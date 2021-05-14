Andar Capital Management HK Ltd Buys Teradata Corp, Twilio Inc, Elastic NV, Sells Nuance Communications Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, NovoCure

- New Purchases: TDC, TWLO, ESTC, SQ,
- Added Positions: TXG,
- Reduced Positions: AMD, CRNC, PLTR, EGHT, VRNS, BILL,
- Sold Out: NUAN, NVCR, TNDM, MAXR, INSP,
These are the top 5 holdings of Andar Capital Management HK Ltd
- Teradata Corp (TDC) - 494,000 shares, 20.08% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Bill.com Holdings Inc (BILL) - 79,000 shares, 12.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.18%
- Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR) - 375,000 shares, 9.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 45.49%
- 10x Genomics Inc (TXG) - 48,000 shares, 9.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.35%
Andar Capital Management HK Ltd initiated holding in Teradata Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.23 and $53.76, with an estimated average price of $36.73. The stock is now traded at around $39.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 20.08%. The holding were 494,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Twilio Inc (TWLO)
Andar Capital Management HK Ltd initiated holding in Twilio Inc. The purchase prices were between $315.08 and $443.49, with an estimated average price of $375.54. The stock is now traded at around $281.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.59%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Elastic NV (ESTC)
Andar Capital Management HK Ltd initiated holding in Elastic NV. The purchase prices were between $105.98 and $171.29, with an estimated average price of $142.45. The stock is now traded at around $103.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.52%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Square Inc (SQ)
Andar Capital Management HK Ltd initiated holding in Square Inc. The purchase prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.55. The stock is now traded at around $197.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.87%. The holding were 12,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN)
Andar Capital Management HK Ltd sold out a holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $40.35 and $50.51, with an estimated average price of $46.02.Sold Out: NovoCure Ltd (NVCR)
Andar Capital Management HK Ltd sold out a holding in NovoCure Ltd. The sale prices were between $124.11 and $190.17, with an estimated average price of $158.69.Sold Out: Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM)
Andar Capital Management HK Ltd sold out a holding in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. The sale prices were between $81.28 and $104.34, with an estimated average price of $93.12.Sold Out: Maxar Technologies Inc (MAXR)
Andar Capital Management HK Ltd sold out a holding in Maxar Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $33.64 and $54.82, with an estimated average price of $44.63.Sold Out: Inspire Medical Systems Inc (INSP)
Andar Capital Management HK Ltd sold out a holding in Inspire Medical Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $182.45 and $249.25, with an estimated average price of $212.91.
