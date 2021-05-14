Laird Norton Trust Company, Llc Buys Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, International Business Machines Corp, Vanguard Value ETF, Sells iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Tesla Inc, Columbia Banking System Inc

- New Purchases: IBM, KMB, IDEX,
- Added Positions: VEU, GBTC, PHYS, VNQ, VTV, DBC, VNQI, SPY, LLY, SHV, IWM, BRK.B, JNJ, CSCO, CVX, XOM, ABBV, FB, UNH, V, MA, VZ, T, JPM, GOOGL, FDX, EW, COST, CAT, BAC, ADBE,
- Reduced Positions: VWO, EEM, TSLA, AGG, VEA, EFA, IVV, HON, VB, IEMG, IAU, WFC, SBUX, UBER, SNAP, GOOG, GUNR, DIS, QCOM, PFE, GE,
- Sold Out: COLB, SUB,
These are the top 5 holdings of LAIRD NORTON TRUST COMPANY, LLC
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,171,836 shares, 28.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.13%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 623,428 shares, 14.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.53%
- Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 1,870,644 shares, 12.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.01%
- iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 246,363 shares, 5.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.14%
- Zillow Group Inc (Z) - 264,174 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.02%
Laird Norton Trust Company, Llc initiated holding in International Business Machines Corp. The purchase prices were between $118.58 and $136.38, with an estimated average price of $125.11. The stock is now traded at around $144.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,208 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)
Laird Norton Trust Company, Llc initiated holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The purchase prices were between $128.33 and $139.05, with an estimated average price of $132.72. The stock is now traded at around $133.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,654 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Ideanomics Inc (IDEX)
Laird Norton Trust Company, Llc initiated holding in Ideanomics Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.06 and $5.43, with an estimated average price of $3.5. The stock is now traded at around $2.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 11,838 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC)
Laird Norton Trust Company, Llc added to a holding in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 87.60%. The purchase prices were between $31.36 and $56.7, with an estimated average price of $44.1. The stock is now traded at around $37.182000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 24,684 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)
Laird Norton Trust Company, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 46.78%. The purchase prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74. The stock is now traded at around $138.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,694 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV)
Laird Norton Trust Company, Llc added to a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 24.32%. The purchase prices were between $110.51 and $110.53, with an estimated average price of $110.52. The stock is now traded at around $110.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,706 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Columbia Banking System Inc (COLB)
Laird Norton Trust Company, Llc sold out a holding in Columbia Banking System Inc. The sale prices were between $35.16 and $50.45, with an estimated average price of $43.59.Sold Out: iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB)
Laird Norton Trust Company, Llc sold out a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $107.44 and $107.97, with an estimated average price of $107.75.
