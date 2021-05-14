Rare Infrastructure Ltd Buys Pembina Pipeline Corp, Exelon Corp, Alliant Energy Corp, Sells Edison International, NextEra Energy Partners LP, Williams Inc

- New Purchases: PBA, LNT, BIPC, KSU,
- Added Positions: EXC, CSX, PNW, ENB, SO, PEG, CWEN, CCI, UNP, TRP, AMT, SRE, CMS, CNI, NSC,
- Reduced Positions: NEP, LNG, NEE, BEPC, DUK,
- Sold Out: EIX, WMB, D,
For the details of Rare Infrastructure Ltd's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rare+infrastructure+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Rare Infrastructure Ltd
- Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (PEG) - 3,818,960 shares, 9.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.96%
- Exelon Corp (EXC) - 5,039,405 shares, 9.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 59.89%
- Enbridge Inc (ENB) - 5,408,715 shares, 8.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.84%
- Union Pacific Corp (UNP) - 766,291 shares, 7.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.62%
- Brookfield Renewable Corp (BEPC) - 2,996,221 shares, 5.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.36%
Rare Infrastructure Ltd initiated holding in Pembina Pipeline Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.94 and $30.74, with an estimated average price of $27.79. The stock is now traded at around $31.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.89%. The holding were 3,228,233 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Alliant Energy Corp (LNT)
Rare Infrastructure Ltd initiated holding in Alliant Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $46.16 and $54.64, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $56.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.71%. The holding were 1,189,644 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Brookfield Infrastructure Corp (BIPC)
Rare Infrastructure Ltd initiated holding in Brookfield Infrastructure Corp. The purchase prices were between $59.49 and $76.37, with an estimated average price of $67.55. The stock is now traded at around $71.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 124,394 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Kansas City Southern (KSU)
Rare Infrastructure Ltd initiated holding in Kansas City Southern. The purchase prices were between $200.98 and $263.92, with an estimated average price of $217.37. The stock is now traded at around $313.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 780 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Exelon Corp (EXC)
Rare Infrastructure Ltd added to a holding in Exelon Corp by 59.89%. The purchase prices were between $38.6 and $43.75, with an estimated average price of $42.13. The stock is now traded at around $44.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.47%. The holding were 5,039,405 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: CSX Corp (CSX)
Rare Infrastructure Ltd added to a holding in CSX Corp by 85.68%. The purchase prices were between $83.89 and $97.66, with an estimated average price of $91.55. The stock is now traded at around $100.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.4%. The holding were 1,283,661 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Pinnacle West Capital Corp (PNW)
Rare Infrastructure Ltd added to a holding in Pinnacle West Capital Corp by 66.23%. The purchase prices were between $69.93 and $81.43, with an estimated average price of $77.31. The stock is now traded at around $85.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 1,419,478 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Southern Co (SO)
Rare Infrastructure Ltd added to a holding in Southern Co by 21.71%. The purchase prices were between $56.72 and $62.32, with an estimated average price of $59.88. The stock is now traded at around $65.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 2,136,661 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Canadian National Railway Co (CNI)
Rare Infrastructure Ltd added to a holding in Canadian National Railway Co by 38.62%. The purchase prices were between $101.17 and $118.12, with an estimated average price of $111. The stock is now traded at around $111.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,420 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)
Rare Infrastructure Ltd added to a holding in Norfolk Southern Corp by 46.67%. The purchase prices were between $233.44 and $272.91, with an estimated average price of $253.28. The stock is now traded at around $287.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,134 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Edison International (EIX)
Rare Infrastructure Ltd sold out a holding in Edison International. The sale prices were between $53.99 and $63.2, with an estimated average price of $58.69.Sold Out: Williams Companies Inc (WMB)
Rare Infrastructure Ltd sold out a holding in Williams Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $20.1 and $24.56, with an estimated average price of $22.72.Sold Out: Dominion Energy Inc (D)
Rare Infrastructure Ltd sold out a holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $68 and $76.7, with an estimated average price of $72.63.
Here is the complete portfolio of Rare Infrastructure Ltd. Also check out:
1. Rare Infrastructure Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. Rare Infrastructure Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Rare Infrastructure Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Rare Infrastructure Ltd keeps buying