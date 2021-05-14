Trustco Bank Corp N Y Buys Altria Group Inc, Piedmont Lithium Inc, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Sells Verizon Communications Inc, The Kraft Heinz Co, Halliburton Co

New Purchases: MO, PLL, VBR,

Glenville, NY, based Investment company Trustco Bank Corp N Y Current Portfolio ) buys Altria Group Inc, Piedmont Lithium Inc, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, sells Verizon Communications Inc, The Kraft Heinz Co, Halliburton Co, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, CVS Health Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Trustco Bank Corp N Y. As of 2021Q1, Trustco Bank Corp N Y owns 71 stocks with a total value of $119 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Intel Corp (INTC) - 101,952 shares, 5.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.53% Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 46,675 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.26% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 43,648 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.05% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 33,283 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.79% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 27,877 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.12%

Trustco Bank Corp N Y initiated holding in Altria Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.76 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $44.79. The stock is now traded at around $50.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 5,016 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Trustco Bank Corp N Y initiated holding in Piedmont Lithium Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.65 and $81.71, with an estimated average price of $58.09. The stock is now traded at around $54.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 3,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Trustco Bank Corp N Y initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $139.33 and $172.03, with an estimated average price of $156.93. The stock is now traded at around $172.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,348 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Trustco Bank Corp N Y sold out a holding in The Kraft Heinz Co. The sale prices were between $31.99 and $40.78, with an estimated average price of $36.01.

Trustco Bank Corp N Y sold out a holding in Halliburton Co. The sale prices were between $17.28 and $24.36, with an estimated average price of $20.91.

Trustco Bank Corp N Y sold out a holding in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV. The sale prices were between $57.73 and $71.83, with an estimated average price of $64.59.