HS Management Partners, LLC Buys Facebook Inc, Visa Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, Sells American Express Co, Williams-Sonoma Inc, Booking Holdings Inc

New Purchases: FB, V, ADP, ACN,

FB, V, ADP, ACN, Added Positions: ATVI, DPZ, QCOM, PEP, PG, UPS, MSFT, DEO, WMT,

ATVI, DPZ, QCOM, PEP, PG, UPS, MSFT, DEO, WMT, Reduced Positions: WSM, BLK, EBAY, CPB, TGT, JNJ, GOOG, MCD, SHW, HD,

WSM, BLK, EBAY, CPB, TGT, JNJ, GOOG, MCD, SHW, HD, Sold Out: AXP, BKNG, DIS,

New York, NY, based Investment company HS Management Partners, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Facebook Inc, Visa Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, Automatic Data Processing Inc, Domino's Pizza Inc, sells American Express Co, Williams-Sonoma Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, BlackRock Inc, eBay Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, HS Management Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q1, HS Management Partners, LLC owns 24 stocks with a total value of $3.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HS Management Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hs+management+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

eBay Inc (EBAY) - 3,933,867 shares, 7.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.12% Facebook Inc (FB) - 795,403 shares, 6.91% of the total portfolio. New Position PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 1,283,789 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.62% United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 1,052,504 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.78% Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) - 1,893,813 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 55.20%

HS Management Partners, LLC initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $305.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.91%. The holding were 795,403 shares as of 2021-03-31.

HS Management Partners, LLC initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $223.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.46%. The holding were 394,105 shares as of 2021-03-31.

HS Management Partners, LLC initiated holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The purchase prices were between $161.03 and $192.69, with an estimated average price of $173.45. The stock is now traded at around $192.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 326,135 shares as of 2021-03-31.

HS Management Partners, LLC initiated holding in Accenture PLC. The purchase prices were between $241.92 and $280.77, with an estimated average price of $258.46. The stock is now traded at around $285.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 135,954 shares as of 2021-03-31.

HS Management Partners, LLC added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 55.20%. The purchase prices were between $88 and $103.81, with an estimated average price of $94.17. The stock is now traded at around $93.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 1,893,813 shares as of 2021-03-31.

HS Management Partners, LLC added to a holding in Domino's Pizza Inc by 38.54%. The purchase prices were between $330.24 and $390.54, with an estimated average price of $369.29. The stock is now traded at around $422.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 396,321 shares as of 2021-03-31.

HS Management Partners, LLC added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 22.04%. The purchase prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $127.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 1,277,617 shares as of 2021-03-31.

HS Management Partners, LLC sold out a holding in American Express Co. The sale prices were between $114.09 and $150.27, with an estimated average price of $132.09.

HS Management Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $1886.09 and $2461.78, with an estimated average price of $2219.81.

HS Management Partners, LLC sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47.