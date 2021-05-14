HS Management Partners, LLC Buys Facebook Inc, Visa Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, Sells American Express Co, Williams-Sonoma Inc, Booking Holdings Inc

- New Purchases: FB, V, ADP, ACN,
- Added Positions: ATVI, DPZ, QCOM, PEP, PG, UPS, MSFT, DEO, WMT,
- Reduced Positions: WSM, BLK, EBAY, CPB, TGT, JNJ, GOOG, MCD, SHW, HD,
- Sold Out: AXP, BKNG, DIS,
- eBay Inc (EBAY) - 3,933,867 shares, 7.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.12%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 795,403 shares, 6.91% of the total portfolio. New Position
- PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 1,283,789 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.62%
- United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 1,052,504 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.78%
- Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) - 1,893,813 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 55.20%
HS Management Partners, LLC initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $305.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.91%. The holding were 795,403 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Visa Inc (V)
HS Management Partners, LLC initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $223.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.46%. The holding were 394,105 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP)
HS Management Partners, LLC initiated holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The purchase prices were between $161.03 and $192.69, with an estimated average price of $173.45. The stock is now traded at around $192.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 326,135 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Accenture PLC (ACN)
HS Management Partners, LLC initiated holding in Accenture PLC. The purchase prices were between $241.92 and $280.77, with an estimated average price of $258.46. The stock is now traded at around $285.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 135,954 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)
HS Management Partners, LLC added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 55.20%. The purchase prices were between $88 and $103.81, with an estimated average price of $94.17. The stock is now traded at around $93.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 1,893,813 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ)
HS Management Partners, LLC added to a holding in Domino's Pizza Inc by 38.54%. The purchase prices were between $330.24 and $390.54, with an estimated average price of $369.29. The stock is now traded at around $422.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 396,321 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
HS Management Partners, LLC added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 22.04%. The purchase prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $127.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 1,277,617 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: American Express Co (AXP)
HS Management Partners, LLC sold out a holding in American Express Co. The sale prices were between $114.09 and $150.27, with an estimated average price of $132.09.Sold Out: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)
HS Management Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $1886.09 and $2461.78, with an estimated average price of $2219.81.Sold Out: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
HS Management Partners, LLC sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47.
