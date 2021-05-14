Logo
NewEdge Wealth, LLC Buys Microsoft Corp, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, Sells Cisco Systems Inc, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Marsh & McLennan Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company NewEdge Wealth, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Microsoft Corp, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, Amazon.com Inc, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, sells Cisco Systems Inc, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Marsh & McLennan Inc, Mondelez International Inc, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, NewEdge Wealth, LLC. As of 2021Q1, NewEdge Wealth, LLC owns 291 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of NewEdge Wealth, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/newedge+wealth%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of NewEdge Wealth, LLC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 193,757 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 238.65%
  2. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 99,086 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 123.62%
  3. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 145,523 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 80.02%
  4. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 374,093 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 153.54%
  5. Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 213,152 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 224.65%
New Purchase: Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF)

NewEdge Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.12 and $34.28, with an estimated average price of $28.52. The stock is now traded at around $31.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 281,052 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SLM Corp (SLM)

NewEdge Wealth, LLC initiated holding in SLM Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.09 and $18.11, with an estimated average price of $15.16. The stock is now traded at around $19.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 361,126 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

NewEdge Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $119.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 41,480 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Evercore Inc (EVR)

NewEdge Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Evercore Inc. The purchase prices were between $106.57 and $142.41, with an estimated average price of $122.03. The stock is now traded at around $143.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 40,597 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: L Brands Inc (LB)

NewEdge Wealth, LLC initiated holding in L Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.54 and $62.87, with an estimated average price of $50.86. The stock is now traded at around $65.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 78,753 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)

NewEdge Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Lam Research Corp. The purchase prices were between $478.02 and $598.81, with an estimated average price of $545.54. The stock is now traded at around $584.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 7,940 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

NewEdge Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 238.65%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $243.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.2%. The holding were 193,757 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

NewEdge Wealth, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 123.62%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $410.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.16%. The holding were 99,086 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

NewEdge Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 224.65%. The purchase prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74. The stock is now traded at around $138.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 213,152 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

NewEdge Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 252.57%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3161.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 8,705 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

NewEdge Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 242.71%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2229.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 11,748 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

NewEdge Wealth, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 153.54%. The purchase prices were between $72.39 and $76.92, with an estimated average price of $75.3. The stock is now traded at around $78.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 374,093 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Phillips 66 (PSX)

NewEdge Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Phillips 66. The sale prices were between $67.38 and $88.66, with an estimated average price of $78.44.

Sold Out: Atrion Corp (ATRI)

NewEdge Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Atrion Corp. The sale prices were between $619.2 and $736, with an estimated average price of $663.3.

Sold Out: First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (FDN)

NewEdge Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund. The sale prices were between $206.49 and $243.18, with an estimated average price of $222.41.

Sold Out: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)

NewEdge Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $192.84 and $265.16, with an estimated average price of $232.4.

Reduced: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)

NewEdge Wealth, LLC reduced to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 81.6%. The sale prices were between $122.53 and $146.42, with an estimated average price of $136.55. The stock is now traded at around $148.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.45%. NewEdge Wealth, LLC still held 2,340 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

NewEdge Wealth, LLC reduced to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 73.15%. The sale prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95. The stock is now traded at around $52.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.45%. NewEdge Wealth, LLC still held 11,984 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (MMC)

NewEdge Wealth, LLC reduced to a holding in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc by 49.76%. The sale prices were between $107.6 and $121.88, with an estimated average price of $115.13. The stock is now traded at around $134.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.26%. NewEdge Wealth, LLC still held 7,231 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)

NewEdge Wealth, LLC reduced to a holding in Mondelez International Inc by 64.04%. The sale prices were between $52.94 and $60.18, with an estimated average price of $56.43. The stock is now traded at around $62.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.22%. NewEdge Wealth, LLC still held 7,037 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

NewEdge Wealth, LLC reduced to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 41.11%. The sale prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $51.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.18%. NewEdge Wealth, LLC still held 22,330 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond (EMLC)

NewEdge Wealth, LLC reduced to a holding in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond by 51.98%. The sale prices were between $30.18 and $32.83, with an estimated average price of $31.73. The stock is now traded at around $31.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. NewEdge Wealth, LLC still held 7,594 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of NewEdge Wealth, LLC. Also check out:

1. NewEdge Wealth, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. NewEdge Wealth, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. NewEdge Wealth, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that NewEdge Wealth, LLC keeps buying
