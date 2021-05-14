Axiom Investment Management LLC Buys Danaher Corp, Fortive Corp, Apple Inc, Sells Alphabet Inc, Enphase Energy Inc, Amazon.com Inc

Investment company Axiom Investment Management LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Danaher Corp, Fortive Corp, Apple Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Micron Technology Inc, sells Alphabet Inc, Enphase Energy Inc, Amazon.com Inc, SolarEdge Technologies Inc, Adobe Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Axiom Investment Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, Axiom Investment Management LLC owns 512 stocks with a total value of $482 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Axiom Investment Management LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/axiom+investment+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Danaher Corp (DHR) - 491,775 shares, 22.98% of the total portfolio. New Position Fortive Corp (FTV) - 260,493 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. New Position Apple Inc (AAPL) - 103,497 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 910.61% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 28,207 shares, 2.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3670.99% Micron Technology Inc (MU) - 124,064 shares, 2.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11715.62%

Axiom Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Danaher Corp. The purchase prices were between $212.38 and $245.9, with an estimated average price of $229.37. The stock is now traded at around $252.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 22.98%. The holding were 491,775 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Axiom Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Fortive Corp. The purchase prices were between $65.82 and $72.58, with an estimated average price of $68.69. The stock is now traded at around $69.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.82%. The holding were 260,493 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Axiom Investment Management LLC initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $319.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 24,355 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Axiom Investment Management LLC initiated holding in FibroGen Inc. The purchase prices were between $31 and $55.72, with an estimated average price of $42.8. The stock is now traded at around $21.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 174,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Axiom Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Omnicom Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.88 and $77.78, with an estimated average price of $68.99. The stock is now traded at around $83.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 73,789 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Axiom Investment Management LLC initiated holding in AT&T Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $32.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 178,245 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Axiom Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 910.61%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $124.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.36%. The holding were 103,497 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Axiom Investment Management LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 3670.99%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $410.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.26%. The holding were 28,207 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Axiom Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 11715.62%. The purchase prices were between $74.05 and $94.76, with an estimated average price of $84.89. The stock is now traded at around $77.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.25%. The holding were 124,064 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Axiom Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 8201.48%. The purchase prices were between $73.96 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23. The stock is now traded at around $73.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 84,011 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Axiom Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 126.62%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $243.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 45,782 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Axiom Investment Management LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 1096.21%. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $161.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 41,018 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Axiom Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Enphase Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $132.06 and $213.76, with an estimated average price of $179.94.

Axiom Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97.

Axiom Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in SolarEdge Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $246.71 and $365.97, with an estimated average price of $302.05.

Axiom Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in MAG Silver Corp. The sale prices were between $14.4 and $22.59, with an estimated average price of $18.44.

Axiom Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Denali Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $53.8 and $81.53, with an estimated average price of $66.95.

Axiom Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91.