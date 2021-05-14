Bullseye Asset Management LLC Buys Portland General Electric Co, Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc, Vonage Holdings Corp, Sells NovoCure, Lemonade Inc, RingCentral Inc

New Purchases: POR, RBA, GAN, EBMT, LESL, SWI, SGFY, PAYA, RAAS,

Investment company Bullseye Asset Management LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Portland General Electric Co, Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc, Vonage Holdings Corp, GAN, Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc, sells NovoCure, Lemonade Inc, RingCentral Inc, Domo Inc, Ulta Beauty Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bullseye Asset Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, Bullseye Asset Management LLC owns 87 stocks with a total value of $263 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

OptimizeRx Corp (OPRX) - 222,712 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. CryoPort Inc (CYRX) - 149,269 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.28% Five9 Inc (FIVN) - 44,886 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI) - 77,707 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. Medallia Inc (MDLA) - 229,496 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.23%

Bullseye Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Portland General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $41.27 and $48.42, with an estimated average price of $43.64. The stock is now traded at around $49.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.18%. The holding were 120,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bullseye Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.12 and $69.12, with an estimated average price of $58.63. The stock is now traded at around $61.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 69,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bullseye Asset Management LLC initiated holding in GAN Ltd. The purchase prices were between $17.63 and $30.53, with an estimated average price of $25.44. The stock is now traded at around $14.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 160,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bullseye Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.63 and $25.88, with an estimated average price of $22.56. The stock is now traded at around $22.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 96,229 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bullseye Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Leslies Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.93 and $31.34, with an estimated average price of $25.55. The stock is now traded at around $26.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 85,554 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bullseye Asset Management LLC initiated holding in SolarWinds Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.43 and $17.63, with an estimated average price of $16.34. The stock is now traded at around $16.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 95,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bullseye Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Vonage Holdings Corp by 197.23%. The purchase prices were between $11.04 and $15.35, with an estimated average price of $13.06. The stock is now traded at around $12.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 394,271 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bullseye Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Red Rock Resorts Inc by 251.21%. The purchase prices were between $23.36 and $35.6, with an estimated average price of $28.95. The stock is now traded at around $38.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 97,865 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bullseye Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd by 111.90%. The purchase prices were between $22.4 and $33.13, with an estimated average price of $26.56. The stock is now traded at around $26.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 132,558 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bullseye Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Skechers USA Inc by 29.63%. The purchase prices were between $34.48 and $43, with an estimated average price of $37.73. The stock is now traded at around $47.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 131,260 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bullseye Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Cantaloupe Inc by 60.66%. The purchase prices were between $9.45 and $12.45, with an estimated average price of $10.54. The stock is now traded at around $10.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 260,895 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bullseye Asset Management LLC added to a holding in bluebird bio Inc by 106.64%. The purchase prices were between $25.62 and $52.33, with an estimated average price of $38.14. The stock is now traded at around $29.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 67,872 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bullseye Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in NovoCure Ltd. The sale prices were between $124.11 and $190.17, with an estimated average price of $158.69.

Bullseye Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Lemonade Inc. The sale prices were between $83.61 and $183.26, with an estimated average price of $129.72.

Bullseye Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in RingCentral Inc. The sale prices were between $283.69 and $443.29, with an estimated average price of $368.91.

Bullseye Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Ulta Beauty Inc. The sale prices were between $279.76 and $347.5, with an estimated average price of $310.88.

Bullseye Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Ingersoll Rand Inc. The sale prices were between $40.81 and $50.76, with an estimated average price of $46.23.

Bullseye Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in HubSpot Inc. The sale prices were between $349.99 and $543.49, with an estimated average price of $440.39.