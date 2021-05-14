Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Co., Ltd. Buys Costco Wholesale Corp, Merck Inc, The Chemours Co, Sells Veeva Systems Inc, CDW Corp, Kimberly-Clark Corp

New Purchases: COST, MRK, CC, ANTM, EL, ODFL, SGEN, CRUS, UTHR, SRE, MTD, TSLA, COR, NWE,

Tokyo, M0, based Investment company Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Co., Ltd. Current Portfolio ) buys Costco Wholesale Corp, Merck Inc, The Chemours Co, Anthem Inc, The Estee Lauder Inc, sells Veeva Systems Inc, CDW Corp, Kimberly-Clark Corp, NVIDIA Corp, Philip Morris International Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Co., Ltd.. As of 2021Q1, Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Co., Ltd. owns 120 stocks with a total value of $92 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 33,741 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.23% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 8,152 shares, 2.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.21% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 578 shares, 1.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.01% Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) - 4,757 shares, 1.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.34% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 802 shares, 1.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18%

Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Co., Ltd. initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $379.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 2,619 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Co., Ltd. initiated holding in Merck & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $78.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 11,486 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Co., Ltd. initiated holding in The Chemours Co. The purchase prices were between $23.53 and $28.74, with an estimated average price of $26.6. The stock is now traded at around $33.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 29,172 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Co., Ltd. initiated holding in Anthem Inc. The purchase prices were between $287.7 and $371.31, with an estimated average price of $321.08. The stock is now traded at around $395.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 2,251 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Co., Ltd. initiated holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $235.85 and $295.74, with an estimated average price of $274.06. The stock is now traded at around $291.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 2,568 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Co., Ltd. initiated holding in Seagen Inc. The purchase prices were between $137.51 and $190.8, with an estimated average price of $161.21. The stock is now traded at around $144.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 4,983 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Co., Ltd. added to a holding in NRG Energy Inc by 30.38%. The purchase prices were between $35.78 and $43.93, with an estimated average price of $39.85. The stock is now traded at around $33.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 22,564 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Co., Ltd. added to a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc by 20.74%. The purchase prices were between $446.73 and $548.2, with an estimated average price of $486.85. The stock is now traded at around $517.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,770 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Co., Ltd. added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 22.80%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $137.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,793 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Co., Ltd. added to a holding in PulteGroup Inc by 24.71%. The purchase prices were between $40.85 and $52.75, with an estimated average price of $46.71. The stock is now traded at around $58.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 10,321 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $241.17 and $318.09, with an estimated average price of $279.23.

Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in CDW Corp. The sale prices were between $127.16 and $167.9, with an estimated average price of $149.4.

Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $43.94 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $53.18.

Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13.

Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The sale prices were between $286.61 and $323.64, with an estimated average price of $301.43.

Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in Baxter International Inc. The sale prices were between $76.38 and $86.03, with an estimated average price of $79.39.