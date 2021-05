Franklin Resources Inc Buys Cisco Systems Inc, Chesapeake Energy Corp, Procter & Gamble Co, Sells JPMorgan Chase, Honeywell International Inc, The Kroger Co

San Mateo, CA, based Investment company Franklin Resources Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Cisco Systems Inc, Chesapeake Energy Corp, Procter & Gamble Co, AbbVie Inc, Merck Inc, sells JPMorgan Chase, Honeywell International Inc, The Kroger Co, Bank of America Corp, Texas Instruments Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Franklin Resources Inc. As of 2021Q1, Franklin Resources Inc owns 1843 stocks with a total value of $238.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/franklin+resources+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 25,876,096 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.44% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,579,362 shares, 2.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.66% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 27,119,387 shares, 1.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.10% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 20,626,727 shares, 1.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.91% Merck & Co Inc (MRK) - 35,455,780 shares, 1.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.63%

Franklin Resources Inc initiated holding in Chesapeake Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.6 and $47.25, with an estimated average price of $44.03. The stock is now traded at around $49.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 12,505,959 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Franklin Resources Inc initiated holding in Hyatt Hotels Corp. The purchase prices were between $65.66 and $91.15, with an estimated average price of $78.61. The stock is now traded at around $76.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,087,946 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Franklin Resources Inc initiated holding in Coupang Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.29 and $50.45, with an estimated average price of $46.22. The stock is now traded at around $32.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,852,502 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Franklin Resources Inc initiated holding in Summit Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.42 and $30.49, with an estimated average price of $25.55. The stock is now traded at around $32.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,289,545 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Franklin Resources Inc initiated holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.17 and $87.52, with an estimated average price of $76.8. The stock is now traded at around $84.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,492,450 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Franklin Resources Inc initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $64.5 and $77, with an estimated average price of $69.7. The stock is now traded at around $69.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,308,960 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Franklin Resources Inc added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 161.10%. The purchase prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95. The stock is now traded at around $52.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 21,162,770 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Franklin Resources Inc added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 30.19%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $137.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 17,715,905 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Franklin Resources Inc added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 20.63%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $78.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 35,455,780 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Franklin Resources Inc added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 94.99%. The purchase prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.92. The stock is now traded at around $116.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 9,272,436 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Franklin Resources Inc added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 119.82%. The purchase prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $32.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 27,173,122 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Franklin Resources Inc added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 36.18%. The purchase prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18. The stock is now traded at around $65.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 19,468,426 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Franklin Resources Inc sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.

Franklin Resources Inc sold out a holding in Navistar International Corp. The sale prices were between $43.92 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $44.08.

Franklin Resources Inc sold out a holding in Wabash National Corp. The sale prices were between $15.95 and $20.44, with an estimated average price of $17.68.

Franklin Resources Inc sold out a holding in SPX FLOW Inc. The sale prices were between $52.97 and $69.28, with an estimated average price of $60.51.

Franklin Resources Inc sold out a holding in Heartland Express Inc. The sale prices were between $17.98 and $19.76, with an estimated average price of $18.99.

Franklin Resources Inc sold out a holding in Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. The sale prices were between $19.25 and $26.1, with an estimated average price of $23.77.