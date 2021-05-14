Oakmont Corp Buys General Motors Co, PayPal Holdings Inc, Zillow Group Inc, Sells Lockheed Martin Corp, Facebook Inc, Salesforce.com Inc

New Purchases: GM, PYPL, Z,

Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company Oakmont Corp Current Portfolio ) buys General Motors Co, PayPal Holdings Inc, Zillow Group Inc, Liberty Oilfield Services Inc, sells Lockheed Martin Corp, Facebook Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Lennar Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Oakmont Corp. As of 2021Q1, Oakmont Corp owns 29 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Sea Ltd (SE) - 944,709 shares, 18.54% of the total portfolio. Roku Inc (ROKU) - 548,793 shares, 15.71% of the total portfolio. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 54,060 shares, 14.70% of the total portfolio. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 427,559 shares, 8.86% of the total portfolio. General Motors Co (GM) - 1,582,783 shares, 7.99% of the total portfolio. New Position

Oakmont Corp initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11. The stock is now traded at around $54.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.99%. The holding were 1,582,783 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oakmont Corp initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $240.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.18%. The holding were 195,916 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oakmont Corp initiated holding in Zillow Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $119.63 and $199.9, with an estimated average price of $149.17. The stock is now traded at around $107.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.88%. The holding were 252,543 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oakmont Corp added to a holding in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc by 21.89%. The purchase prices were between $10.3 and $14.54, with an estimated average price of $12. The stock is now traded at around $13.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 1,464,253 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oakmont Corp sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99.

Oakmont Corp sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28.

Oakmont Corp sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91.