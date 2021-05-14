Souders Financial Advisors Buys Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Yum Brands Inc, Sells Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Jack Henry & Associates Inc

New Purchases: APD, YUM, AGG, MMM, LU, UPST, AZEK, RDFN, DOW, SCHP, XOM, CSCO, BA, T, USB, LHX, CNXC, SCHW, QCOM, BSJL,

SCHG, VIG, UNP, UNH, GILD, INTC, JPM, TFC, AVGO, PEP, COP, HD, GOOGL, GOOG, PM, FSKR, TSM, WMT, CINF, CLX, TSLA, GS, LOW, GE, VTI, Sold Out: JKHY, CI, CAT, GPN, ACAD, ENB, FSK, DBD,

Investment company Souders Financial Advisors Current Portfolio ) buys Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Yum Brands Inc, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Pfizer Inc, sells Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Jack Henry & Associates Inc, Cigna Corp, Caterpillar Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Souders Financial Advisors. As of 2021Q1, Souders Financial Advisors owns 120 stocks with a total value of $250 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 306,956 shares, 8.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.93% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 51,572 shares, 7.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.91% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 105,540 shares, 5.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.14% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 88,149 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.29% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 60,457 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.79%

Souders Financial Advisors initiated holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The purchase prices were between $253.15 and $290.67, with an estimated average price of $271.66. The stock is now traded at around $299.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 8,282 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Souders Financial Advisors initiated holding in Yum Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $101.49 and $111.02, with an estimated average price of $105.84. The stock is now traded at around $118.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 20,822 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Souders Financial Advisors initiated holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.08 and $117.3, with an estimated average price of $115.27. The stock is now traded at around $114.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 7,024 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Souders Financial Advisors initiated holding in 3M Co. The purchase prices were between $165.2 and $195.74, with an estimated average price of $179.02. The stock is now traded at around $203.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 3,302 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Souders Financial Advisors initiated holding in Lufax Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $13.56 and $17.44, with an estimated average price of $15.38. The stock is now traded at around $10.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 36,296 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Souders Financial Advisors initiated holding in Upstart Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.99 and $164.87, with an estimated average price of $77.09. The stock is now traded at around $84.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 3,962 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Souders Financial Advisors added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 33.93%. The purchase prices were between $63.23 and $73.67, with an estimated average price of $68.24. The stock is now traded at around $76.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.26%. The holding were 306,956 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Souders Financial Advisors added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 75.77%. The purchase prices were between $101.91 and $102.11, with an estimated average price of $102.01. The stock is now traded at around $101.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 37,449 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Souders Financial Advisors added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 48.19%. The purchase prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49. The stock is now traded at around $40.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 72,351 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Souders Financial Advisors added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 258.85%. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $387.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 2,128 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Souders Financial Advisors added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 65.19%. The purchase prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.89. The stock is now traded at around $169.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 7,070 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Souders Financial Advisors added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 146.07%. The purchase prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21. The stock is now traded at around $1047.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 657 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Souders Financial Advisors sold out a holding in Jack Henry & Associates Inc. The sale prices were between $144.79 and $166.95, with an estimated average price of $152.44.

Souders Financial Advisors sold out a holding in Cigna Corp. The sale prices were between $203.27 and $247.55, with an estimated average price of $222.64.

Souders Financial Advisors sold out a holding in Caterpillar Inc. The sale prices were between $180.63 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $206.87.

Souders Financial Advisors sold out a holding in Global Payments Inc. The sale prices were between $176.52 and $215.55, with an estimated average price of $199.17.

Souders Financial Advisors sold out a holding in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $25.02 and $54.99, with an estimated average price of $44.12.

Souders Financial Advisors sold out a holding in Enbridge Inc. The sale prices were between $31.97 and $37.2, with an estimated average price of $35.14.