (SE) - 233,838 shares, 35.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.33% Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) - 1,085,098 shares, 15.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 41.37% HDFC Bank Ltd (HDB) - 265,500 shares, 14.13% of the total portfolio. MINISO Group Holding Ltd (MNSO) - 803,315 shares, 13.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 253.82% TAL Education Group (TAL) - 305,278 shares, 11.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.15%

New Silk Road Investment Pte Ltd added to a holding in MINISO Group Holding Ltd by 253.82%. The purchase prices were between $20.75 and $34.77, with an estimated average price of $28.22. The stock is now traded at around $22.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.48%. The holding were 803,315 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Silk Road Investment Pte Ltd added to a holding in TAL Education Group by 44.15%. The purchase prices were between $52.09 and $90.15, with an estimated average price of $73.46. The stock is now traded at around $46.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.45%. The holding were 305,278 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Silk Road Investment Pte Ltd added to a holding in Yum China Holdings Inc by 76.12%. The purchase prices were between $55.98 and $64.35, with an estimated average price of $59.81. The stock is now traded at around $61.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.07%. The holding were 175,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Silk Road Investment Pte Ltd sold out a holding in MakeMyTrip Ltd. The sale prices were between $28.11 and $38.4, with an estimated average price of $31.76.

New Silk Road Investment Pte Ltd sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98.

New Silk Road Investment Pte Ltd sold out a holding in JD.com Inc. The sale prices were between $78.71 and $106.88, with an estimated average price of $91.81.