Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC Buys iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Sells Amazon.com Inc, Eli Lilly and Co, Aflac Inc

- New Purchases: HFC, QCOM, TEVA, ELAN, SPYD, AZEK, PGX, HE, PM, KHC, GSG, FALN,
- Added Positions: EEM, BSV, SHY, LMT, KO, VEA, MUB, PSX, STOR, CSCO, IVE, PGR, CVX, MTUM, VXF, VLO, IGIB, ACWI, IJJ, FIXD, IEF, QUAL, BND, DBEM, WMT, VZ, GLDM, XLRE, PFE, PG, BAC,
- Reduced Positions: LLY, SONY, HUM, SWK, IGSB, TSCO, V, JPM, IJH, AAPL, EFA, IWM, CME, UNH, VWO, GS, SPY, QQQ, GOLD, XLF, DIS, FLRN, SPLG, DWLD, SPTM, SPAB, SPMD, MSFT, AOM, T, IAGG, SPSM, SPIP, GDX,
- Sold Out: AMZN, AFL, BLK, SIRI, FDX, VCSH, MDY, JNJ, XLK, USMV, BRK.B, LQD, GLD, SO, JNK, ULTA, CVS, INTC, TIP, MRK, PEP, FFTY, VTI, RSG, FTSM, AXP, FRME, GSY, CBOE, JPST, RMD, EMB, IEFA, GOOGL, IVV, PPG, SDY, LNC, SMG, COST, ZTS, LOW, GOOG, CMCSA, DOCU, TER, MSCI, POOL, ACWV, DHR, FDN, SH, SCJ, ABT, ZBRA, YUM, SCHM, CDW, PFF, XOM, ADSK, CRL, SITE, SQ, FAD, FYX, NKE, FEM, TSLA, SPXS,
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 112,251 shares, 8.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.29%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 64,519 shares, 7.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.17%
- iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) - 166,850 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 77.64%
- iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) - 241,170 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 161.64%
- Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 163,469 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 108.99%
Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC initiated holding in HollyFrontier Corp. The purchase prices were between $25.27 and $41.27, with an estimated average price of $33.38. The stock is now traded at around $33.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 107,447 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $127.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 32,670 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA)
Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC initiated holding in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. The purchase prices were between $10.34 and $12.81, with an estimated average price of $11.46. The stock is now traded at around $10.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 269,955 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Elanco Animal Health Inc (ELAN)
Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC initiated holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.85 and $34.49, with an estimated average price of $30.74. The stock is now traded at around $33.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 59,327 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD)
Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.87 and $39.27, with an estimated average price of $35.93. The stock is now traded at around $41.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 52,696 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: The AZEK Co Inc (AZEK)
Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC initiated holding in The AZEK Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.57 and $48.19, with an estimated average price of $42.85. The stock is now traded at around $44.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 35,630 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)
Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 161.64%. The purchase prices were between $51.68 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $52.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.37%. The holding were 241,170 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 108.99%. The purchase prices were between $81.91 and $82.54, with an estimated average price of $82.3. The stock is now traded at around $82.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 163,469 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)
Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 77.64%. The purchase prices were between $86.17 and $86.34, with an estimated average price of $86.28. The stock is now traded at around $86.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 166,850 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 139.07%. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $387.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 15,389 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Coca-Cola Co (KO)
Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 432.64%. The purchase prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34. The stock is now traded at around $54.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 28,512 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 397.35%. The purchase prices were between $46.65 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $48.66. The stock is now traded at around $50.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 37,480 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97.Sold Out: Aflac Inc (AFL)
Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC sold out a holding in Aflac Inc. The sale prices were between $43.19 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $47.96.Sold Out: BlackRock Inc (BLK)
Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC sold out a holding in BlackRock Inc. The sale prices were between $683.21 and $779.75, with an estimated average price of $725.37.Sold Out: Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI)
Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC sold out a holding in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $5.79 and $6.87, with an estimated average price of $6.1.Sold Out: FedEx Corp (FDX)
Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC sold out a holding in FedEx Corp. The sale prices were between $235.34 and $285.92, with an estimated average price of $257.69.Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61.
