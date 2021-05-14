Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC Buys iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Sells Amazon.com Inc, Eli Lilly and Co, Aflac Inc

New Purchases: HFC, QCOM, TEVA, ELAN, SPYD, AZEK, PGX, HE, PM, KHC, GSG, FALN,

Investment company Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, HollyFrontier Corp, Qualcomm Inc, sells Amazon.com Inc, Eli Lilly and Co, Aflac Inc, Sony Group Corp, Humana Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC owns 87 stocks with a total value of $0 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 112,251 shares, 8.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.29% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 64,519 shares, 7.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.17% iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) - 166,850 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 77.64% iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) - 241,170 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 161.64% Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 163,469 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 108.99%

Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC initiated holding in HollyFrontier Corp. The purchase prices were between $25.27 and $41.27, with an estimated average price of $33.38. The stock is now traded at around $33.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 107,447 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $127.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 32,670 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC initiated holding in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. The purchase prices were between $10.34 and $12.81, with an estimated average price of $11.46. The stock is now traded at around $10.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 269,955 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC initiated holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.85 and $34.49, with an estimated average price of $30.74. The stock is now traded at around $33.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 59,327 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.87 and $39.27, with an estimated average price of $35.93. The stock is now traded at around $41.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 52,696 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC initiated holding in The AZEK Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.57 and $48.19, with an estimated average price of $42.85. The stock is now traded at around $44.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 35,630 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 161.64%. The purchase prices were between $51.68 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $52.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.37%. The holding were 241,170 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 108.99%. The purchase prices were between $81.91 and $82.54, with an estimated average price of $82.3. The stock is now traded at around $82.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 163,469 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 77.64%. The purchase prices were between $86.17 and $86.34, with an estimated average price of $86.28. The stock is now traded at around $86.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 166,850 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 139.07%. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $387.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 15,389 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 432.64%. The purchase prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34. The stock is now traded at around $54.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 28,512 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 397.35%. The purchase prices were between $46.65 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $48.66. The stock is now traded at around $50.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 37,480 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97.

Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC sold out a holding in Aflac Inc. The sale prices were between $43.19 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $47.96.

Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC sold out a holding in BlackRock Inc. The sale prices were between $683.21 and $779.75, with an estimated average price of $725.37.

Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC sold out a holding in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $5.79 and $6.87, with an estimated average price of $6.1.

Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC sold out a holding in FedEx Corp. The sale prices were between $235.34 and $285.92, with an estimated average price of $257.69.

Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61.