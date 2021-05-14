Avalon Advisors, Llc Buys Chevron Corp, LyondellBasell Industries NV, Ford Motor Co, Sells Apple Inc, Coca-Cola Co, Philip Morris International Inc

New Purchases: LYB, F, NNN, IRM, OHI, LEG, DOW, BKLN, MGY, PXD, LGIH, RMNI, ADS, AVYA, HCC, STLA, TM, BCS, NGMS, CAJ, VVOS, EEX, KB, GM, SE, WMB, VICI, ACWX, IEMG, VNQ, WSM, ANTM, NTR, HPQ, GS, EOG, DVN, CTXS, CTAS, CNP, COG, BK, APPS, SDC,

Houston, TX, based Investment company Avalon Advisors, Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Chevron Corp, LyondellBasell Industries NV, Ford Motor Co, Skyworks Solutions Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, sells Apple Inc, Coca-Cola Co, Philip Morris International Inc, PepsiCo Inc, Procter & Gamble Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Avalon Advisors, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Avalon Advisors, Llc owns 340 stocks with a total value of $4.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Cummins Inc (CMI) - 409,986 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.11% Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) - 539,755 shares, 2.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.93% Lam Research Corp (LRCX) - 167,377 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.81% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 785,354 shares, 2.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 58.36% iShares MBS ETF (MBB) - 856,625 shares, 2.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.23%

Avalon Advisors, Llc initiated holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV. The purchase prices were between $85.76 and $109.5, with an estimated average price of $99.2. The stock is now traded at around $110.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 264,738 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Avalon Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $8.52 and $13.37, with an estimated average price of $11.44. The stock is now traded at around $11.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 2,031,524 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Avalon Advisors, Llc initiated holding in National Retail Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.65 and $45.6, with an estimated average price of $41.9. The stock is now traded at around $44.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 393,702 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Avalon Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Iron Mountain Inc. The purchase prices were between $28 and $37.28, with an estimated average price of $33.43. The stock is now traded at around $41.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 444,230 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Avalon Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.03 and $38.8, with an estimated average price of $36.82. The stock is now traded at around $35.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 429,214 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Avalon Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Leggett & Platt Inc. The purchase prices were between $41 and $49.32, with an estimated average price of $44.47. The stock is now traded at around $56.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 315,991 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Avalon Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 106.34%. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $106.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 848,424 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Avalon Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc by 1906.22%. The purchase prices were between $150.72 and $194.14, with an estimated average price of $174.06. The stock is now traded at around $162.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 135,079 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Avalon Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 62.00%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 944,381 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Avalon Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 79.33%. The purchase prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61. The stock is now traded at around $84.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 473,252 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Avalon Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Valero Energy Corp by 1575.15%. The purchase prices were between $55.73 and $82.48, with an estimated average price of $67.91. The stock is now traded at around $78.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 205,357 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Avalon Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Total SE by 2432.52%. The purchase prices were between $42.03 and $50.26, with an estimated average price of $45.54. The stock is now traded at around $46.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 263,939 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Avalon Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72.

Avalon Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Mondelez International Inc. The sale prices were between $52.94 and $60.18, with an estimated average price of $56.43.

Avalon Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Green Dot Corp. The sale prices were between $45.78 and $60.27, with an estimated average price of $52.14.

Avalon Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $31.09 and $32.28, with an estimated average price of $31.74.

Avalon Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF. The sale prices were between $29.97 and $32.56, with an estimated average price of $31.37.

Avalon Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in TCF Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $36.88 and $49.17, with an estimated average price of $44.18.