Mach-1 Financial Group, Inc. Buys iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF, Walmart Inc, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Mach-1 Financial Group, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF, Walmart Inc, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, sells iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mach-1 Financial Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Mach-1 Financial Group, Inc. owns 213 stocks with a total value of $71 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Mach-1 Financial Group, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mach-1+financial+group%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Mach-1 Financial Group, Inc.
  1. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 203,300 shares, 38.67% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 1,951 shares, 15.66% of the total portfolio.
  3. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) - 207,104 shares, 13.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.31%
  4. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) - 266,753 shares, 11.49% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Walmart Inc (WMT) - 31,869 shares, 6.08% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

Mach-1 Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6. The stock is now traded at around $135.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 38.67%. The holding were 203,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS)

Mach-1 Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.63 and $30.69, with an estimated average price of $30.67. The stock is now traded at around $30.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.49%. The holding were 266,753 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Mach-1 Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05. The stock is now traded at around $138.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.08%. The holding were 31,869 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG)

Mach-1 Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.12 and $58.18, with an estimated average price of $55.92. The stock is now traded at around $57.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 11,338 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Tyson Foods Inc (TSN)

Mach-1 Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Tyson Foods Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.45 and $76.93, with an estimated average price of $68.98. The stock is now traded at around $80.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 3,997 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Mach-1 Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $124.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 2,076 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)

Mach-1 Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1363.86%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 9,925 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)

Mach-1 Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in The Travelers Companies Inc by 156.23%. The purchase prices were between $134.53 and $157.92, with an estimated average price of $146.97. The stock is now traded at around $157.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 3,313 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Mach-1 Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 1416.67%. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $240.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 91 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

Mach-1 Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 26.85%. The purchase prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18. The stock is now traded at around $65.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,710 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Markel Corp (MKL)

Mach-1 Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Markel Corp by 260.00%. The purchase prices were between $943.6 and $1156.17, with an estimated average price of $1079.1. The stock is now traded at around $1212.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 18 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Everest Re Group Ltd (RE)

Mach-1 Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Everest Re Group Ltd by 56.04%. The purchase prices were between $211.08 and $255.97, with an estimated average price of $238.21. The stock is now traded at around $270.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 142 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)

Mach-1 Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The sale prices were between $101.91 and $102.11, with an estimated average price of $102.01.

Sold Out: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

Mach-1 Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The sale prices were between $25.79 and $38.08, with an estimated average price of $32.41.

Sold Out: Ovintiv Inc (OVV)

Mach-1 Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Ovintiv Inc. The sale prices were between $15.02 and $27.99, with an estimated average price of $21.4.

Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD)

Mach-1 Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $39.68 and $46.97, with an estimated average price of $43.78.

Sold Out: SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (SLYV)

Mach-1 Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $65.17 and $87.52, with an estimated average price of $76.8.

Sold Out: SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (SLYG)

Mach-1 Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $75.68 and $89.9, with an estimated average price of $84.96.



Here is the complete portfolio of Mach-1 Financial Group, Inc..

