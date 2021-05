Trexquant Investment LP Buys Tesla Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Lululemon Athletica Inc, Sells Uber Technologies Inc, Texas Instruments Inc, ConocoPhillips

Stamford, CT, based Investment company Trexquant Investment LP Current Portfolio ) buys Tesla Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Lululemon Athletica Inc, Square Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, sells Uber Technologies Inc, Texas Instruments Inc, ConocoPhillips, Lam Research Corp, Abbott Laboratories during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Trexquant Investment LP. As of 2021Q1, Trexquant Investment LP owns 1064 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 47,672 shares, 1.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 225.16% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 84,944 shares, 0.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 92.44% Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 14,983 shares, 0.92% of the total portfolio. New Position Micron Technology Inc (MU) - 107,998 shares, 0.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.81% ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC) - 207,939 shares, 0.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 293.54%

Trexquant Investment LP initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $571.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 14,983 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Trexquant Investment LP initiated holding in Square Inc. The purchase prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.55. The stock is now traded at around $197.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 33,386 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Trexquant Investment LP initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61. The stock is now traded at around $84.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 78,051 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Trexquant Investment LP initiated holding in Illumina Inc. The purchase prices were between $361.28 and $504.76, with an estimated average price of $420.55. The stock is now traded at around $373.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 15,089 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Trexquant Investment LP initiated holding in Etsy Inc. The purchase prices were between $167.57 and $244.58, with an estimated average price of $209.7. The stock is now traded at around $156.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 28,448 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Trexquant Investment LP initiated holding in McDonald's Corp. The purchase prices were between $204.84 and $227.35, with an estimated average price of $213.87. The stock is now traded at around $229.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 24,827 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Trexquant Investment LP added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 225.16%. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $240.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 47,672 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Trexquant Investment LP added to a holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc by 1479.04%. The purchase prices were between $285.14 and $367.29, with an estimated average price of $328.51. The stock is now traded at around $307.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 27,049 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Trexquant Investment LP added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 293.54%. The purchase prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05. The stock is now traded at around $38.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 207,939 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Trexquant Investment LP added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 748.32%. The purchase prices were between $73.96 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23. The stock is now traded at around $73.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 100,670 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Trexquant Investment LP added to a holding in Chubb Ltd by 2578.77%. The purchase prices were between $145.1 and $175.05, with an estimated average price of $161.18. The stock is now traded at around $168.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 44,923 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Trexquant Investment LP added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 672.16%. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $59.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 133,561 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Trexquant Investment LP sold out a holding in Seagate Technology PLC. The sale prices were between $58.72 and $77.98, with an estimated average price of $69.63.

Trexquant Investment LP sold out a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The sale prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18.

Trexquant Investment LP sold out a holding in Baxter International Inc. The sale prices were between $76.38 and $86.03, with an estimated average price of $79.39.

Trexquant Investment LP sold out a holding in Danaher Corp. The sale prices were between $212.38 and $245.9, with an estimated average price of $229.37.

Trexquant Investment LP sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $153.77 and $191.61, with an estimated average price of $171.69.

Trexquant Investment LP sold out a holding in Deere & Co. The sale prices were between $267.64 and $380.41, with an estimated average price of $327.94.