Red Wave Investments LLC Buys Vanguard Large Cap ETF, Tesla Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Netflix Inc

- New Purchases: TWLO, BA, MU, LUV, PLTR, NVO, MCD, AMAT, APD,
- Added Positions: LQD, VTI, BNDX, VT, VV, TSLA, SPEM, VO, CSCO, VB, BIV, VNQ, SPDW, MUB, VTEB, PCY, JNK, MSFT, AAPL, BND, COST, KO, GOOGL, LMT, WM, VBR, GOOG, PYPL, HD, FB, DIS, ACN, PG, DUK, NKE, JPM, V, BRK.B, PNC, VZ, JNJ, ABT, BAC, T, UPS, HON, UNH, SO, CSX, ADBE, XOM, D, SBUX, ABBV,
- Reduced Positions: VUG, VXUS, BSV, INTC, NVDA, CMCSA, LDOS,
- Sold Out: QQQ, AMD, NFLX,
For the details of Red Wave Investments LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/red+wave+investments+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Red Wave Investments LLC
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 138,671 shares, 12.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.55%
- iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 190,653 shares, 10.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.10%
- Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT) - 140,942 shares, 5.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.80%
- Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) - 204,375 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.39%
- Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 80,744 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.10%
Red Wave Investments LLC initiated holding in Twilio Inc. The purchase prices were between $315.08 and $443.49, with an estimated average price of $375.54. The stock is now traded at around $281.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,059 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Boeing Co (BA)
Red Wave Investments LLC initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $222.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,260 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Micron Technology Inc (MU)
Red Wave Investments LLC initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.05 and $94.76, with an estimated average price of $84.89. The stock is now traded at around $77.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,084 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)
Red Wave Investments LLC initiated holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The purchase prices were between $43.94 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $53.18. The stock is now traded at around $59.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,686 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)
Red Wave Investments LLC initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $18.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 10,129 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)
Red Wave Investments LLC initiated holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The purchase prices were between $253.15 and $290.67, with an estimated average price of $271.66. The stock is now traded at around $299.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 731 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV)
Red Wave Investments LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Large Cap ETF by 23.02%. The purchase prices were between $172.81 and $185.58, with an estimated average price of $180.66. The stock is now traded at around $190.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 16,599 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Red Wave Investments LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 217.39%. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $571.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,095 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)
Red Wave Investments LLC added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 133.15%. The purchase prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95. The stock is now traded at around $52.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 13,926 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Coca-Cola Co (KO)
Red Wave Investments LLC added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 20.15%. The purchase prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34. The stock is now traded at around $54.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,606 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Red Wave Investments LLC sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4.Sold Out: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
Red Wave Investments LLC sold out a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $73.96 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23.Sold Out: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
Red Wave Investments LLC sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86.
Here is the complete portfolio of Red Wave Investments LLC. Also check out:
1. Red Wave Investments LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Red Wave Investments LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Red Wave Investments LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Red Wave Investments LLC keeps buying