Red Wave Investments LLC Buys Vanguard Large Cap ETF, Tesla Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Netflix Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Red Wave Investments LLC Buys Vanguard Large Cap ETF, Tesla Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Netflix Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Red Wave Investments LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Large Cap ETF, Tesla Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, Twilio Inc, Boeing Co, sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Netflix Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Red Wave Investments LLC. As of 2021Q1, Red Wave Investments LLC owns 85 stocks with a total value of $229 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Red Wave Investments LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/red+wave+investments+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Red Wave Investments LLC
  1. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 138,671 shares, 12.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.55%
  2. iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 190,653 shares, 10.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.10%
  3. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT) - 140,942 shares, 5.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.80%
  4. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) - 204,375 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.39%
  5. Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 80,744 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.10%
New Purchase: Twilio Inc (TWLO)

Red Wave Investments LLC initiated holding in Twilio Inc. The purchase prices were between $315.08 and $443.49, with an estimated average price of $375.54. The stock is now traded at around $281.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,059 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Boeing Co (BA)

Red Wave Investments LLC initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $222.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,260 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Micron Technology Inc (MU)

Red Wave Investments LLC initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.05 and $94.76, with an estimated average price of $84.89. The stock is now traded at around $77.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,084 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)

Red Wave Investments LLC initiated holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The purchase prices were between $43.94 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $53.18. The stock is now traded at around $59.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,686 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)

Red Wave Investments LLC initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $18.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 10,129 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)

Red Wave Investments LLC initiated holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The purchase prices were between $253.15 and $290.67, with an estimated average price of $271.66. The stock is now traded at around $299.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 731 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV)

Red Wave Investments LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Large Cap ETF by 23.02%. The purchase prices were between $172.81 and $185.58, with an estimated average price of $180.66. The stock is now traded at around $190.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 16,599 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Red Wave Investments LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 217.39%. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $571.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,095 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Red Wave Investments LLC added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 133.15%. The purchase prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95. The stock is now traded at around $52.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 13,926 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Red Wave Investments LLC added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 20.15%. The purchase prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34. The stock is now traded at around $54.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,606 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Red Wave Investments LLC sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4.

Sold Out: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

Red Wave Investments LLC sold out a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $73.96 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23.

Sold Out: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Red Wave Investments LLC sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86.



Here is the complete portfolio of Red Wave Investments LLC. Also check out:

1. Red Wave Investments LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Red Wave Investments LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Red Wave Investments LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Red Wave Investments LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider