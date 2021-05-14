Cypress Funds Llc Buys General Motors Co, Zillow Group Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Sells Facebook Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp

New Purchases: GM, PYPL,

GM, PYPL, Added Positions: Z,

Z, Reduced Positions: CRM, MA, SPGI, LEN, FICO,

CRM, MA, SPGI, LEN, FICO, Sold Out: FB, LMT,

Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company Cypress Funds Llc Current Portfolio ) buys General Motors Co, Zillow Group Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, sells Facebook Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, Mastercard Inc, S&P Global Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cypress Funds Llc. As of 2021Q1, Cypress Funds Llc owns 17 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CYPRESS FUNDS LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cypress+funds+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Sea Ltd (SE) - 677,884 shares, 14.33% of the total portfolio. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 36,590 shares, 10.72% of the total portfolio. Roku Inc (ROKU) - 286,851 shares, 8.85% of the total portfolio. D.R. Horton Inc (DHI) - 976,575 shares, 8.24% of the total portfolio. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 344,655 shares, 7.70% of the total portfolio.

Cypress Funds Llc initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11. The stock is now traded at around $54.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.16%. The holding were 765,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cypress Funds Llc initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $240.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.6%. The holding were 113,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cypress Funds Llc added to a holding in Zillow Group Inc by 146.67%. The purchase prices were between $119.63 and $199.9, with an estimated average price of $149.17. The stock is now traded at around $107.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.7%. The holding were 370,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cypress Funds Llc sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28.

Cypress Funds Llc sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99.