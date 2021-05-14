Over 600 Segway-Ninebot Stores Launch on Dada Group's JDDJ

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Over 600 Segway-Ninebot Stores Launch on Dada Group's JDDJ

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SHANGHAI, May 13, 2021

SHANGHAI, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dada Group (Nasdaq: DADA) ("Dada"), China's leading local on-demand delivery and retail platform, and Segway-Ninebot, a global enterprise in the field of intelligent short-distance transportation and service robots, are pleased to announce that they have established the strategic partnership to create a new business model of on-demand retail for technology brand. Guangsen Mou, General Manager of Fashion and Digital Electronics Business Department at JDDJ, and Hongwei Li, General Manager of China Business at Segway-Ninebot, signed a strategic cooperation agreement in Beijing.

Guangsen Mou, General Manager of Fashion and Digital Electronics Business Department at JDDJ, and Hongwei Li, General Manager of China Business at Segway-Ninebot, signed a strategic cooperation agreement in Beijing

Segway-Ninebot is a technology company that leads the R&D and transformation of intelligent short-distance transportation and service robots. Its innovative products include two-wheeled self-balancing personal transporters, kickscooters, electric mopeds, robots, and all-terrain vehicles. The strategic cooperation between JDDJ, Dada's on-demand retail platform, and Segway-Ninebot not only brings diversity and high-quality products to the ecosystem of JDDJ, but also provides more convenient one-hour delivery shopping experience for Segway-Ninebot users in China market.

As China's leading local on-demand retail platform, JDDJ will cooperate deeply with Ninebot in terms of product management, digital marketing, targeted user operations, and order fulfilment optimization. Moreover, Segway-Ninebot's offline stores which have been integrated into JDDJ, will also launch on JD.com. The three companies will work together to build an omni-channel ecosystem for technology products. Since September 2020, more than 600 Segway-Ninebot's offline stores have launched on JDDJ across China, with monthly sales steadily increasing.

At the signing ceremony, Mr. Mou said, "In the era of micro e-commerce, one-hour delivery is not merely a demand, but a habit. On-demand retail offers one of the biggest opportunities and digital transformation creates new growth engines for offline stores. JDDJ will help Segway-Ninebot promote the digital transformation, link offline and online channels, and build an omni-channel ecosystem to realize sales increase, and create a new business model of on-demand retail for technology brand."

"Home delivery business model solves the problems of product experience and delivery timeliness for users. This promising exploration is also an excellent way to empower offline stores with online traffic," said Mr. Li.

About Dada Group

Dada Group is a leading platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, one of China's largest local on-demand retail platforms for retailers and brand owners, and Dada Now, a leading local on-demand delivery platform open to merchants and individual senders across various industries and product categories. The Company's two platforms are inter-connected and mutually beneficial. The Dada Now platform enables improved delivery experience for participants on the JDDJ platform through its readily accessible fulfillment solutions and strong on-demand delivery infrastructure. Meanwhile, the vast volume of on-demand delivery orders from the JDDJ platform increases order volume and density for the Dada Now platform. In June 2020, Dada Group began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market, under the ticker symbol "DADA."

About Segway-Ninebot

Segway-Ninebot is a global enterprise in the fields of intelligent short-distance transportation and service robots. In 1999, Segway was established in Bedford NH, US, which is the world leader in commercial-grade, electric, self-balancing personal transportation. Ninebot is an intelligent short-distance transportation equipment operator integrating R&D, production, sales, and service, established in Beijing, 2012. As Segway and Ninebot completed a strategic combination in 2015, Segway-Ninebot came into being. At Present, the company's businesses are all around the world and have subsidiaries in Beijing, Seattle, Bedford, Los Angeles, Amsterdam, Seoul, Singapore, Munich, Changzhou, and Tianjin, selling products in more than 80 countries and regions. With the world-renowned intellectual property, Segway-Ninebot will create more products that will lead the users and the entire industry into the future.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/over-600-segway-ninebot-stores-launch-on-dada-groups-jddj-301291437.html

SOURCE Dada Group

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)