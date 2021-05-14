Axiom Investment Management LLC Buys Danaher Corp, Fortive Corp, Apple Inc, Sells Alphabet Inc, Enphase Energy Inc, Amazon.com Inc

- New Purchases: DHR, FTV, QQQ, FGEN, OMC, T, F, VNT, TLRY, TLRY, GE, GLD, XLE, XOM, FANG, SHOP, DIA, BYND, FCX, VZ, SOLO, ASML, DKNG, VERU, XLF, WST, BRC, ITCI, AMKR, TFC, MGPI, WMB, EXEL, DM, PTGX, SMH, BRK.A, SIRI, GLW, KMB, EVT, CRSP, AXTI, AVD, MMC, NEA, BIDU, BA, OGE, WRK, DOW, CRIS, SIVB, CFX, LMT, PM, PRQR, DUK, HAL, NUE, EOS, XLU, CODI, AGLE, GTHX, AXP, BRK.B, LUMN, IBM, NSC, LIN, SGMO, SIGA, WFC, BXMX, XLRN, SFBS, ADM, DD, QCOM, UNH, CALA, XENE, TIP, MMM, BK, DE, ITW, NOK, ORCL, PH, PGEN, CLPS, MO, COF, C, STRS, TGT, FFA, EOI, NIO, FGNA, GDXJ, XLK, CPK, FISV, PEP, RTX, NVG, CII, STAY, ALNY, NEE, MVIS, NEM, NZF, NAN, DFS, USCR, PSTH, FSR, AEM, AON, BRKR, CVS, COP, ED, CCI, DVN, DBD, DYAI, EPD, SJW, NRK, ZNGA, PPD, BIB, MJ, XLY, CB, ADS, AMAT, CMCSA, HBAN, K, OLN, OKE, RF, TEVA, TXT, NAD, ETO, GLPG, KURA, TWLO, SACH, CTVA, SLV, UGL, TVTY, CE, ETN, FAST, GD, MGM, MCO, MS, OXY, SBUX, DNP, QQQX, BGS, CLNE, CGC, MC, QRVO, HWM, IFRX, RBAC.U, AES, SRPT, AZZ, ALKS, ALL, BDX, CHD, CMI, GVA, HALO, HL, HUN, IEX, INSG, PBCT, RDS.A, SLB, TRV, TROW, TDY, USB, UFI, VLO, VRTX, EVV, BHK, ZIOP, AG, CLNY, CLVS, ICPT, IIPR, ESTC, SKLZ, ABB, HES, APH, ATRS, BMRN, CCJ, CLF, CDE, VALE, AUD, AUD, FDX, M, FLR, GFF, VTRS, NYCB, PNC, SGEN, WYY, ET, NNY, ETV, BDJ, AWK, MOS, MPC, SBSW, EIGR, TNDM, STOR, AM, YCBD, RIDE, DVY, DXJ, PCEF, VNQ, VXUS, XLB, XLI, INOD, LNDC, NAT, NWBI, NG, OPK, HIO, DDF, HYB, HYT, NHS, EAD, FCT, MCN, FAM, AOD, GSIT, KNDI, RSSS, TYME, EQX, SHLX, AGFY, AGQ, GDX, IYY, URA, XLV, ITUB, HLX, KGC, DS, PBI, STON, MUX, CLMT, VBIV, CIF, JQC, JRO, EXK, QRHC, TRCH, SANW, COTY, VYNE, RTP, EEM, PFF, SIL, XLP, ABEO, AEY, ATAX, BBD, BDR, CRK, DAIO, SWN, ASM, RDS.B, IGD, BGY, UEC, ESGC, FBIO, EVOK, GLOP, CDEV, SELB, NEX, OBSV, ATXI, AIHS, XCUR, VGAC.U, FTOC, 9DA, ARKG, DEM, FGD, IBB, IPAY, IYT, KXI, QYLD, SDOW, SDY, SSO, VEU, XLRE, AUMN, ASRT, TRX, DNN, ADXS, URG, CTXR, RGLS, MLND, FTOCU, RBAC, VGAC, AGZ, BOTZ, IGIB, IGSB, EFA, ESPO, EWS, FLOT, HACK, ICLN, IDV, IEF, IWD, IWN, IWP, IWS, LIT, LQD, MBB, PGF, PGX, PHO, PPH, PRNT, PUI, QLD, RPV, SHY, TLH, TLT, VIXY, XHB,
- Added Positions: AAPL, SPY, MU, AMD, MSFT, JPM, GILD, PFE, BAC, TSLA, BMY, Z, SPOT, ABBV, INTC, TSM, NVS, PWR, PLUG, PLTR, CRWD, BX, DDD, BP, FTCH, RDFN, KKR, MRK, LOVE, ABT, CSCO, RUN, WMT, UL, BABA, SCHW, DOCU, KO, MUB, DIS, VGK, CVX, LLY, LEN, PG, XBI, PLD, IWM, AGG, JD, J, REGN, HDV, BF.B, IEMG, MDT, SLP, IRM, FWONK, GOLD, VUG, VOO, IPAC, FXH, NEWT, KLAC, OESX, IJR, GS, SPHD, TXN, ICE, RWR, PSI, VO, FTCS, KRE, IYZ, FCG, RSP, FWONA, LSXMK, BATRK, LSXMA,
- Reduced Positions: GOOGL, ADBE, NVDA, NFLX, GOOG, LRCX, IVV, ARKK, FB, ROKU, ACN, TMO, TTD, V, ILMN, IJH, FBT, ARKW, DG, PYPL, ZTS, JNJ, HD, LOW, OEF, MCD, HON, Y, NXPI, IHI, FXI, IWR, ZG,
- Sold Out: ENPH, AMZN, SEDG, MAG, DNLI, CRM, TWTR, SMAR, CIBR, UPLD, IWO,
For the details of Axiom Investment Management LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/axiom+investment+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Axiom Investment Management LLC
- Danaher Corp (DHR) - 491,775 shares, 22.98% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Fortive Corp (FTV) - 260,493 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 103,497 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 910.61%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 28,207 shares, 2.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3670.99%
- Micron Technology Inc (MU) - 124,064 shares, 2.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11715.62%
Axiom Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Danaher Corp. The purchase prices were between $212.38 and $245.9, with an estimated average price of $229.37. The stock is now traded at around $252.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 22.98%. The holding were 491,775 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Fortive Corp (FTV)
Axiom Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Fortive Corp. The purchase prices were between $65.82 and $72.58, with an estimated average price of $68.69. The stock is now traded at around $69.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.82%. The holding were 260,493 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Axiom Investment Management LLC initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $319.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 24,355 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: FibroGen Inc (FGEN)
Axiom Investment Management LLC initiated holding in FibroGen Inc. The purchase prices were between $31 and $55.72, with an estimated average price of $42.8. The stock is now traded at around $21.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 174,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Omnicom Group Inc (OMC)
Axiom Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Omnicom Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.88 and $77.78, with an estimated average price of $68.99. The stock is now traded at around $83.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 73,789 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: AT&T Inc (T)
Axiom Investment Management LLC initiated holding in AT&T Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $32.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 178,245 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Axiom Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 910.61%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $124.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.36%. The holding were 103,497 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Axiom Investment Management LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 3670.99%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $410.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.26%. The holding were 28,207 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Micron Technology Inc (MU)
Axiom Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 11715.62%. The purchase prices were between $74.05 and $94.76, with an estimated average price of $84.89. The stock is now traded at around $77.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.25%. The holding were 124,064 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
Axiom Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 8201.48%. The purchase prices were between $73.96 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23. The stock is now traded at around $73.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 84,011 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Axiom Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 126.62%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $243.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 45,782 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
Axiom Investment Management LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 1096.21%. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $161.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 41,018 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH)
Axiom Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Enphase Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $132.06 and $213.76, with an estimated average price of $179.94.Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Axiom Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97.Sold Out: SolarEdge Technologies Inc (SEDG)
Axiom Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in SolarEdge Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $246.71 and $365.97, with an estimated average price of $302.05.Sold Out: MAG Silver Corp (MAG)
Axiom Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in MAG Silver Corp. The sale prices were between $14.4 and $22.59, with an estimated average price of $18.44.Sold Out: Denali Therapeutics Inc (DNLI)
Axiom Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Denali Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $53.8 and $81.53, with an estimated average price of $66.95.Sold Out: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Axiom Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91.
Here is the complete portfolio of Axiom Investment Management LLC. Also check out:
1. Axiom Investment Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Axiom Investment Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Axiom Investment Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Axiom Investment Management LLC keeps buying