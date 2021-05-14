Round Hill Asset Management Buys The Walt Disney Co, Sells Trans-Lux Corp, Icahn Enterprises LP, Pitney Bowes Inc

- New Purchases: DIS,
- Added Positions: T,
- Reduced Positions: TNLX, VIAC, PII, MSFT, MA, BRK.B, IBM, V, SYF,
- Sold Out: IEP, PBI, FLL,
- S&P Global Inc (SPGI) - 57,874 shares, 10.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.18%
- The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 96,379 shares, 9.56% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Moody's Corporation (MCO) - 56,495 shares, 9.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.21%
- Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 307,924 shares, 8.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.15%
- Amgen Inc (AMGN) - 56,918 shares, 7.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.18%
Round Hill Asset Management initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $178.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.56%. The holding were 96,379 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Icahn Enterprises LP (IEP)
Round Hill Asset Management sold out a holding in Icahn Enterprises LP. The sale prices were between $52.06 and $68.96, with an estimated average price of $58.98.Sold Out: Pitney Bowes Inc (PBI)
Round Hill Asset Management sold out a holding in Pitney Bowes Inc. The sale prices were between $6.33 and $13.63, with an estimated average price of $8.58.Sold Out: Full House Resorts Inc (FLL)
Round Hill Asset Management sold out a holding in Full House Resorts Inc. The sale prices were between $3.7 and $8.97, with an estimated average price of $6.71.
