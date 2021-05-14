Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. Buys Applied Materials Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, American Tower Corp, Sells Danaher Corp, Tyson Foods Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF

- New Purchases: AMAT, TMO, TRI,
- Added Positions: AMT, HD, MCO, MSFT, MA, ZTS, SHW, DG, ATVI, V, CTAS, ROP, INTU, TRP, WCN, OTEX, CNI,
- Reduced Positions: SPY, SBUX, UNH, TXN, ALLE, AVGO, CP, TU, BAM,
- Sold Out: DHR, TSN, RY, TD, ENB,
- Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 783,931 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) - 435,832 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.98%
- The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 267,465 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.26%
- American Tower Corp (AMT) - 335,025 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.70%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 338,021 shares, 4.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.10%
Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $119.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.25%. The holding were 783,931 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)
Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $439.85 and $518.83, with an estimated average price of $477.79. The stock is now traded at around $456.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.02%. The holding were 147,673 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI)
Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. initiated holding in Thomson Reuters Corp. The purchase prices were between $78.54 and $89.14, with an estimated average price of $84.42. The stock is now traded at around $94.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 13,696 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: American Tower Corp (AMT)
Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 32.70%. The purchase prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.76. The stock is now traded at around $244.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 335,025 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Danaher Corp (DHR)
Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. sold out a holding in Danaher Corp. The sale prices were between $212.38 and $245.9, with an estimated average price of $229.37.Sold Out: Tyson Foods Inc (TSN)
Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. sold out a holding in Tyson Foods Inc. The sale prices were between $63.45 and $76.93, with an estimated average price of $68.98.Sold Out: Royal Bank of Canada (RY)
Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. sold out a holding in Royal Bank of Canada. The sale prices were between $80.87 and $93.73, with an estimated average price of $86.99.Sold Out: The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)
Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. sold out a holding in The Toronto-Dominion Bank. The sale prices were between $56.26 and $66.31, with an estimated average price of $61.03.Sold Out: Enbridge Inc (ENB)
Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. sold out a holding in Enbridge Inc. The sale prices were between $31.97 and $37.2, with an estimated average price of $35.14.
