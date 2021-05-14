Red Wave Investments LLC Buys Vanguard Large Cap ETF, Tesla Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Netflix Inc

New Purchases: TWLO, BA, MU, LUV, PLTR, NVO, MCD, AMAT, APD,

TWLO, BA, MU, LUV, PLTR, NVO, MCD, AMAT, APD, Added Positions: LQD, VTI, BNDX, VT, VV, TSLA, SPEM, VO, CSCO, VB, BIV, VNQ, SPDW, MUB, VTEB, PCY, JNK, MSFT, AAPL, BND, COST, KO, GOOGL, LMT, WM, VBR, GOOG, PYPL, HD, FB, DIS, ACN, PG, DUK, NKE, JPM, V, BRK.B, PNC, VZ, JNJ, ABT, BAC, T, UPS, HON, UNH, SO, CSX, ADBE, XOM, D, SBUX, ABBV,

LQD, VTI, BNDX, VT, VV, TSLA, SPEM, VO, CSCO, VB, BIV, VNQ, SPDW, MUB, VTEB, PCY, JNK, MSFT, AAPL, BND, COST, KO, GOOGL, LMT, WM, VBR, GOOG, PYPL, HD, FB, DIS, ACN, PG, DUK, NKE, JPM, V, BRK.B, PNC, VZ, JNJ, ABT, BAC, T, UPS, HON, UNH, SO, CSX, ADBE, XOM, D, SBUX, ABBV, Reduced Positions: VUG, VXUS, BSV, INTC, NVDA, CMCSA, LDOS,

VUG, VXUS, BSV, INTC, NVDA, CMCSA, LDOS, Sold Out: QQQ, AMD, NFLX,

Investment company Red Wave Investments LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Large Cap ETF, Tesla Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, Twilio Inc, Boeing Co, sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Netflix Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Red Wave Investments LLC. As of 2021Q1, Red Wave Investments LLC owns 85 stocks with a total value of $229 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 138,671 shares, 12.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.55% iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 190,653 shares, 10.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.10% Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT) - 140,942 shares, 5.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.80% Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) - 204,375 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.39% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 80,744 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.10%

Red Wave Investments LLC initiated holding in Twilio Inc. The purchase prices were between $315.08 and $443.49, with an estimated average price of $375.54. The stock is now traded at around $281.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,059 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Red Wave Investments LLC initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $222.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,260 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Red Wave Investments LLC initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.05 and $94.76, with an estimated average price of $84.89. The stock is now traded at around $77.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,084 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Red Wave Investments LLC initiated holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The purchase prices were between $43.94 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $53.18. The stock is now traded at around $59.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,686 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Red Wave Investments LLC initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $18.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 10,129 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Red Wave Investments LLC initiated holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The purchase prices were between $253.15 and $290.67, with an estimated average price of $271.66. The stock is now traded at around $299.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 731 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Red Wave Investments LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Large Cap ETF by 23.02%. The purchase prices were between $172.81 and $185.58, with an estimated average price of $180.66. The stock is now traded at around $190.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 16,599 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Red Wave Investments LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 217.39%. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $571.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,095 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Red Wave Investments LLC added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 133.15%. The purchase prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95. The stock is now traded at around $52.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 13,926 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Red Wave Investments LLC added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 20.15%. The purchase prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34. The stock is now traded at around $54.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,606 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Red Wave Investments LLC sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4.

Red Wave Investments LLC sold out a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $73.96 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23.

Red Wave Investments LLC sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86.