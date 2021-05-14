Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd Buys Franco-Nevada Corp, Sherwin-Williams Co, Servisfirst Bancshares Inc, Sells The Toronto-Dominion Bank, Pembina Pipeline Corp, Colgate-Palmolive Co

New Purchases: FNV, SHW, SFBS, GWRE, MEOH, EXPE, ITW, NSC, PGR, TCX, TSN, DNN, WFG, CVE, CDW, FSV,

FNV, SHW, SFBS, GWRE, MEOH, EXPE, ITW, NSC, PGR, TCX, TSN, DNN, WFG, CVE, CDW, FSV, Added Positions: FB, DSGX, FISV, BABA, AFG, IBKR, ORCL, CPRT, CB, BKNG, HDB, BSX, AMZN, TOT, TU, TJX, EDU, BAX, RCI, HLT, JOBS, CP, FMX, ALYA, ALC, YUMC, V, BEP, BIP, A8C3, SU, TCOM, SBUX, TRV, ROST, RELX, CNQ, NVS, IHG, HD, BAP, CIGI, LCII,

FB, DSGX, FISV, BABA, AFG, IBKR, ORCL, CPRT, CB, BKNG, HDB, BSX, AMZN, TOT, TU, TJX, EDU, BAX, RCI, HLT, JOBS, CP, FMX, ALYA, ALC, YUMC, V, BEP, BIP, A8C3, SU, TCOM, SBUX, TRV, ROST, RELX, CNQ, NVS, IHG, HD, BAP, CIGI, LCII, Reduced Positions: TD, PBA, CL, CAE, RP, ENB, MFC, BNS, CNI, EOG, BAM, OTEX, GIB, NTR, SHOP, GIL, QSR, TRI, SFIX, JPM, STN, MMM, OZK, BRK.B, DLTR, MGA, MSFT, JNJ, VRSK, CVS, PG, USB, BCE, BMY, CVX, CMCSA, DVA, MDLZ, MTB, MCD, MDT, MET, NKE, PFE, SJR, TRP, WFC, ZTS, ASML, T, AFL, APD, ALL, AAPL, ADP, BHP, BIDU, SAN, BAC, BMO, BK, BF.B, CM, KMX, FIS, CTAS, CSCO, KO, COO, COST, CACC, DHR, D, DD, DUK, LLY, EMR, XOM, FMS, GE, GSK, HSBC, HIG, HON, ING, INTC, IFF, KMB, LOW, MKC, MRK, VTRS, NGG, NVO, PH, PEG, DGX, RDS.A, SNY, SNN, SLF, TSM, TXN, TM, TYL, UNP, VZ, VOD, WMT, WBA, DIS, ZBH, FTS, DFS, PM, BUD, KOR, KOR, BERY, BEPC,

TD, PBA, CL, CAE, RP, ENB, MFC, BNS, CNI, EOG, BAM, OTEX, GIB, NTR, SHOP, GIL, QSR, TRI, SFIX, JPM, STN, MMM, OZK, BRK.B, DLTR, MGA, MSFT, JNJ, VRSK, CVS, PG, USB, BCE, BMY, CVX, CMCSA, DVA, MDLZ, MTB, MCD, MDT, MET, NKE, PFE, SJR, TRP, WFC, ZTS, ASML, T, AFL, APD, ALL, AAPL, ADP, BHP, BIDU, SAN, BAC, BMO, BK, BF.B, CM, KMX, FIS, CTAS, CSCO, KO, COO, COST, CACC, DHR, D, DD, DUK, LLY, EMR, XOM, FMS, GE, GSK, HSBC, HIG, HON, ING, INTC, IFF, KMB, LOW, MKC, MRK, VTRS, NGG, NVO, PH, PEG, DGX, RDS.A, SNY, SNN, SLF, TSM, TXN, TM, TYL, UNP, VZ, VOD, WMT, WBA, DIS, ZBH, FTS, DFS, PM, BUD, KOR, KOR, BERY, BEPC, Sold Out: EW, PYPL, BPY, NLSN, BAH, TECK, WCN, UPS, STT, SPGI, ADBE, C, CHU, CME, CAT, CSX, TFC, AON, AMT,

Investment company Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd Current Portfolio ) buys Franco-Nevada Corp, Sherwin-Williams Co, Servisfirst Bancshares Inc, Facebook Inc, Guidewire Software Inc, sells The Toronto-Dominion Bank, Pembina Pipeline Corp, Colgate-Palmolive Co, RealPage Inc, EOG Resources Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd. As of 2021Q1, Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd owns 216 stocks with a total value of $20.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jarislowsky%2C+fraser+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

Canadian National Railway Co (CNI) - 10,667,552 shares, 6.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.14% Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 24,898,522 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.29% Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) - 16,939,225 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.67% Enbridge Inc (ENB) - 26,432,139 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.37% Manulife Financial Corp (MFC) - 42,387,867 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.67%

Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd initiated holding in Franco-Nevada Corp. The purchase prices were between $106.16 and $132.43, with an estimated average price of $120.39. The stock is now traded at around $147.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 1,151,063 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd initiated holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The purchase prices were between $219.85 and $253.01, with an estimated average price of $238.3. The stock is now traded at around $285.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 334,764 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd initiated holding in Servisfirst Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.12 and $64.07, with an estimated average price of $49.59. The stock is now traded at around $67.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 682,108 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd initiated holding in Guidewire Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.8 and $132.54, with an estimated average price of $116.48. The stock is now traded at around $93.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 282,473 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd initiated holding in Methanex Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.11 and $48, with an estimated average price of $39.07. The stock is now traded at around $37.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 29,642 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd initiated holding in Tyson Foods Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.45 and $76.93, with an estimated average price of $68.98. The stock is now traded at around $80.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 20.51%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $305.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 782,438 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd added to a holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd by 76.56%. The purchase prices were between $330.29 and $383.75, with an estimated average price of $359.96. The stock is now traded at around $80.188000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 9,610 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd added to a holding in Rogers Communications Inc by 58.59%. The purchase prices were between $43.25 and $52.25, with an estimated average price of $46.79. The stock is now traded at around $50.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 103,357 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd added to a holding in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV by 40.29%. The purchase prices were between $68.05 and $76.89, with an estimated average price of $72.74. The stock is now traded at around $80.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 66,353 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd added to a holding in 51job Inc by 37.99%. The purchase prices were between $61.27 and $71.28, with an estimated average price of $66.81. The stock is now traded at around $71.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 150,096 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd added to a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc by 23.86%. The purchase prices were between $13.79 and $19.68, with an estimated average price of $17.5. The stock is now traded at around $11.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 495,270 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd sold out a holding in Nielsen Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $20.23 and $26.62, with an estimated average price of $23.58.

Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd sold out a holding in S&P Global Inc. The sale prices were between $305.95 and $361.74, with an estimated average price of $332.91.

Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $5.47 and $6.15, with an estimated average price of $5.86.

Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd sold out a holding in Waste Connections Inc. The sale prices were between $97.54 and $108.12, with an estimated average price of $101.53.

Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd sold out a holding in Teck Resources Ltd. The sale prices were between $18.03 and $23.76, with an estimated average price of $20.25.

Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd sold out a holding in Aon PLC. The sale prices were between $202.13 and $233.7, with an estimated average price of $220.25.