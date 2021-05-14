Godsey & Gibb Associates Buys Aflac Inc, Alphabet Inc, Autodesk Inc, Sells Microchip Technology Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Costco Wholesale Corp

New Purchases: AFL, GOOG, ADSK, IVW, GOVT, ABBV, FB, CFX, ECL, NSC, EPD, ORI, NOC, SSB, DTE, CNNE, LOW, TMO, SBCF, REGN, ANTM, AXP, MANH, SPIB, CSX, BABA, LBRDK, CI, TGT, CTVA, AOR, ESE, O, PRU, ITA, NVO, DD, MUB, SHYG, GM, PCY, SCHP, MRNA, ISTB, IEF, USMV, XT, TOWN, EL, HPQ, LMT, DVA, PAA, CPB, SNA, AEE, NS, WM, AMT, VMBS, VPL, XLK, XLP, PFF, AMD, DLX, GIFI, NXST, EMLC, SKLZ, CARR, SNDL, ACHV, TLRY, TLRY, HPE, WSO,

AFL, GOOG, ADSK, IVW, GOVT, ABBV, FB, CFX, ECL, NSC, EPD, ORI, NOC, SSB, DTE, CNNE, LOW, TMO, SBCF, REGN, ANTM, AXP, MANH, SPIB, CSX, BABA, LBRDK, CI, TGT, CTVA, AOR, ESE, O, PRU, ITA, NVO, DD, MUB, SHYG, GM, PCY, SCHP, MRNA, ISTB, IEF, USMV, XT, TOWN, EL, HPQ, LMT, DVA, PAA, CPB, SNA, AEE, NS, WM, AMT, VMBS, VPL, XLK, XLP, PFF, AMD, DLX, GIFI, NXST, EMLC, SKLZ, CARR, SNDL, ACHV, TLRY, TLRY, HPE, WSO, Added Positions: MRK, T, KMB, SWK, PEP, NVS, MSFT, HDV, MO,

MRK, T, KMB, SWK, PEP, NVS, MSFT, HDV, MO, Reduced Positions: PNC, ADM, LLY, CSCO, NKE, SYY,

PNC, ADM, LLY, CSCO, NKE, SYY, Sold Out: MCHP, DIS, COST, V, HD, SBUX, CMCSA, ETN, ORCL, SYK, BLK, VFC, A, TFC, PAYX, PG, RTX, KO, VMW, FAST, UPS, DUK, RY, LNT, TD, IBM, D, BCE, AEP, CVX, EOG, SLB, SPY, AAPL, WMT, AMZN, INTC, BRK.B, JNJ, K, IGSB, FIS, MCD, SCHX, FNF, TFX, GPN, SFST, GOOGL, BKI, GNTX, ABT, PFE, AGG, AMGN, ADP, JPM, DHR, INTU, CLX, XOM, EFA, MDLZ, SCHD, QQQ, MBB, ADBE, SMH, VAC, TSLA, PM, APD, MA, BDX, BMY, SO, QCOM, PPG, AMPY,

Richmond, VA, based Investment company Godsey & Gibb Associates Current Portfolio ) buys Aflac Inc, Alphabet Inc, Autodesk Inc, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, sells Microchip Technology Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Costco Wholesale Corp, Visa Inc, The Home Depot Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Godsey & Gibb Associates. As of 2021Q1, Godsey & Gibb Associates owns 92 stocks with a total value of $168 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of GODSEY & GIBB ASSOCIATES's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/godsey+%26+gibb+associates/current-portfolio/portfolio

PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC) - 126,882 shares, 13.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.57% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 90,196 shares, 12.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.51% Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK) - 96,713 shares, 11.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.17% Archer-Daniels Midland Co (ADM) - 321,168 shares, 10.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.37% PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 117,638 shares, 9.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.97%

Godsey & Gibb Associates initiated holding in Aflac Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.19 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $47.96. The stock is now traded at around $55.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 21,780 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Godsey & Gibb Associates initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2261.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 95 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Godsey & Gibb Associates initiated holding in Autodesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $253.1 and $320.13, with an estimated average price of $288.65. The stock is now traded at around $269.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 650 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Godsey & Gibb Associates initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.1 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $26.67. The stock is now traded at around $26.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 7,025 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Godsey & Gibb Associates initiated holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.34 and $67.15, with an estimated average price of $64.55. The stock is now traded at around $66.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,760 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Godsey & Gibb Associates initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.92. The stock is now traded at around $116.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,475 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Godsey & Gibb Associates sold out a holding in Microchip Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $133.04 and $163.05, with an estimated average price of $149.33.

Godsey & Gibb Associates sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47.

Godsey & Gibb Associates sold out a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The sale prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18.

Godsey & Gibb Associates sold out a holding in The Home Depot Inc. The sale prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66.

Godsey & Gibb Associates sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49.

Godsey & Gibb Associates sold out a holding in Starbucks Corp. The sale prices were between $96.81 and $111.34, with an estimated average price of $105.