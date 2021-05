Amalgamated Bank Buys International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, GameStop Corp, NOV Inc, Sells iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Eaton Vance Corp, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

New York, NY, based Investment company Amalgamated Bank Current Portfolio ) buys International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, GameStop Corp, NOV Inc, Devon Energy Corp, Vroom Inc, sells iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Eaton Vance Corp, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, DuPont de Nemours Inc, Tiffany during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Amalgamated Bank. As of 2021Q1, Amalgamated Bank owns 1599 stocks with a total value of $2.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 974,591 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.15% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 461,809 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.51% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 26,153 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.42% Facebook Inc (FB) - 147,752 shares, 1.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.54% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 18,013 shares, 1.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.34%

Amalgamated Bank initiated holding in GameStop Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.25 and $347.51, with an estimated average price of $117.03. The stock is now traded at around $164.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,085 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Amalgamated Bank initiated holding in NOV Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.22 and $17.29, with an estimated average price of $14.5. The stock is now traded at around $16.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 49,812 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Amalgamated Bank initiated holding in Ncino Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.64 and $83.93, with an estimated average price of $71.51. The stock is now traded at around $49.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 7,882 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Amalgamated Bank initiated holding in BigCommerce Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.74 and $90, with an estimated average price of $66.59. The stock is now traded at around $44.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 7,430 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Amalgamated Bank initiated holding in Duck Creek Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.65 and $59.36, with an estimated average price of $48.36. The stock is now traded at around $35.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 12,459 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Amalgamated Bank initiated holding in NXP Semiconductors NV. The purchase prices were between $160.47 and $208.34, with an estimated average price of $182.81. The stock is now traded at around $186.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,303 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Amalgamated Bank added to a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc by 124.50%. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $138.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 13,596 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Amalgamated Bank added to a holding in Devon Energy Corp by 44.50%. The purchase prices were between $16.13 and $25.61, with an estimated average price of $20.57. The stock is now traded at around $24.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 72,370 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Amalgamated Bank added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 21.01%. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25. The stock is now traded at around $54.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 66,524 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Amalgamated Bank added to a holding in Vroom Inc by 247.83%. The purchase prices were between $31.61 and $50.93, with an estimated average price of $40.66. The stock is now traded at around $36.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 17,141 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Amalgamated Bank added to a holding in Slack Technologies Inc by 22.64%. The purchase prices were between $39.95 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $41.86. The stock is now traded at around $40.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 24,373 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Amalgamated Bank added to a holding in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc by 49.49%. The purchase prices were between $30.52 and $35.49, with an estimated average price of $32.4. The stock is now traded at around $35.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 29,661 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Amalgamated Bank sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The sale prices were between $67.14 and $74.76, with an estimated average price of $71.13.

Amalgamated Bank sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.

Amalgamated Bank sold out a holding in BioTelemetry Inc. The sale prices were between $71.46 and $72.38, with an estimated average price of $71.95.

Amalgamated Bank sold out a holding in Parsley Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $14.15 and $16.93, with an estimated average price of $15.88.

Amalgamated Bank sold out a holding in Acacia Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $71.29 and $114.99, with an estimated average price of $107.31.

Amalgamated Bank sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.69 and $69.8, with an estimated average price of $65.23.