Andar Capital Management HK Ltd Buys Teradata Corp, Twilio Inc, Elastic NV, Sells Nuance Communications Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, NovoCure

Investment company Andar Capital Management HK Ltd Current Portfolio ) buys Teradata Corp, Twilio Inc, Elastic NV, Square Inc, sells Nuance Communications Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, NovoCure, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc, Cerence Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Andar Capital Management HK Ltd. As of 2021Q1, Andar Capital Management HK Ltd owns 14 stocks with a total value of $95 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Bill.com Holdings Inc (BILL) - 79,000 shares, 12.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.18% Teradata Corp (TDC) - 250,000 shares, 10.16% of the total portfolio. Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR) - 375,000 shares, 9.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 45.49% 10x Genomics Inc (TXG) - 48,000 shares, 9.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.35%

Andar Capital Management HK Ltd initiated holding in Teradata Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.23 and $53.76, with an estimated average price of $36.73. The stock is now traded at around $39.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 20.08%. The holding were 494,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Andar Capital Management HK Ltd initiated holding in Twilio Inc. The purchase prices were between $315.08 and $443.49, with an estimated average price of $375.54. The stock is now traded at around $281.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.59%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Andar Capital Management HK Ltd initiated holding in Elastic NV. The purchase prices were between $105.98 and $171.29, with an estimated average price of $142.45. The stock is now traded at around $103.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.52%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Andar Capital Management HK Ltd initiated holding in Square Inc. The purchase prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.55. The stock is now traded at around $197.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.87%. The holding were 12,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Andar Capital Management HK Ltd sold out a holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $40.35 and $50.51, with an estimated average price of $46.02.

Andar Capital Management HK Ltd sold out a holding in NovoCure Ltd. The sale prices were between $124.11 and $190.17, with an estimated average price of $158.69.

Andar Capital Management HK Ltd sold out a holding in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. The sale prices were between $81.28 and $104.34, with an estimated average price of $93.12.

Andar Capital Management HK Ltd sold out a holding in Maxar Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $33.64 and $54.82, with an estimated average price of $44.63.

Andar Capital Management HK Ltd sold out a holding in Inspire Medical Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $182.45 and $249.25, with an estimated average price of $212.91.