Avalon Advisors, Llc Buys Chevron Corp, LyondellBasell Industries NV, Ford Motor Co, Sells Apple Inc, Coca-Cola Co, Philip Morris International Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Houston, TX, based Investment company Avalon Advisors, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Chevron Corp, LyondellBasell Industries NV, Ford Motor Co, Skyworks Solutions Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, sells Apple Inc, Coca-Cola Co, Philip Morris International Inc, PepsiCo Inc, Procter & Gamble Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Avalon Advisors, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Avalon Advisors, Llc owns 340 stocks with a total value of $4.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of AVALON ADVISORS, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/avalon+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of AVALON ADVISORS, LLC
  1. Cummins Inc (CMI) - 409,986 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.11%
  2. Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) - 539,755 shares, 2.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.93%
  3. Lam Research Corp (LRCX) - 167,377 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.81%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 785,354 shares, 2.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 58.36%
  5. iShares MBS ETF (MBB) - 856,625 shares, 2.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.23%
New Purchase: LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)

Avalon Advisors, Llc initiated holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV. The purchase prices were between $85.76 and $109.5, with an estimated average price of $99.2. The stock is now traded at around $110.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 264,738 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Ford Motor Co (F)

Avalon Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $8.52 and $13.37, with an estimated average price of $11.44. The stock is now traded at around $11.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 2,031,524 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: National Retail Properties Inc (NNN)

Avalon Advisors, Llc initiated holding in National Retail Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.65 and $45.6, with an estimated average price of $41.9. The stock is now traded at around $44.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 393,702 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Iron Mountain Inc (IRM)

Avalon Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Iron Mountain Inc. The purchase prices were between $28 and $37.28, with an estimated average price of $33.43. The stock is now traded at around $41.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 444,230 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI)

Avalon Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.03 and $38.8, with an estimated average price of $36.82. The stock is now traded at around $35.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 429,214 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG)

Avalon Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Leggett & Platt Inc. The purchase prices were between $41 and $49.32, with an estimated average price of $44.47. The stock is now traded at around $56.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 315,991 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Avalon Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 106.34%. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $106.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 848,424 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS)

Avalon Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc by 1906.22%. The purchase prices were between $150.72 and $194.14, with an estimated average price of $174.06. The stock is now traded at around $162.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 135,079 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Avalon Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 62.00%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 944,381 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Morgan Stanley (MS)

Avalon Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 79.33%. The purchase prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61. The stock is now traded at around $84.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 473,252 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Valero Energy Corp (VLO)

Avalon Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Valero Energy Corp by 1575.15%. The purchase prices were between $55.73 and $82.48, with an estimated average price of $67.91. The stock is now traded at around $78.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 205,357 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Total SE (TOT)

Avalon Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Total SE by 2432.52%. The purchase prices were between $42.03 and $50.26, with an estimated average price of $45.54. The stock is now traded at around $46.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 263,939 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

Avalon Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72.

Sold Out: Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)

Avalon Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Mondelez International Inc. The sale prices were between $52.94 and $60.18, with an estimated average price of $56.43.

Sold Out: Green Dot Corp (GDOT)

Avalon Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Green Dot Corp. The sale prices were between $45.78 and $60.27, with an estimated average price of $52.14.

Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL)

Avalon Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $31.09 and $32.28, with an estimated average price of $31.74.

Sold Out: BTC iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (IYZ)

Avalon Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF. The sale prices were between $29.97 and $32.56, with an estimated average price of $31.37.

Sold Out: TCF Financial Corp (TCF)

Avalon Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in TCF Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $36.88 and $49.17, with an estimated average price of $44.18.



Here is the complete portfolio of AVALON ADVISORS, LLC. Also check out:

1. AVALON ADVISORS, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. AVALON ADVISORS, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. AVALON ADVISORS, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that AVALON ADVISORS, LLC keeps buying
