Souders Financial Advisors Buys Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Yum Brands Inc, Sells Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Jack Henry & Associates Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Souders Financial Advisors Buys Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Yum Brands Inc, Sells Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Jack Henry & Associates Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Souders Financial Advisors (Current Portfolio) buys Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Yum Brands Inc, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Pfizer Inc, sells Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Jack Henry & Associates Inc, Cigna Corp, Caterpillar Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Souders Financial Advisors. As of 2021Q1, Souders Financial Advisors owns 120 stocks with a total value of $250 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Souders Financial Advisors's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/souders+financial+advisors/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Souders Financial Advisors
  1. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 306,956 shares, 8.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.93%
  2. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 51,572 shares, 7.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.91%
  3. Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 105,540 shares, 5.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.14%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 88,149 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.29%
  5. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 60,457 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.79%
New Purchase: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)

Souders Financial Advisors initiated holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The purchase prices were between $253.15 and $290.67, with an estimated average price of $271.66. The stock is now traded at around $299.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 8,282 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Yum Brands Inc (YUM)

Souders Financial Advisors initiated holding in Yum Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $101.49 and $111.02, with an estimated average price of $105.84. The stock is now traded at around $118.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 20,822 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Souders Financial Advisors initiated holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.08 and $117.3, with an estimated average price of $115.27. The stock is now traded at around $114.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 7,024 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: 3M Co (MMM)

Souders Financial Advisors initiated holding in 3M Co. The purchase prices were between $165.2 and $195.74, with an estimated average price of $179.02. The stock is now traded at around $203.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 3,302 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Lufax Holding Ltd (LU)

Souders Financial Advisors initiated holding in Lufax Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $13.56 and $17.44, with an estimated average price of $15.38. The stock is now traded at around $10.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 36,296 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST)

Souders Financial Advisors initiated holding in Upstart Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.99 and $164.87, with an estimated average price of $77.09. The stock is now traded at around $84.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 3,962 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)

Souders Financial Advisors added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 33.93%. The purchase prices were between $63.23 and $73.67, with an estimated average price of $68.24. The stock is now traded at around $76.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.26%. The holding were 306,956 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)

Souders Financial Advisors added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 75.77%. The purchase prices were between $101.91 and $102.11, with an estimated average price of $102.01. The stock is now traded at around $101.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 37,449 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Souders Financial Advisors added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 48.19%. The purchase prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49. The stock is now traded at around $40.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 72,351 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

Souders Financial Advisors added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 258.85%. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $387.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 2,128 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Souders Financial Advisors added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 65.19%. The purchase prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.89. The stock is now traded at around $169.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 7,070 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Shopify Inc (SHOP)

Souders Financial Advisors added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 146.07%. The purchase prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21. The stock is now traded at around $1047.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 657 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Jack Henry & Associates Inc (JKHY)

Souders Financial Advisors sold out a holding in Jack Henry & Associates Inc. The sale prices were between $144.79 and $166.95, with an estimated average price of $152.44.

Sold Out: Cigna Corp (CI)

Souders Financial Advisors sold out a holding in Cigna Corp. The sale prices were between $203.27 and $247.55, with an estimated average price of $222.64.

Sold Out: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)

Souders Financial Advisors sold out a holding in Caterpillar Inc. The sale prices were between $180.63 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $206.87.

Sold Out: Global Payments Inc (GPN)

Souders Financial Advisors sold out a holding in Global Payments Inc. The sale prices were between $176.52 and $215.55, with an estimated average price of $199.17.

Sold Out: ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD)

Souders Financial Advisors sold out a holding in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $25.02 and $54.99, with an estimated average price of $44.12.

Sold Out: Enbridge Inc (ENB)

Souders Financial Advisors sold out a holding in Enbridge Inc. The sale prices were between $31.97 and $37.2, with an estimated average price of $35.14.



Here is the complete portfolio of Souders Financial Advisors. Also check out:

1. Souders Financial Advisors's Undervalued Stocks
2. Souders Financial Advisors's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Souders Financial Advisors's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Souders Financial Advisors keeps buying
Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider