Mainstay Capital Management Llc Buys Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF, SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF, Sells ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF, Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF

Investment company Mainstay Capital Management Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF, SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF, Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF, ARK Next Generation Internet ETF, sells ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF, Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF, iShares Gold Trust, IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mainstay Capital Management Llc . As of 2021Q1, Mainstay Capital Management Llc owns 115 stocks with a total value of $263 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) - 915,944 shares, 20.88% of the total portfolio. New Position SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) - 440,870 shares, 11.10% of the total portfolio. New Position ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme (EMQQ) - 308,888 shares, 7.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.45% VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) - 256,748 shares, 6.75% of the total portfolio. New Position Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (PEJ) - 306,977 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. New Position

Mainstay Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.76 and $63.92, with an estimated average price of $55.22. The stock is now traded at around $64.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 20.88%. The holding were 915,944 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mainstay Capital Management Llc initiated holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.46 and $70.75, with an estimated average price of $62.15. The stock is now traded at around $69.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.1%. The holding were 440,870 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mainstay Capital Management Llc initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.31 and $69.57, with an estimated average price of $65.9. The stock is now traded at around $72.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.75%. The holding were 256,748 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mainstay Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.88 and $54.76, with an estimated average price of $46.12. The stock is now traded at around $42.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.36%. The holding were 306,977 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mainstay Capital Management Llc initiated holding in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF. The purchase prices were between $138.36 and $187.47, with an estimated average price of $161.31. The stock is now traded at around $123.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.76%. The holding were 85,024 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mainstay Capital Management Llc initiated holding in U.S. Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $42.75 and $56.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9. The stock is now traded at around $61.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 26,315 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mainstay Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 900.00%. The purchase prices were between $35.5 and $48.27, with an estimated average price of $41.58. The stock is now traded at around $40.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 12,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mainstay Capital Management Llc added to a holding in PIMCO Active Bond ETF by 85.25%. The purchase prices were between $108.66 and $112.09, with an estimated average price of $110.64. The stock is now traded at around $109.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 7,373 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mainstay Capital Management Llc added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 92.88%. The purchase prices were between $85.44 and $87.17, with an estimated average price of $86.42. The stock is now traded at around $86.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 6,041 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mainstay Capital Management Llc added to a holding in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 78.19%. The purchase prices were between $271.27 and $311.75, with an estimated average price of $292.59. The stock is now traded at around $283.806500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,871 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mainstay Capital Management Llc added to a holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 63.73%. The purchase prices were between $71.13 and $80.08, with an estimated average price of $76.95. The stock is now traded at around $78.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,016 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mainstay Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF. The sale prices were between $55.83 and $72.45, with an estimated average price of $64.52.

Mainstay Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF. The sale prices were between $32.33 and $33.67, with an estimated average price of $33.08.

Mainstay Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $127.03 and $139.24, with an estimated average price of $133.81.

Mainstay Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The sale prices were between $18.67 and $24.77, with an estimated average price of $21.56.

Mainstay Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63.

Mainstay Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $60 and $68.46, with an estimated average price of $64.52.