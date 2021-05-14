Qtron Investments LLC Buys Gerdau SA, Energy Company of Minas Gerais, Banco Santander Chile, Sells Baidu Inc, JD.com Inc, Zai Lab

New Purchases: CIG, BSAC, BBD, AZO, ERIC, EVRG, DOW, LHX, TEF, WBK, A, MO, RF, SMFG, IPG, OMC, MMM, TRV, DAL, TXG, SNY, TWLO, EXAS, RCL, IBM, IVZ, PINS, MU, SPG, PEG, SNA, CRL, PTC, PPL, MOH, NVST, KNX, ANSS, F, SWKS, DVN, BP, SPB, RGEN, NWL, RS, DUK, IDXX, MSI, STLA, TT, ENSG, FISV, HALO, NTR, ACI, BC, CNP, FE, ICLR, WHR, VIAV, STAA, MANH, MMSI, PXD, HST, OPCH, NMR, WTTR, TK,

Investment company Qtron Investments LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Gerdau SA, Energy Company of Minas Gerais, Banco Santander Chile, China Petroleum & Chemical Corp, Bank Bradesco SA, sells Baidu Inc, JD.com Inc, Zai Lab, Yum China Holdings Inc, Ecopetrol SA during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Qtron Investments LLC. As of 2021Q1, Qtron Investments LLC owns 330 stocks with a total value of $358 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Qtron Investments LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/qtron+investments+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 153,890 shares, 9.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.67% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 111,936 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 49,643 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.72% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,975 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. Vale SA (VALE) - 358,501 shares, 1.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.19%

Qtron Investments LLC initiated holding in Energy Company of Minas Gerais. The purchase prices were between $1.78 and $2.63, with an estimated average price of $2.16. The stock is now traded at around $2.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 713,388 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Qtron Investments LLC initiated holding in Banco Santander Chile. The purchase prices were between $19.9 and $25.71, with an estimated average price of $22.91. The stock is now traded at around $22.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 57,759 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Qtron Investments LLC initiated holding in Bank Bradesco SA. The purchase prices were between $3.61 and $4.83, with an estimated average price of $4.23. The stock is now traded at around $4.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 312,058 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Qtron Investments LLC initiated holding in AutoZone Inc. The purchase prices were between $1118.37 and $1432.28, with an estimated average price of $1236.54. The stock is now traded at around $1533.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 669 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Qtron Investments LLC initiated holding in Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson. The purchase prices were between $11.63 and $13.78, with an estimated average price of $12.75. The stock is now traded at around $13.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 70,316 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Qtron Investments LLC initiated holding in Evergy Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.41 and $60.16, with an estimated average price of $55.33. The stock is now traded at around $62.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 13,794 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Qtron Investments LLC added to a holding in Gerdau SA by 1609.49%. The purchase prices were between $4.24 and $5.42, with an estimated average price of $4.77. The stock is now traded at around $6.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 399,046 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Qtron Investments LLC added to a holding in China Petroleum & Chemical Corp by 121.35%. The purchase prices were between $44.86 and $58.23, with an estimated average price of $52.2. The stock is now traded at around $52.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 49,844 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Qtron Investments LLC added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 146.08%. The purchase prices were between $241.92 and $280.77, with an estimated average price of $258.46. The stock is now traded at around $285.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 6,051 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Qtron Investments LLC added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 35.40%. The purchase prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.89. The stock is now traded at around $169.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 21,207 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Qtron Investments LLC added to a holding in Deere & Co by 176.54%. The purchase prices were between $267.64 and $380.41, with an estimated average price of $327.94. The stock is now traded at around $378.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 3,324 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Qtron Investments LLC added to a holding in Anthem Inc by 144.52%. The purchase prices were between $287.7 and $371.31, with an estimated average price of $321.08. The stock is now traded at around $395.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 3,438 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Qtron Investments LLC sold out a holding in Zai Lab Ltd. The sale prices were between $126.27 and $191.71, with an estimated average price of $155.27.

Qtron Investments LLC sold out a holding in Ecopetrol SA. The sale prices were between $11.38 and $14.43, with an estimated average price of $12.91.

Qtron Investments LLC sold out a holding in Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. The sale prices were between $57.98 and $73.08, with an estimated average price of $64.25.

Qtron Investments LLC sold out a holding in Charter Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $596.5 and $654.65, with an estimated average price of $624.69.

Qtron Investments LLC sold out a holding in Cosan Ltd. The sale prices were between $16.93 and $20.87, with an estimated average price of $19.06.

Qtron Investments LLC sold out a holding in S&P Global Inc. The sale prices were between $305.95 and $361.74, with an estimated average price of $332.91.