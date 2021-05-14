Round Hill Asset Management Buys The Walt Disney Co, Sells Trans-Lux Corp, Icahn Enterprises LP, Pitney Bowes Inc

New Purchases: DIS,

Investment company Round Hill Asset Management Current Portfolio ) buys The Walt Disney Co, sells Trans-Lux Corp, Icahn Enterprises LP, Pitney Bowes Inc, Full House Resorts Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Round Hill Asset Management. As of 2021Q1, Round Hill Asset Management owns 56 stocks with a total value of $186 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P Global Inc (SPGI) - 57,874 shares, 10.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.18% The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 96,379 shares, 9.56% of the total portfolio. New Position Moody's Corporation (MCO) - 56,495 shares, 9.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.21% Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 307,924 shares, 8.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.15% Amgen Inc (AMGN) - 56,918 shares, 7.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.18%

Round Hill Asset Management initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $178.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.56%. The holding were 96,379 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Round Hill Asset Management sold out a holding in Icahn Enterprises LP. The sale prices were between $52.06 and $68.96, with an estimated average price of $58.98.

Round Hill Asset Management sold out a holding in Pitney Bowes Inc. The sale prices were between $6.33 and $13.63, with an estimated average price of $8.58.

Round Hill Asset Management sold out a holding in Full House Resorts Inc. The sale prices were between $3.7 and $8.97, with an estimated average price of $6.71.