Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Co., Ltd. Buys Costco Wholesale Corp, Merck Inc, The Chemours Co, Sells Veeva Systems Inc, CDW Corp, Kimberly-Clark Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Co., Ltd. Buys Costco Wholesale Corp, Merck Inc, The Chemours Co, Sells Veeva Systems Inc, CDW Corp, Kimberly-Clark Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Tokyo, M0, based Investment company Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Co., Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys Costco Wholesale Corp, Merck Inc, The Chemours Co, Anthem Inc, The Estee Lauder Inc, sells Veeva Systems Inc, CDW Corp, Kimberly-Clark Corp, NVIDIA Corp, Philip Morris International Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Co., Ltd.. As of 2021Q1, Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Co., Ltd. owns 120 stocks with a total value of $92 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Co., Ltd.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/legg+mason+asset+management+%28japan%29+co.%2C+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Co., Ltd.
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 33,741 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.23%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 8,152 shares, 2.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.21%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 578 shares, 1.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.01%
  4. Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) - 4,757 shares, 1.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.34%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 802 shares, 1.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18%
New Purchase: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Co., Ltd. initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $379.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 2,619 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Co., Ltd. initiated holding in Merck & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $78.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 11,486 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: The Chemours Co (CC)

Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Co., Ltd. initiated holding in The Chemours Co. The purchase prices were between $23.53 and $28.74, with an estimated average price of $26.6. The stock is now traded at around $33.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 29,172 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Anthem Inc (ANTM)

Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Co., Ltd. initiated holding in Anthem Inc. The purchase prices were between $287.7 and $371.31, with an estimated average price of $321.08. The stock is now traded at around $395.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 2,251 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)

Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Co., Ltd. initiated holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $235.85 and $295.74, with an estimated average price of $274.06. The stock is now traded at around $291.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 2,568 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Seagen Inc (SGEN)

Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Co., Ltd. initiated holding in Seagen Inc. The purchase prices were between $137.51 and $190.8, with an estimated average price of $161.21. The stock is now traded at around $144.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 4,983 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: NRG Energy Inc (NRG)

Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Co., Ltd. added to a holding in NRG Energy Inc by 30.38%. The purchase prices were between $35.78 and $43.93, with an estimated average price of $39.85. The stock is now traded at around $33.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 22,564 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)

Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Co., Ltd. added to a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc by 20.74%. The purchase prices were between $446.73 and $548.2, with an estimated average price of $486.85. The stock is now traded at around $517.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,770 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Co., Ltd. added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 22.80%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $137.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,793 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PulteGroup Inc (PHM)

Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Co., Ltd. added to a holding in PulteGroup Inc by 24.71%. The purchase prices were between $40.85 and $52.75, with an estimated average price of $46.71. The stock is now traded at around $58.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 10,321 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)

Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $241.17 and $318.09, with an estimated average price of $279.23.

Sold Out: CDW Corp (CDW)

Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in CDW Corp. The sale prices were between $127.16 and $167.9, with an estimated average price of $149.4.

Sold Out: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)

Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $43.94 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $53.18.

Sold Out: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13.

Sold Out: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)

Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The sale prices were between $286.61 and $323.64, with an estimated average price of $301.43.

Sold Out: Baxter International Inc (BAX)

Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in Baxter International Inc. The sale prices were between $76.38 and $86.03, with an estimated average price of $79.39.



Here is the complete portfolio of Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Co., Ltd.. Also check out:

1. Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Co., Ltd.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Co., Ltd.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Co., Ltd.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Co., Ltd. keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider