Qtron Investments LLC Buys Gerdau SA, Energy Company of Minas Gerais, Banco Santander Chile, Sells Baidu Inc, JD.com Inc, Zai Lab

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Qtron Investments LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Gerdau SA, Energy Company of Minas Gerais, Banco Santander Chile, China Petroleum & Chemical Corp, Bank Bradesco SA, sells Baidu Inc, JD.com Inc, Zai Lab, Yum China Holdings Inc, Ecopetrol SA during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Qtron Investments LLC. As of 2021Q1, Qtron Investments LLC owns 330 stocks with a total value of $358 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Qtron Investments LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/qtron+investments+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Qtron Investments LLC
  1. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 153,890 shares, 9.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.67%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 111,936 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio.
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 49,643 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.72%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,975 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio.
  5. Vale SA (VALE) - 358,501 shares, 1.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.19%
New Purchase: Energy Company of Minas Gerais (CIG)

Qtron Investments LLC initiated holding in Energy Company of Minas Gerais. The purchase prices were between $1.78 and $2.63, with an estimated average price of $2.16. The stock is now traded at around $2.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 713,388 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Banco Santander Chile (BSAC)

Qtron Investments LLC initiated holding in Banco Santander Chile. The purchase prices were between $19.9 and $25.71, with an estimated average price of $22.91. The stock is now traded at around $22.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 57,759 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Bank Bradesco SA (BBD)

Qtron Investments LLC initiated holding in Bank Bradesco SA. The purchase prices were between $3.61 and $4.83, with an estimated average price of $4.23. The stock is now traded at around $4.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 312,058 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: AutoZone Inc (AZO)

Qtron Investments LLC initiated holding in AutoZone Inc. The purchase prices were between $1118.37 and $1432.28, with an estimated average price of $1236.54. The stock is now traded at around $1533.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 669 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson (ERIC)

Qtron Investments LLC initiated holding in Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson. The purchase prices were between $11.63 and $13.78, with an estimated average price of $12.75. The stock is now traded at around $13.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 70,316 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Evergy Inc (EVRG)

Qtron Investments LLC initiated holding in Evergy Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.41 and $60.16, with an estimated average price of $55.33. The stock is now traded at around $62.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 13,794 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Gerdau SA (GGB)

Qtron Investments LLC added to a holding in Gerdau SA by 1609.49%. The purchase prices were between $4.24 and $5.42, with an estimated average price of $4.77. The stock is now traded at around $6.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 399,046 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (SNP)

Qtron Investments LLC added to a holding in China Petroleum & Chemical Corp by 121.35%. The purchase prices were between $44.86 and $58.23, with an estimated average price of $52.2. The stock is now traded at around $52.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 49,844 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Accenture PLC (ACN)

Qtron Investments LLC added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 146.08%. The purchase prices were between $241.92 and $280.77, with an estimated average price of $258.46. The stock is now traded at around $285.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 6,051 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Qtron Investments LLC added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 35.40%. The purchase prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.89. The stock is now traded at around $169.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 21,207 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Deere & Co (DE)

Qtron Investments LLC added to a holding in Deere & Co by 176.54%. The purchase prices were between $267.64 and $380.41, with an estimated average price of $327.94. The stock is now traded at around $378.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 3,324 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Anthem Inc (ANTM)

Qtron Investments LLC added to a holding in Anthem Inc by 144.52%. The purchase prices were between $287.7 and $371.31, with an estimated average price of $321.08. The stock is now traded at around $395.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 3,438 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Zai Lab Ltd (ZLAB)

Qtron Investments LLC sold out a holding in Zai Lab Ltd. The sale prices were between $126.27 and $191.71, with an estimated average price of $155.27.

Sold Out: Ecopetrol SA (EC)

Qtron Investments LLC sold out a holding in Ecopetrol SA. The sale prices were between $11.38 and $14.43, with an estimated average price of $12.91.

Sold Out: Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd (RDY)

Qtron Investments LLC sold out a holding in Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. The sale prices were between $57.98 and $73.08, with an estimated average price of $64.25.

Sold Out: Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)

Qtron Investments LLC sold out a holding in Charter Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $596.5 and $654.65, with an estimated average price of $624.69.

Sold Out: Cosan Ltd (CZZ)

Qtron Investments LLC sold out a holding in Cosan Ltd. The sale prices were between $16.93 and $20.87, with an estimated average price of $19.06.

Sold Out: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

Qtron Investments LLC sold out a holding in S&P Global Inc. The sale prices were between $305.95 and $361.74, with an estimated average price of $332.91.



Here is the complete portfolio of Qtron Investments LLC. Also check out:

1. Qtron Investments LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Qtron Investments LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Qtron Investments LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Qtron Investments LLC keeps buying
insider

insider