New Silk Road Investment Pte Ltd Buys MINISO Group Holding, TAL Education Group, Yum China Holdings Inc, Sells New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, MakeMyTrip

These are the top 5 holdings of NEW SILK ROAD INVESTMENT PTE LTD
- Sea Ltd (SE) - 233,838 shares, 35.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.33%
- Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) - 1,085,098 shares, 15.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 41.37%
- HDFC Bank Ltd (HDB) - 265,500 shares, 14.13% of the total portfolio.
- MINISO Group Holding Ltd (MNSO) - 803,315 shares, 13.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 253.82%
- TAL Education Group (TAL) - 305,278 shares, 11.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.15%
New Silk Road Investment Pte Ltd added to a holding in MINISO Group Holding Ltd by 253.82%. The purchase prices were between $20.75 and $34.77, with an estimated average price of $28.22. The stock is now traded at around $22.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.48%. The holding were 803,315 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: TAL Education Group (TAL)
New Silk Road Investment Pte Ltd added to a holding in TAL Education Group by 44.15%. The purchase prices were between $52.09 and $90.15, with an estimated average price of $73.46. The stock is now traded at around $46.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.45%. The holding were 305,278 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC)
New Silk Road Investment Pte Ltd added to a holding in Yum China Holdings Inc by 76.12%. The purchase prices were between $55.98 and $64.35, with an estimated average price of $59.81. The stock is now traded at around $61.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.07%. The holding were 175,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: MakeMyTrip Ltd (MMYT)
New Silk Road Investment Pte Ltd sold out a holding in MakeMyTrip Ltd. The sale prices were between $28.11 and $38.4, with an estimated average price of $31.76.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
New Silk Road Investment Pte Ltd sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98.Sold Out: JD.com Inc (JD)
New Silk Road Investment Pte Ltd sold out a holding in JD.com Inc. The sale prices were between $78.71 and $106.88, with an estimated average price of $91.81.
