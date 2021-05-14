Mainstay Capital Management Llc Buys Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF, SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF, Sells ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF, Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Mainstay Capital Management Llc Buys Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF, SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF, Sells ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF, Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Mainstay Capital Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF, SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF, Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF, ARK Next Generation Internet ETF, sells ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF, Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF, iShares Gold Trust, IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mainstay Capital Management Llc . As of 2021Q1, Mainstay Capital Management Llc owns 115 stocks with a total value of $263 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MAINSTAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC 's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mainstay+capital+management+llc+/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of MAINSTAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC
  1. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) - 915,944 shares, 20.88% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) - 440,870 shares, 11.10% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme (EMQQ) - 308,888 shares, 7.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.45%
  4. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) - 256,748 shares, 6.75% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (PEJ) - 306,977 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD)

Mainstay Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.76 and $63.92, with an estimated average price of $55.22. The stock is now traded at around $64.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 20.88%. The holding were 915,944 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)

Mainstay Capital Management Llc initiated holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.46 and $70.75, with an estimated average price of $62.15. The stock is now traded at around $69.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.1%. The holding were 440,870 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT)

Mainstay Capital Management Llc initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.31 and $69.57, with an estimated average price of $65.9. The stock is now traded at around $72.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.75%. The holding were 256,748 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (PEJ)

Mainstay Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.88 and $54.76, with an estimated average price of $46.12. The stock is now traded at around $42.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.36%. The holding were 306,977 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW)

Mainstay Capital Management Llc initiated holding in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF. The purchase prices were between $138.36 and $187.47, with an estimated average price of $161.31. The stock is now traded at around $123.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.76%. The holding were 85,024 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Mainstay Capital Management Llc initiated holding in U.S. Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $42.75 and $56.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9. The stock is now traded at around $61.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 26,315 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL)

Mainstay Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 900.00%. The purchase prices were between $35.5 and $48.27, with an estimated average price of $41.58. The stock is now traded at around $40.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 12,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND)

Mainstay Capital Management Llc added to a holding in PIMCO Active Bond ETF by 85.25%. The purchase prices were between $108.66 and $112.09, with an estimated average price of $110.64. The stock is now traded at around $109.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 7,373 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)

Mainstay Capital Management Llc added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 92.88%. The purchase prices were between $85.44 and $87.17, with an estimated average price of $86.42. The stock is now traded at around $86.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 6,041 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (JKE)

Mainstay Capital Management Llc added to a holding in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 78.19%. The purchase prices were between $271.27 and $311.75, with an estimated average price of $292.59. The stock is now traded at around $283.806500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,871 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK)

Mainstay Capital Management Llc added to a holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 63.73%. The purchase prices were between $71.13 and $80.08, with an estimated average price of $76.95. The stock is now traded at around $78.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,016 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB)

Mainstay Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF. The sale prices were between $55.83 and $72.45, with an estimated average price of $64.52.

Sold Out: IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA)

Mainstay Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF. The sale prices were between $32.33 and $33.67, with an estimated average price of $33.08.

Sold Out: iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (IWY)

Mainstay Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $127.03 and $139.24, with an estimated average price of $133.81.

Sold Out: Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD)

Mainstay Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The sale prices were between $18.67 and $24.77, with an estimated average price of $21.56.

Sold Out: Intel Corp (INTC)

Mainstay Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63.

Sold Out: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)

Mainstay Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $60 and $68.46, with an estimated average price of $64.52.



Here is the complete portfolio of MAINSTAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC . Also check out:

1. MAINSTAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC 's Undervalued Stocks
2. MAINSTAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC 's Top Growth Companies, and
3. MAINSTAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC 's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that MAINSTAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC keeps buying

Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider