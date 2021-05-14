GoalVest Advisory LLC Buys iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, Sells Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF

- New Purchases: IJS, STIP, PDBC, BOTZ, XLRE, QSR, ABNB, JETS, AYX, ABB, KBE, DIS, TDOC, XEL, DOCU, XLI, CAT, USB, SCHW, AMD, AAL, FTNT, UAL, LUV, COF, AGR, HCA, NXPI, PM, MS, KMB, CINF, XLG, BCE,
- Added Positions: IEMG, AMZN, PG, VB, PYPL, VOO, AAPL, V, MA, ADBE, WELL, CRM, BUD, NEE, TMO, LMT, VZ, IEFA, SPGI, MRK, COST, DGRO, LHX, WMT, UNH, JPST, ZEN, ZTS, BRK.B, ISRG, ABT, UPS, NEM, VWO, JNJ, LTHM, BLK, BABA, MMM, BA, FB, TTD, VMC, DGRW, RTX, ABBV, AXP, AB, REGN,
- Reduced Positions: AGG, MUB, CIEN, ARKK, VLUE, CSCO, DLR, ATVI, HAS, MSFT, GLD, T, USHY, SO, GOOGL, IVV, MCD, PFF, KEYS, HD, KO, QCOM, GOOG, VNQ, YUM, INTC, SYK, EFA, JPM, PAA, ASML, SCHV, EXPD, XLE, NVDA, CERN, FVD, EMB, PAYX, VTEB, IWM, SUB, HYEM, BIP, SPYG, IJR, HYMB, VUG,
- Sold Out: VBK, EA, PSA, CAH, NVO, AMGN, SPY, ESGU, MGK, MGV, DG, ORCL, SQ, ITOT, IEF, IGSB, LQD, IVE, IJH, CTAS, IVW, IWO, AEP, IGLB, NYF, SLV, SLYG, VBR, VGLT, VOE, VTV, XLK, PLD, CME, IEI, CCI, DUK, IGIB, UWM, SJNK, PSX, VAR, SPEM, SPLG, SPTS, UNP, SRLN, USMV, SCHX, SKY, NVS, VSS, XLY, BSV, HYS, HYLB, HYG, FLRN, EFG, JNK, LMBS, EFAV, SGOL, MTUM, MVV, CARR, QQQ, RSP, RYT, SCHD, SCHM,
For the details of GoalVest Advisory LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/goalvest+advisory+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of GoalVest Advisory LLC
- ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) - 67,975 shares, 6.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.09%
- iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 105,798 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.82%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) - 48,212 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.65%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,375 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.31%
- iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS) - 41,233 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. New Position
GoalVest Advisory LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.09 and $107.56, with an estimated average price of $94.36. The stock is now traded at around $103.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.21%. The holding were 41,233 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP)
GoalVest Advisory LLC initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $104.28 and $105.67, with an estimated average price of $104.94. The stock is now traded at around $106.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.57%. The holding were 31,462 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity (PDBC)
GoalVest Advisory LLC initiated holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity. The purchase prices were between $15.21 and $18.16, with an estimated average price of $16.83. The stock is now traded at around $19.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 108,930 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: GLOBAL X FDS (BOTZ)
GoalVest Advisory LLC initiated holding in GLOBAL X FDS. The purchase prices were between $31.53 and $36.46, with an estimated average price of $34.22. The stock is now traded at around $32.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 33,994 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) (XLRE)
GoalVest Advisory LLC initiated holding in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The). The purchase prices were between $34.71 and $39.91, with an estimated average price of $37.28. The stock is now traded at around $41.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 25,296 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR)
GoalVest Advisory LLC initiated holding in Restaurant Brands International Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.11 and $67.92, with an estimated average price of $61.93. The stock is now traded at around $66.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 13,696 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)
GoalVest Advisory LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2421.43%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $63.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.72%. The holding were 56,934 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
GoalVest Advisory LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 39.31%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3161.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 1,375 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
GoalVest Advisory LLC added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 1465.98%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $137.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 6,859 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)
GoalVest Advisory LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 29.12%. The purchase prices were between $191.01 and $222.87, with an estimated average price of $210.15. The stock is now traded at around $214.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 16,413 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
GoalVest Advisory LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 47.11%. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $240.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 9,777 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
GoalVest Advisory LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.77%. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $377.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 5,717 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK)
GoalVest Advisory LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $262.57 and $301.82, with an estimated average price of $281.7.Sold Out: Electronic Arts Inc (EA)
GoalVest Advisory LLC sold out a holding in Electronic Arts Inc. The sale prices were between $127.21 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $138.68.Sold Out: Public Storage (PSA)
GoalVest Advisory LLC sold out a holding in Public Storage. The sale prices were between $213.82 and $247.99, with an estimated average price of $232.87.Sold Out: Cardinal Health Inc (CAH)
GoalVest Advisory LLC sold out a holding in Cardinal Health Inc. The sale prices were between $51.37 and $62.46, with an estimated average price of $55.14.Sold Out: Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)
GoalVest Advisory LLC sold out a holding in Novo Nordisk A/S. The sale prices were between $67.06 and $75.82, with an estimated average price of $71.3.Sold Out: Amgen Inc (AMGN)
GoalVest Advisory LLC sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $221.91 and $258.6, with an estimated average price of $238.59.
Here is the complete portfolio of GoalVest Advisory LLC. Also check out:
1. GoalVest Advisory LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. GoalVest Advisory LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. GoalVest Advisory LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that GoalVest Advisory LLC keeps buying