Oakmont Corp Buys General Motors Co, PayPal Holdings Inc, Zillow Group Inc, Sells Lockheed Martin Corp, Facebook Inc, Salesforce.com Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company Oakmont Corp (Current Portfolio) buys General Motors Co, PayPal Holdings Inc, Zillow Group Inc, Liberty Oilfield Services Inc, sells Lockheed Martin Corp, Facebook Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Lennar Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Oakmont Corp. As of 2021Q1, Oakmont Corp owns 29 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of OAKMONT CORP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/oakmont+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of OAKMONT CORP
  1. Sea Ltd (SE) - 944,709 shares, 18.54% of the total portfolio.
  2. Roku Inc (ROKU) - 548,793 shares, 15.71% of the total portfolio.
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 54,060 shares, 14.70% of the total portfolio.
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 427,559 shares, 8.86% of the total portfolio.
  5. General Motors Co (GM) - 1,582,783 shares, 7.99% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: General Motors Co (GM)

Oakmont Corp initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11. The stock is now traded at around $54.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.99%. The holding were 1,582,783 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Oakmont Corp initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $240.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.18%. The holding were 195,916 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Zillow Group Inc (Z)

Oakmont Corp initiated holding in Zillow Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $119.63 and $199.9, with an estimated average price of $149.17. The stock is now traded at around $107.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.88%. The holding were 252,543 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (LBRT)

Oakmont Corp added to a holding in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc by 21.89%. The purchase prices were between $10.3 and $14.54, with an estimated average price of $12. The stock is now traded at around $13.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 1,464,253 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

Oakmont Corp sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99.

Sold Out: Facebook Inc (FB)

Oakmont Corp sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28.

Sold Out: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Oakmont Corp sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91.



Here is the complete portfolio of OAKMONT CORP. Also check out:

