Bpifrance SA Buys Stellantis NV, CRISPR Therapeutics AG, Sells Sequans Communications SA

Investment company Bpifrance SA Current Portfolio ) buys Stellantis NV, CRISPR Therapeutics AG, sells Sequans Communications SA during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bpifrance SA. As of 2021Q1, Bpifrance SA owns 6 stocks with a total value of $3.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Bpifrance SA's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bpifrance+sa/current-portfolio/portfolio

Stellantis NV (STLA) - 192,703,907 shares, 86.46% of the total portfolio. New Position Constellium SE (C9O) - 16,393,903 shares, 6.12% of the total portfolio. TechnipFMC PLC (FTI) - 24,688,691 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. Criteo SA (CRTO) - 2,718,752 shares, 2.40% of the total portfolio. Cellectis SA (CLLS) - 425,726 shares, 0.22% of the total portfolio.

Bpifrance SA initiated holding in Stellantis NV. The purchase prices were between $14.31 and $18.17, with an estimated average price of $16.19. The stock is now traded at around $17.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 86.46%. The holding were 192,703,907 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bpifrance SA initiated holding in CRISPR Therapeutics AG. The purchase prices were between $110.72 and $210.04, with an estimated average price of $151.16. The stock is now traded at around $101.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bpifrance SA sold out a holding in Sequans Communications SA. The sale prices were between $5.59 and $9.29, with an estimated average price of $7.1.