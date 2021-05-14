Bullseye Asset Management LLC Buys Portland General Electric Co, Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc, Vonage Holdings Corp, Sells NovoCure, Lemonade Inc, RingCentral Inc

- New Purchases: POR, RBA, GAN, EBMT, LESL, SWI, SGFY, PAYA, RAAS,
- Added Positions: VG, RRR, NCLH, SKX, CTLP, BLUE, GOOS, GMRE, AFIB, RPAY, AYX, TMDX, TENB, AI, ABCL, BIGC, FROG, PSTG, JAMF, JAMF, MDLA, FVRR,
- Reduced Positions: DOMO, CYRX, SHAK, BILL, PCTY,
- Sold Out: NVCR, LMND, RNG, ULTA, IR, HUBS, ZI, GNMK, CTLT, TLND, ROOT, GOCO, EVOP, YSG, OZON,
For the details of Bullseye Asset Management LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bullseye+asset+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Bullseye Asset Management LLC
- OptimizeRx Corp (OPRX) - 222,712 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio.
- CryoPort Inc (CYRX) - 149,269 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.28%
- Five9 Inc (FIVN) - 44,886 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio.
- Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI) - 77,707 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio.
- Medallia Inc (MDLA) - 229,496 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.23%
Bullseye Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Portland General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $41.27 and $48.42, with an estimated average price of $43.64. The stock is now traded at around $49.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.18%. The holding were 120,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc (RBA)
Bullseye Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.12 and $69.12, with an estimated average price of $58.63. The stock is now traded at around $61.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 69,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: GAN Ltd (GAN)
Bullseye Asset Management LLC initiated holding in GAN Ltd. The purchase prices were between $17.63 and $30.53, with an estimated average price of $25.44. The stock is now traded at around $14.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 160,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (EBMT)
Bullseye Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.63 and $25.88, with an estimated average price of $22.56. The stock is now traded at around $22.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 96,229 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Leslies Inc (LESL)
Bullseye Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Leslies Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.93 and $31.34, with an estimated average price of $25.55. The stock is now traded at around $26.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 85,554 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SolarWinds Corp (SWI)
Bullseye Asset Management LLC initiated holding in SolarWinds Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.43 and $17.63, with an estimated average price of $16.34. The stock is now traded at around $16.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 95,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vonage Holdings Corp (VG)
Bullseye Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Vonage Holdings Corp by 197.23%. The purchase prices were between $11.04 and $15.35, with an estimated average price of $13.06. The stock is now traded at around $12.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 394,271 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Red Rock Resorts Inc (RRR)
Bullseye Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Red Rock Resorts Inc by 251.21%. The purchase prices were between $23.36 and $35.6, with an estimated average price of $28.95. The stock is now traded at around $38.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 97,865 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH)
Bullseye Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd by 111.90%. The purchase prices were between $22.4 and $33.13, with an estimated average price of $26.56. The stock is now traded at around $26.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 132,558 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Skechers USA Inc (SKX)
Bullseye Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Skechers USA Inc by 29.63%. The purchase prices were between $34.48 and $43, with an estimated average price of $37.73. The stock is now traded at around $47.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 131,260 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Cantaloupe Inc (CTLP)
Bullseye Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Cantaloupe Inc by 60.66%. The purchase prices were between $9.45 and $12.45, with an estimated average price of $10.54. The stock is now traded at around $10.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 260,895 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: bluebird bio Inc (BLUE)
Bullseye Asset Management LLC added to a holding in bluebird bio Inc by 106.64%. The purchase prices were between $25.62 and $52.33, with an estimated average price of $38.14. The stock is now traded at around $29.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 67,872 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: NovoCure Ltd (NVCR)
Bullseye Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in NovoCure Ltd. The sale prices were between $124.11 and $190.17, with an estimated average price of $158.69.Sold Out: Lemonade Inc (LMND)
Bullseye Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Lemonade Inc. The sale prices were between $83.61 and $183.26, with an estimated average price of $129.72.Sold Out: RingCentral Inc (RNG)
Bullseye Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in RingCentral Inc. The sale prices were between $283.69 and $443.29, with an estimated average price of $368.91.Sold Out: Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)
Bullseye Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Ulta Beauty Inc. The sale prices were between $279.76 and $347.5, with an estimated average price of $310.88.Sold Out: Ingersoll Rand Inc (IR)
Bullseye Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Ingersoll Rand Inc. The sale prices were between $40.81 and $50.76, with an estimated average price of $46.23.Sold Out: HubSpot Inc (HUBS)
Bullseye Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in HubSpot Inc. The sale prices were between $349.99 and $543.49, with an estimated average price of $440.39.
Here is the complete portfolio of Bullseye Asset Management LLC. Also check out:
1. Bullseye Asset Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Bullseye Asset Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Bullseye Asset Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Bullseye Asset Management LLC keeps buying