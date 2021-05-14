Logo
HS Management Partners, LLC Buys Facebook Inc, Visa Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, Sells American Express Co, Williams-Sonoma Inc, Booking Holdings Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company HS Management Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Facebook Inc, Visa Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, Automatic Data Processing Inc, Domino's Pizza Inc, sells American Express Co, Williams-Sonoma Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, BlackRock Inc, eBay Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, HS Management Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q1, HS Management Partners, LLC owns 24 stocks with a total value of $3.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HS Management Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hs+management+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of HS Management Partners, LLC
  1. eBay Inc (EBAY) - 3,933,867 shares, 7.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.12%
  2. Facebook Inc (FB) - 795,403 shares, 6.91% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 1,283,789 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.62%
  4. United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 1,052,504 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.78%
  5. Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) - 1,893,813 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 55.20%
New Purchase: Facebook Inc (FB)

HS Management Partners, LLC initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $305.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.91%. The holding were 795,403 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Visa Inc (V)

HS Management Partners, LLC initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $223.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.46%. The holding were 394,105 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP)

HS Management Partners, LLC initiated holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The purchase prices were between $161.03 and $192.69, with an estimated average price of $173.45. The stock is now traded at around $192.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 326,135 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Accenture PLC (ACN)

HS Management Partners, LLC initiated holding in Accenture PLC. The purchase prices were between $241.92 and $280.77, with an estimated average price of $258.46. The stock is now traded at around $285.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 135,954 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)

HS Management Partners, LLC added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 55.20%. The purchase prices were between $88 and $103.81, with an estimated average price of $94.17. The stock is now traded at around $93.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 1,893,813 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ)

HS Management Partners, LLC added to a holding in Domino's Pizza Inc by 38.54%. The purchase prices were between $330.24 and $390.54, with an estimated average price of $369.29. The stock is now traded at around $422.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 396,321 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

HS Management Partners, LLC added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 22.04%. The purchase prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $127.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 1,277,617 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: American Express Co (AXP)

HS Management Partners, LLC sold out a holding in American Express Co. The sale prices were between $114.09 and $150.27, with an estimated average price of $132.09.

Sold Out: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)

HS Management Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $1886.09 and $2461.78, with an estimated average price of $2219.81.

Sold Out: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

HS Management Partners, LLC sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47.



Here is the complete portfolio of HS Management Partners, LLC. Also check out:

1. HS Management Partners, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. HS Management Partners, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. HS Management Partners, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that HS Management Partners, LLC keeps buying
insider

insider