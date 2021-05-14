Logo
DG Capital Management, LLC Buys Dine Brands Global Inc, Full House Resorts Inc, Anterix Inc, Sells Provention Bio Inc, Boston Scientific Corp, ScION Tech Growth I

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company DG Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Dine Brands Global Inc, Full House Resorts Inc, Anterix Inc, United Therapeutics Corp, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, sells Provention Bio Inc, Boston Scientific Corp, ScION Tech Growth I, Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp, Aware Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, DG Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, DG Capital Management, LLC owns 27 stocks with a total value of $271 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of DG Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/dg+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of DG Capital Management, LLC
  1. United Therapeutics Corp (UTHR) - 139,471 shares, 8.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 49.30%
  2. Extended Stay America Inc (STAY) - 1,142,694 shares, 8.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.47%
  3. Amarin Corp PLC (AMRN) - 3,177,146 shares, 7.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.02%
  4. Summit Materials Inc (SUM) - 638,416 shares, 6.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.71%
  5. Bloomin Brands Inc (BLMN) - 615,367 shares, 6.14% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Dine Brands Global Inc (DIN)

DG Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Dine Brands Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.55 and $92.69, with an estimated average price of $77.69. The stock is now traded at around $93.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.28%. The holding were 128,824 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Full House Resorts Inc (FLL)

DG Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Full House Resorts Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.7 and $8.97, with an estimated average price of $6.71. The stock is now traded at around $9.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.52%. The holding were 1,121,928 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Anterix Inc (ATEX)

DG Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Anterix Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.9 and $47.6, with an estimated average price of $41.1. The stock is now traded at around $47.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.4%. The holding were 195,569 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH)

DG Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.3 and $18.73, with an estimated average price of $14.53. The stock is now traded at around $10.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.83%. The holding were 591,154 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: MannKind Corp (MNKD)

DG Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in MannKind Corp. The purchase prices were between $3.14 and $6.14, with an estimated average price of $4.13. The stock is now traded at around $4.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 364,143 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Orion Acquisition Corp (OHPAU)

DG Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Orion Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.82 and $10.4, with an estimated average price of $10.02. The stock is now traded at around $9.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: United Therapeutics Corp (UTHR)

DG Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in United Therapeutics Corp by 49.30%. The purchase prices were between $153.94 and $174.85, with an estimated average price of $166.75. The stock is now traded at around $193.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.84%. The holding were 139,471 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Turning Point Brands Inc (TPB)

DG Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Turning Point Brands Inc by 76.02%. The purchase prices were between $43.02 and $59, with an estimated average price of $50. The stock is now traded at around $44.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 268,360 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Amarin Corp PLC (AMRN)

DG Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Amarin Corp PLC by 43.02%. The purchase prices were between $5.03 and $8.8, with an estimated average price of $6.74. The stock is now traded at around $4.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.19%. The holding were 3,177,146 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (WH)

DG Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc by 69.11%. The purchase prices were between $57.34 and $71.36, with an estimated average price of $63.79. The stock is now traded at around $72.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 161,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Extended Stay America Inc (STAY)

DG Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Extended Stay America Inc by 21.47%. The purchase prices were between $14.04 and $19.98, with an estimated average price of $16.31. The stock is now traded at around $19.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 1,142,694 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Blueknight Energy Partners LP (BKEP)

DG Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Blueknight Energy Partners LP by 26.20%. The purchase prices were between $2 and $3.43, with an estimated average price of $2.41. The stock is now traded at around $3.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 3,088,636 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Provention Bio Inc (PRVB)

DG Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Provention Bio Inc. The sale prices were between $10.12 and $19.45, with an estimated average price of $14.08.

Sold Out: Boston Scientific Corp (BSX)

DG Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Boston Scientific Corp. The sale prices were between $35.27 and $39.67, with an estimated average price of $37.86.

Sold Out: ScION Tech Growth I (SCOAU)

DG Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in ScION Tech Growth I. The sale prices were between $10.03 and $11.16, with an estimated average price of $10.62.

Sold Out: Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (OSMT)

DG Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC. The sale prices were between $3.26 and $4.84, with an estimated average price of $4.12.

Sold Out: Corner Growth Acquisition Corp (COOLU)

DG Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10 and $10.87, with an estimated average price of $10.47.

Sold Out: Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp (CRHC)

DG Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $9.74 and $11.35, with an estimated average price of $10.55.



Here is the complete portfolio of DG Capital Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. DG Capital Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. DG Capital Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. DG Capital Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that DG Capital Management, LLC keeps buying
