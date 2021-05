Bessemer Group Inc Buys PayPal Holdings Inc, Aptiv PLC, JPMorgan Chase, Sells Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, BlackRock Inc

Woodbridge, NJ, based Investment company Bessemer Group Inc Current Portfolio ) buys PayPal Holdings Inc, Aptiv PLC, JPMorgan Chase, Corteva Inc, United Rentals Inc, sells Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, BlackRock Inc, Chubb, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bessemer Group Inc. As of 2021Q1, Bessemer Group Inc owns 1459 stocks with a total value of $41.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 7,907,897 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.89% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 14,266,923 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.84% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 711,444 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.11% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 446,741 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.88% Facebook Inc (FB) - 3,419,125 shares, 2.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.5%

Bessemer Group Inc initiated holding in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.01 and $96.22, with an estimated average price of $90.92. The stock is now traded at around $89.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 1,403,336 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bessemer Group Inc initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.55 and $58.14, with an estimated average price of $49.2. The stock is now traded at around $49.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,702,640 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bessemer Group Inc initiated holding in SPDR Metals & Mining ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.29 and $41.48, with an estimated average price of $36.75. The stock is now traded at around $44.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,350,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bessemer Group Inc initiated holding in SPDR S&P Bank ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.16 and $54.73, with an estimated average price of $48.48. The stock is now traded at around $54.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 853,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bessemer Group Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.61 and $73.72, with an estimated average price of $63.34. The stock is now traded at around $71.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 640,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bessemer Group Inc initiated holding in Invesco KBW Bank ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $63.43, with an estimated average price of $57.34. The stock is now traded at around $67.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 560,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bessemer Group Inc added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 3435.82%. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $240.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 1,509,795 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bessemer Group Inc added to a holding in Aptiv PLC by 428.72%. The purchase prices were between $127.96 and $156.99, with an estimated average price of $145.59. The stock is now traded at around $136.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 2,994,765 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bessemer Group Inc added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 33.76%. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $161.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 5,218,444 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bessemer Group Inc added to a holding in Corteva Inc by 52735.81%. The purchase prices were between $38.35 and $47.91, with an estimated average price of $44.24. The stock is now traded at around $45.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 3,896,641 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bessemer Group Inc added to a holding in United Rentals Inc by 9654.69%. The purchase prices were between $229.65 and $333.21, with an estimated average price of $283.25. The stock is now traded at around $333.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 499,635 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bessemer Group Inc added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 17402.52%. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $51.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 3,325,654 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bessemer Group Inc sold out a holding in bluebird bio Inc. The sale prices were between $25.62 and $52.33, with an estimated average price of $38.14.

Bessemer Group Inc sold out a holding in Flowers Foods Inc. The sale prices were between $21.75 and $24.39, with an estimated average price of $22.8.

Bessemer Group Inc sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $1376.5 and $1515, with an estimated average price of $1428.56.

Bessemer Group Inc sold out a holding in Cognyte Software Ltd. The sale prices were between $27.31 and $38, with an estimated average price of $29.74.

Bessemer Group Inc sold out a holding in Eneti Inc. The sale prices were between $15.68 and $24.6, with an estimated average price of $20.13.

Bessemer Group Inc sold out a holding in Mueller Water Products, Inc.. The sale prices were between $11.94 and $14.32, with an estimated average price of $12.97.