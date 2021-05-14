DG Capital Management, LLC Buys Dine Brands Global Inc, Full House Resorts Inc, Anterix Inc, Sells Provention Bio Inc, Boston Scientific Corp, ScION Tech Growth I

- New Purchases: DIN, FLL, ATEX, AUPH, MNKD, OHPAU, RSVA,
- Added Positions: UTHR, TPB, AMRN, WH, STAY, SUM, BKEP, EVRI, CZR, TMTS,
- Reduced Positions: DBDR, AWRE, BCRX, HZNP, RIBT,
- Sold Out: PRVB, BSX, SCOAU, OSMT, COOLU, CRHC, AGRX, TMTSU, LCUT, NEBCU,
- United Therapeutics Corp (UTHR) - 139,471 shares, 8.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 49.30%
- Extended Stay America Inc (STAY) - 1,142,694 shares, 8.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.47%
- Amarin Corp PLC (AMRN) - 3,177,146 shares, 7.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.02%
- Summit Materials Inc (SUM) - 638,416 shares, 6.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.71%
- Bloomin Brands Inc (BLMN) - 615,367 shares, 6.14% of the total portfolio.
DG Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Dine Brands Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.55 and $92.69, with an estimated average price of $77.69. The stock is now traded at around $93.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.28%. The holding were 128,824 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Full House Resorts Inc (FLL)
DG Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Full House Resorts Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.7 and $8.97, with an estimated average price of $6.71. The stock is now traded at around $9.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.52%. The holding were 1,121,928 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Anterix Inc (ATEX)
DG Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Anterix Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.9 and $47.6, with an estimated average price of $41.1. The stock is now traded at around $47.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.4%. The holding were 195,569 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH)
DG Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.3 and $18.73, with an estimated average price of $14.53. The stock is now traded at around $10.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.83%. The holding were 591,154 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: MannKind Corp (MNKD)
DG Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in MannKind Corp. The purchase prices were between $3.14 and $6.14, with an estimated average price of $4.13. The stock is now traded at around $4.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 364,143 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Orion Acquisition Corp (OHPAU)
DG Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Orion Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.82 and $10.4, with an estimated average price of $10.02. The stock is now traded at around $9.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: United Therapeutics Corp (UTHR)
DG Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in United Therapeutics Corp by 49.30%. The purchase prices were between $153.94 and $174.85, with an estimated average price of $166.75. The stock is now traded at around $193.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.84%. The holding were 139,471 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Turning Point Brands Inc (TPB)
DG Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Turning Point Brands Inc by 76.02%. The purchase prices were between $43.02 and $59, with an estimated average price of $50. The stock is now traded at around $44.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 268,360 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Amarin Corp PLC (AMRN)
DG Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Amarin Corp PLC by 43.02%. The purchase prices were between $5.03 and $8.8, with an estimated average price of $6.74. The stock is now traded at around $4.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.19%. The holding were 3,177,146 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (WH)
DG Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc by 69.11%. The purchase prices were between $57.34 and $71.36, with an estimated average price of $63.79. The stock is now traded at around $72.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 161,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Extended Stay America Inc (STAY)
DG Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Extended Stay America Inc by 21.47%. The purchase prices were between $14.04 and $19.98, with an estimated average price of $16.31. The stock is now traded at around $19.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 1,142,694 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Blueknight Energy Partners LP (BKEP)
DG Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Blueknight Energy Partners LP by 26.20%. The purchase prices were between $2 and $3.43, with an estimated average price of $2.41. The stock is now traded at around $3.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 3,088,636 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Provention Bio Inc (PRVB)
DG Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Provention Bio Inc. The sale prices were between $10.12 and $19.45, with an estimated average price of $14.08.Sold Out: Boston Scientific Corp (BSX)
DG Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Boston Scientific Corp. The sale prices were between $35.27 and $39.67, with an estimated average price of $37.86.Sold Out: ScION Tech Growth I (SCOAU)
DG Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in ScION Tech Growth I. The sale prices were between $10.03 and $11.16, with an estimated average price of $10.62.Sold Out: Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (OSMT)
DG Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC. The sale prices were between $3.26 and $4.84, with an estimated average price of $4.12.Sold Out: Corner Growth Acquisition Corp (COOLU)
DG Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10 and $10.87, with an estimated average price of $10.47.Sold Out: Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp (CRHC)
DG Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $9.74 and $11.35, with an estimated average price of $10.55.
