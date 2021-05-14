Logo
Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC Buys iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Sells Amazon.com Inc, Eli Lilly and Co, Aflac Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, HollyFrontier Corp, Qualcomm Inc, sells Amazon.com Inc, Eli Lilly and Co, Aflac Inc, Sony Group Corp, Humana Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC owns 87 stocks with a total value of $0 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wealth+advisory+solutions%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC
  1. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 112,251 shares, 8.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.29%
  2. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 64,519 shares, 7.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.17%
  3. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) - 166,850 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 77.64%
  4. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) - 241,170 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 161.64%
  5. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 163,469 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 108.99%
New Purchase: HollyFrontier Corp (HFC)

Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC initiated holding in HollyFrontier Corp. The purchase prices were between $25.27 and $41.27, with an estimated average price of $33.38. The stock is now traded at around $33.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 107,447 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $127.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 32,670 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA)

Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC initiated holding in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. The purchase prices were between $10.34 and $12.81, with an estimated average price of $11.46. The stock is now traded at around $10.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 269,955 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Elanco Animal Health Inc (ELAN)

Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC initiated holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.85 and $34.49, with an estimated average price of $30.74. The stock is now traded at around $33.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 59,327 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD)

Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.87 and $39.27, with an estimated average price of $35.93. The stock is now traded at around $41.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 52,696 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: The AZEK Co Inc (AZEK)

Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC initiated holding in The AZEK Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.57 and $48.19, with an estimated average price of $42.85. The stock is now traded at around $44.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 35,630 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 161.64%. The purchase prices were between $51.68 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $52.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.37%. The holding were 241,170 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 108.99%. The purchase prices were between $81.91 and $82.54, with an estimated average price of $82.3. The stock is now traded at around $82.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 163,469 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)

Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 77.64%. The purchase prices were between $86.17 and $86.34, with an estimated average price of $86.28. The stock is now traded at around $86.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 166,850 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 139.07%. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $387.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 15,389 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 432.64%. The purchase prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34. The stock is now traded at around $54.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 28,512 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 397.35%. The purchase prices were between $46.65 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $48.66. The stock is now traded at around $50.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 37,480 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97.

Sold Out: Aflac Inc (AFL)

Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC sold out a holding in Aflac Inc. The sale prices were between $43.19 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $47.96.

Sold Out: BlackRock Inc (BLK)

Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC sold out a holding in BlackRock Inc. The sale prices were between $683.21 and $779.75, with an estimated average price of $725.37.

Sold Out: Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI)

Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC sold out a holding in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $5.79 and $6.87, with an estimated average price of $6.1.

Sold Out: FedEx Corp (FDX)

Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC sold out a holding in FedEx Corp. The sale prices were between $235.34 and $285.92, with an estimated average price of $257.69.

Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61.



Here is the complete portfolio of Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC. Also check out:

1. Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC keeps buying
