Cypress Funds Llc Buys General Motors Co, Zillow Group Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Sells Facebook Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp

- New Purchases: GM, PYPL,
- Added Positions: Z,
- Reduced Positions: CRM, MA, SPGI, LEN, FICO,
- Sold Out: FB, LMT,
These are the top 5 holdings of CYPRESS FUNDS LLC
- Sea Ltd (SE) - 677,884 shares, 14.33% of the total portfolio.
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 36,590 shares, 10.72% of the total portfolio.
- Roku Inc (ROKU) - 286,851 shares, 8.85% of the total portfolio.
- D.R. Horton Inc (DHI) - 976,575 shares, 8.24% of the total portfolio.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 344,655 shares, 7.70% of the total portfolio.
Cypress Funds Llc initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11. The stock is now traded at around $54.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.16%. The holding were 765,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Cypress Funds Llc initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $240.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.6%. The holding were 113,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Zillow Group Inc (Z)
Cypress Funds Llc added to a holding in Zillow Group Inc by 146.67%. The purchase prices were between $119.63 and $199.9, with an estimated average price of $149.17. The stock is now traded at around $107.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.7%. The holding were 370,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Facebook Inc (FB)
Cypress Funds Llc sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28.Sold Out: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
Cypress Funds Llc sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99.
