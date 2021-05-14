Logo
Laird Norton Trust Company, Llc Buys Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, International Business Machines Corp, Vanguard Value ETF, Sells iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Tesla Inc, Columbia Banking System Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Laird Norton Trust Company, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, International Business Machines Corp, Vanguard Value ETF, Kimberly-Clark Corp, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, sells iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Tesla Inc, Columbia Banking System Inc, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Laird Norton Trust Company, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Laird Norton Trust Company, Llc owns 156 stocks with a total value of $901 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of LAIRD NORTON TRUST COMPANY, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/laird+norton+trust+company%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of LAIRD NORTON TRUST COMPANY, LLC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,171,836 shares, 28.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.13%
  2. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 623,428 shares, 14.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.53%
  3. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 1,870,644 shares, 12.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.01%
  4. iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 246,363 shares, 5.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.14%
  5. Zillow Group Inc (Z) - 264,174 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.02%
New Purchase: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)

Laird Norton Trust Company, Llc initiated holding in International Business Machines Corp. The purchase prices were between $118.58 and $136.38, with an estimated average price of $125.11. The stock is now traded at around $144.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,208 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)

Laird Norton Trust Company, Llc initiated holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The purchase prices were between $128.33 and $139.05, with an estimated average price of $132.72. The stock is now traded at around $133.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,654 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Ideanomics Inc (IDEX)

Laird Norton Trust Company, Llc initiated holding in Ideanomics Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.06 and $5.43, with an estimated average price of $3.5. The stock is now traded at around $2.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 11,838 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC)

Laird Norton Trust Company, Llc added to a holding in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 87.60%. The purchase prices were between $31.36 and $56.7, with an estimated average price of $44.1. The stock is now traded at around $37.182000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 24,684 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

Laird Norton Trust Company, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 46.78%. The purchase prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74. The stock is now traded at around $138.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,694 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV)

Laird Norton Trust Company, Llc added to a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 24.32%. The purchase prices were between $110.51 and $110.53, with an estimated average price of $110.52. The stock is now traded at around $110.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,706 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Columbia Banking System Inc (COLB)

Laird Norton Trust Company, Llc sold out a holding in Columbia Banking System Inc. The sale prices were between $35.16 and $50.45, with an estimated average price of $43.59.

Sold Out: iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB)

Laird Norton Trust Company, Llc sold out a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $107.44 and $107.97, with an estimated average price of $107.75.



Here is the complete portfolio of LAIRD NORTON TRUST COMPANY, LLC. Also check out:

1. LAIRD NORTON TRUST COMPANY, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. LAIRD NORTON TRUST COMPANY, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. LAIRD NORTON TRUST COMPANY, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that LAIRD NORTON TRUST COMPANY, LLC keeps buying
