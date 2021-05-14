Logo
Terumo Donates Additional USD 1 Million to Support the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for WHO

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

Contributions will Help Bolster Vaccine Equity

PR Newswire

TOKYO, May 13, 2021

TOKYO, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the world joins together to fight the ongoing battle against the COVID-19 pandemic, Terumo Corporation (TSE: 4543) has announced that the Terumo Group companies will collectively donate USD 1 million in cash to support the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization (WHO). Terumo has already donated USD 1 Million in April 2020, and this is the company's second time contributing to the fund.

Logo (PRNewsfoto/Terumo)

The fund, managed by the WHO Foundation, marked its first anniversary this March. So far, the donations collected from companies and individuals globally have supported the WHO to mobilize nearly USD 250 million: into research for vaccines and tests, to share accurate scientific guidance to prevent infections, and to provide lifesaving supplies to those in need.

In addition to the current relief efforts, there is a new focused need for vaccine equity. Vaccine administrations have begun across the world, yet low-income countries have received less than 1% of all of the vaccines administered worldwide. The new donation will aid WHO to contribute to vaccine equity broadly, and to other pressing needs for COVID-19 treatments, diagnostics, PPE distribution, and health system strengthening.

Shinjiro Sato, President and CEO of Terumo commented, "Healthcare is a fundamental human right, and as a medical device company we believe in equality of healthcare. We are honored to contribute to help those in need to get the necessary care and protection, and ultimately do what's right for the world."

About Terumo

Terumo (

TSE:4543, Financial) is a global leader in medical technology and has been committed to "Contributing to Society through Healthcare" for 100 years. Based in Tokyo and operating globally, Terumo employs more than 25,000 associates worldwide to provide innovative medical solutions in more than 160 countries and regions. The company started as a Japanese thermometer manufacturer, and has been supporting healthcare ever since. Now, its extensive business portfolio ranges from vascular intervention and cardio-surgical solutions, blood transfusion and cell therapy technology, to medical products essential for daily clinical practice such as transfusion systems, diabetes care, and peritoneal dialysis treatments. Terumo will further strive to be of value to patients, medical professionals, and society at large.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/terumo-donates-additional-usd-1-million-to-support-the-covid-19-solidarity-response-fund-for-who-301290795.html

SOURCE Terumo

