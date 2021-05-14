Logo
Rare Infrastructure Ltd Buys Pembina Pipeline Corp, Exelon Corp, Alliant Energy Corp, Sells Edison International, NextEra Energy Partners LP, Williams Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Sydney, C3, based Investment company Rare Infrastructure Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Pembina Pipeline Corp, Exelon Corp, Alliant Energy Corp, CSX Corp, Pinnacle West Capital Corp, sells Edison International, NextEra Energy Partners LP, Williams Inc, Dominion Energy Inc, Duke Energy Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rare Infrastructure Ltd. As of 2021Q1, Rare Infrastructure Ltd owns 24 stocks with a total value of $2.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Rare Infrastructure Ltd's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rare+infrastructure+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Rare Infrastructure Ltd
  1. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (PEG) - 3,818,960 shares, 9.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.96%
  2. Exelon Corp (EXC) - 5,039,405 shares, 9.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 59.89%
  3. Enbridge Inc (ENB) - 5,408,715 shares, 8.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.84%
  4. Union Pacific Corp (UNP) - 766,291 shares, 7.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.62%
  5. Brookfield Renewable Corp (BEPC) - 2,996,221 shares, 5.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.36%
New Purchase: Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA)

Rare Infrastructure Ltd initiated holding in Pembina Pipeline Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.94 and $30.74, with an estimated average price of $27.79. The stock is now traded at around $31.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.89%. The holding were 3,228,233 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Alliant Energy Corp (LNT)

Rare Infrastructure Ltd initiated holding in Alliant Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $46.16 and $54.64, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $56.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.71%. The holding were 1,189,644 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Brookfield Infrastructure Corp (BIPC)

Rare Infrastructure Ltd initiated holding in Brookfield Infrastructure Corp. The purchase prices were between $59.49 and $76.37, with an estimated average price of $67.55. The stock is now traded at around $71.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 124,394 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Kansas City Southern (KSU)

Rare Infrastructure Ltd initiated holding in Kansas City Southern. The purchase prices were between $200.98 and $263.92, with an estimated average price of $217.37. The stock is now traded at around $313.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 780 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Exelon Corp (EXC)

Rare Infrastructure Ltd added to a holding in Exelon Corp by 59.89%. The purchase prices were between $38.6 and $43.75, with an estimated average price of $42.13. The stock is now traded at around $44.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.47%. The holding were 5,039,405 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: CSX Corp (CSX)

Rare Infrastructure Ltd added to a holding in CSX Corp by 85.68%. The purchase prices were between $83.89 and $97.66, with an estimated average price of $91.55. The stock is now traded at around $100.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.4%. The holding were 1,283,661 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Pinnacle West Capital Corp (PNW)

Rare Infrastructure Ltd added to a holding in Pinnacle West Capital Corp by 66.23%. The purchase prices were between $69.93 and $81.43, with an estimated average price of $77.31. The stock is now traded at around $85.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 1,419,478 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Southern Co (SO)

Rare Infrastructure Ltd added to a holding in Southern Co by 21.71%. The purchase prices were between $56.72 and $62.32, with an estimated average price of $59.88. The stock is now traded at around $65.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 2,136,661 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Canadian National Railway Co (CNI)

Rare Infrastructure Ltd added to a holding in Canadian National Railway Co by 38.62%. The purchase prices were between $101.17 and $118.12, with an estimated average price of $111. The stock is now traded at around $111.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,420 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)

Rare Infrastructure Ltd added to a holding in Norfolk Southern Corp by 46.67%. The purchase prices were between $233.44 and $272.91, with an estimated average price of $253.28. The stock is now traded at around $287.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,134 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Edison International (EIX)

Rare Infrastructure Ltd sold out a holding in Edison International. The sale prices were between $53.99 and $63.2, with an estimated average price of $58.69.

Sold Out: Williams Companies Inc (WMB)

Rare Infrastructure Ltd sold out a holding in Williams Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $20.1 and $24.56, with an estimated average price of $22.72.

Sold Out: Dominion Energy Inc (D)

Rare Infrastructure Ltd sold out a holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $68 and $76.7, with an estimated average price of $72.63.



