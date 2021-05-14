GoalVest Advisory LLC Buys iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, Sells Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF

New Purchases: IJS, STIP, PDBC, BOTZ, XLRE, QSR, ABNB, JETS, AYX, ABB, KBE, DIS, TDOC, XEL, DOCU, XLI, CAT, USB, SCHW, AMD, AAL, FTNT, UAL, LUV, COF, AGR, HCA, NXPI, PM, MS, KMB, CINF, XLG, BCE,

IEMG, AMZN, PG, VB, PYPL, VOO, AAPL, V, MA, ADBE, WELL, CRM, BUD, NEE, TMO, LMT, VZ, IEFA, SPGI, MRK, COST, DGRO, LHX, WMT, UNH, JPST, ZEN, ZTS, BRK.B, ISRG, ABT, UPS, NEM, VWO, JNJ, LTHM, BLK, BABA, MMM, BA, FB, TTD, VMC, DGRW, RTX, ABBV, AXP, AB, REGN, Reduced Positions: AGG, MUB, CIEN, ARKK, VLUE, CSCO, DLR, ATVI, HAS, MSFT, GLD, T, USHY, SO, GOOGL, IVV, MCD, PFF, KEYS, HD, KO, QCOM, GOOG, VNQ, YUM, INTC, SYK, EFA, JPM, PAA, ASML, SCHV, EXPD, XLE, NVDA, CERN, FVD, EMB, PAYX, VTEB, IWM, SUB, HYEM, BIP, SPYG, IJR, HYMB, VUG,

Investment company GoalVest Advisory LLC Current Portfolio ) buys iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, Amazon.com Inc, sells Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Ciena Corp, Cisco Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, GoalVest Advisory LLC. As of 2021Q1, GoalVest Advisory LLC owns 174 stocks with a total value of $130 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) - 67,975 shares, 6.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.09% iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 105,798 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.82% BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) - 48,212 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.65% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,375 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.31% iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS) - 41,233 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. New Position

GoalVest Advisory LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.09 and $107.56, with an estimated average price of $94.36. The stock is now traded at around $103.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.21%. The holding were 41,233 shares as of 2021-03-31.

GoalVest Advisory LLC initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $104.28 and $105.67, with an estimated average price of $104.94. The stock is now traded at around $106.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.57%. The holding were 31,462 shares as of 2021-03-31.

GoalVest Advisory LLC initiated holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity. The purchase prices were between $15.21 and $18.16, with an estimated average price of $16.83. The stock is now traded at around $19.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 108,930 shares as of 2021-03-31.

GoalVest Advisory LLC initiated holding in GLOBAL X FDS. The purchase prices were between $31.53 and $36.46, with an estimated average price of $34.22. The stock is now traded at around $32.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 33,994 shares as of 2021-03-31.

GoalVest Advisory LLC initiated holding in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The). The purchase prices were between $34.71 and $39.91, with an estimated average price of $37.28. The stock is now traded at around $41.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 25,296 shares as of 2021-03-31.

GoalVest Advisory LLC initiated holding in Restaurant Brands International Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.11 and $67.92, with an estimated average price of $61.93. The stock is now traded at around $66.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 13,696 shares as of 2021-03-31.

GoalVest Advisory LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2421.43%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $63.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.72%. The holding were 56,934 shares as of 2021-03-31.

GoalVest Advisory LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 39.31%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3161.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 1,375 shares as of 2021-03-31.

GoalVest Advisory LLC added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 1465.98%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $137.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 6,859 shares as of 2021-03-31.

GoalVest Advisory LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 29.12%. The purchase prices were between $191.01 and $222.87, with an estimated average price of $210.15. The stock is now traded at around $214.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 16,413 shares as of 2021-03-31.

GoalVest Advisory LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 47.11%. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $240.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 9,777 shares as of 2021-03-31.

GoalVest Advisory LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.77%. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $377.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 5,717 shares as of 2021-03-31.

GoalVest Advisory LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $262.57 and $301.82, with an estimated average price of $281.7.

GoalVest Advisory LLC sold out a holding in Electronic Arts Inc. The sale prices were between $127.21 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $138.68.

GoalVest Advisory LLC sold out a holding in Public Storage. The sale prices were between $213.82 and $247.99, with an estimated average price of $232.87.

GoalVest Advisory LLC sold out a holding in Cardinal Health Inc. The sale prices were between $51.37 and $62.46, with an estimated average price of $55.14.

GoalVest Advisory LLC sold out a holding in Novo Nordisk A/S. The sale prices were between $67.06 and $75.82, with an estimated average price of $71.3.

GoalVest Advisory LLC sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $221.91 and $258.6, with an estimated average price of $238.59.