Segall Bryant & Hamill Buys CoStar Group Inc, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc, Coty Inc, Sells L3Harris Technologies Inc, Mednax Inc, Tapestry Inc

- New Purchases: COTY, BKNG, HOG, HSY, BOX, HCAT, WEX, EXPE, NPO, KBR, EXPO, LII, LULU, CCMP, DPZ, SPT, CMC, HELE, TDG, GPN, EHTH, FOUR, DVN, UAL, UHAL, ASAN, MOH, SONY, SHOO, SRDX, PVG, CSTE, VCYT, SUM, MEDP, HSKA, HUN, TMUS, FANG, BKI, OKTA, NCNO, STEP, PICK, CNC, EFX, HDB, ILMN, IFF, RGEN, SCI, LUV, AZEK, AMN, Y, AZN, BLKB, CENT, EME, CLGX, THG, HSIC, SSD, SKX, TCF, EBAY, SBH, KDP, FBHS, RESN, DOCU, BWMX, MEG, NGMS, AOS, CMA, CFR, DHI, ELS, HIG, HPQ, VTRS, OSK, PKG, PBR, PHI, PNFP, RYN, SKM, TYL, UNF, WSM, INT, AKO.B, TY, CLR, APAM, IR, LOMA, FTDR, IJT, TIP, VAW, VT, VXUS,
- Added Positions: CSGP, CMG, WAL, NFLX, DRI, SIX, SP, ULTA, MCO, OMCL, TSLA, CABO, ASGN, GIL, LRCX, RSG, QUOT, AZZ, APD, CVX, DXCM, SPGI, PH, DG, JJSF, MTD, LEA, PANW, REVG, ACN, BECN, DRQ, MMS, ROP, CNDT, UMPQ, MRVL, ESI, ZEN, BCPC, CASY, EQC, IPAR, NTRS, UCBI, ZBRA, TRNO, EVH, EVBG, EFA, CIR, CMP, MMC, GTLS, GLOB, WMS, PRAH, WING, INSP, EB, SITM, ADI, CSL, SCHW, CME, CHDN, FWRD, HAIN, ICUI, ITW, IOSP, PNM, SPXC, TKR, EVR, TREE, FTNT, AMRC, NOVT, PSX, GSHD, LTHM, IWM, AIR, ABC, OZK, BIO, CDNS, CRL, CIEN, CI, CGNX, LIVN, FOE, GILD, HUBG, ITRN, LOW, NEM, OFIX, GLT, PRGS, KWR, RLI, SSB, TSM, GL, VECO, DIS, WSO, AVAV, AWK, PBR.A, ADUS, ENV, XNCR, GDDY, SMPL, ATUS, FOCS, PLAN, CSTL, BSV, EEM, IWN, VWO, AMX, AMT, AZO, TFC, BDX, CAT, FIS, C, CCOI, CTSH, VALE, COP, CCI, CW, DEO, ETN, NEE, HOLX, HUM, INTU, SJM, KEY, LH, MU, NYT, ES, PKX, REGN, RDS.A, CRM, SLB, SWK, TXN, TSEM, USB, RTX, ANTM, WEC, ZBH, BR, MSCI, PM, KMI, GWRE, EPAM, FB, SBSW, MODN, NSTG, FINV, PLMR, PINS, PGNY, CARR, DBEF, DVY, EFG, IAU, IEFA, IEMG, IJJ, IJK, IJR, IVV, IWO, PFF, SCHA, SCHF, SCHR, SCHX, SCZ, SDY, SPLV, TLT, VB, VEA, VIG, VNQ, VO, XLE, XLF, XLI, XLK, XLP, XLV, XLY,
- Reduced Positions: LHX, MD, TPR, BAX, MSFT, ABT, KSU, SHW, ENTG, UAA, THS, OLLI, CORE, HAS, AAPL, NCR, PWR, GOOG, AMZN, RBC, FARO, JPM, NVS, ALC, HAE, TECH, NXPI, FRC, AL, ADBE, MPWR, RP, NOW, FMC, INFO, ISBC, SBCF, FOXF, KEYS, SHAK, AMGN, AVY, EL, HD, PDCE, VFC, CTLT, AON, CLX, EFSC, GBCI, IEX, MKSI, MGLN, PEGA, SCHN, V, FIVN, DAVA, ASML, BRK.B, COST, MDLZ, LKFN, MORN, DORM, RBA, TMO, UNH, MTN, PODD, FNV, NX, AVGO, HZNP, GMED, BERY, CONE, ZTS, WK, BL, UPWK, RVLV, AEIS, A, ABCB, ADSK, BLK, CMCSA, BUSE, GNTX, EHC, HON, ITT, IART, INTC, LSTR, ORLY, PEP, PFE, SBNY, SLGN, SXI, STRL, TROW, TJX, TGT, UL, UEIC, WBA, WCN, CPRI, BFAM, ARES, LW, AVLR, INMD, MMM, AMED, APH, CWST, CE, CTAS, CSCO, KO, CUZ, CR, DE, DCI, DD, ENS, GD, GOOGL, IBM, JNJ, KB, LKQ, MGIC, MKC, MCD, MCHP, NKE, NDSN, PZZA, LIN, ROG, SBUX, UNP, UFPI, GWW, ZION, ALGT, GNRC, BWXT, PRLB, RXN, FIVE, YY, ABBV, FATE, BABA, SYNH, TRU, PSTG, NGVT, TPIC, IIPR, IWD, IWF, QQQ, CB, T, ASX, LNT, MO, AXP, NLY, WTRG, ADM, AJG, ATO, BP, BIDU, BK, BA, BMY, BF.B, CACI, CMS, CSGS, CSX, ELY, BXMT, CL, CMCO, CBU, CNMD, ED, GLW, DTE, DVA, DIOD, D, DUK, EOG, EGBN, ECL, EW, LLY, EMR, ENB, ETR, EPD, EXAS, XOM, FNB, GE, GIS, GS, GGG, HAL, PEAK, HXL, IDXX, TT, JKHY, J, KMB, LBTYA, LMT, LOGI, MDU, MSM, MRO, MDT, MRK, MRCY, MSI, NVDA, OKE, ORCL, PAYX, PENN, AVNT, PCH, POWI, QCOM, ROLL, RPM, RNST, ROK, ROST, ONTO, SAP, SAIA, SWIR, SO, TRV, SRI, SYY, TER, TTEK, TREX, UPS, VZ, WMT, WFC, WSBC, KTOS, WWW, XEL, YUM, BRK.A, NEO, ET, IQI, NEA, MA, CSII, WNS, FOLD, BX, DOOR, MPC, ZNGA, NBHC, MPLX, QTS, ATHM, MOMO, BPMC, SHOP, NTRA, PYPL, HLI, FTV, HLNE, PAGS, COLD, DOW, SILK, TPTX, ADPT, OTIS, IGSB, EFV, IBB, IJH, IVE, IWB, IWV, LQD, MUB, SCHB, SCHD, SCHH, SLYV, VCIT, VHT, VOO, VTI, VTV, VXF,
- Sold Out: WPX, CVLT, TWST, PPC, CHH, COHR, EURN, LSCC, TIF, PE, LANC, ABB, NVMI, HCSG, DOYU, CEPU, BE, JD, VRNS, QCLN, CXO, POR, VTR, VIV, PPG, PNC, GFI, FLIR, AU,
These are the top 5 holdings of SEGALL BRYANT & HAMILL
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 73,635 shares, 2.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.94%
- Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 370,119 shares, 1.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.46%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 732,614 shares, 1.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.97%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,290,861 shares, 1.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.02%
- The Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) - 3,395,470 shares, 1.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.29%
Segall Bryant & Hamill initiated holding in Coty Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.33 and $9.37, with an estimated average price of $7.62. The stock is now traded at around $8.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 8,192,902 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)
Segall Bryant & Hamill initiated holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $1886.09 and $2461.78, with an estimated average price of $2219.81. The stock is now traded at around $2207.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 22,050 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Harley-Davidson Inc (HOG)
Segall Bryant & Hamill initiated holding in Harley-Davidson Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.06 and $42.57, with an estimated average price of $37.17. The stock is now traded at around $46.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 1,266,319 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: The Hershey Co (HSY)
Segall Bryant & Hamill initiated holding in The Hershey Co. The purchase prices were between $144.37 and $161.13, with an estimated average price of $150.61. The stock is now traded at around $171.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 221,483 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Box Inc (BOX)
Segall Bryant & Hamill initiated holding in Box Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.34 and $23.68, with an estimated average price of $19.46. The stock is now traded at around $22.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 1,272,616 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Health Catalyst Inc (HCAT)
Segall Bryant & Hamill initiated holding in Health Catalyst Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.51 and $54.07, with an estimated average price of $48.52. The stock is now traded at around $48.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 517,925 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: CoStar Group Inc (CSGP)
Segall Bryant & Hamill added to a holding in CoStar Group Inc by 396.65%. The purchase prices were between $758.46 and $939.76, with an estimated average price of $864.55. The stock is now traded at around $810.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 163,546 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG)
Segall Bryant & Hamill added to a holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc by 18658.74%. The purchase prices were between $1319.12 and $1550.49, with an estimated average price of $1447.5. The stock is now traded at around $1322.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 65,468 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL)
Segall Bryant & Hamill added to a holding in Western Alliance Bancorp by 459.04%. The purchase prices were between $59.04 and $99.65, with an estimated average price of $82.73. The stock is now traded at around $102.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 475,437 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
Segall Bryant & Hamill added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 2700.94%. The purchase prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86. The stock is now traded at around $486.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 59,380 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI)
Segall Bryant & Hamill added to a holding in Darden Restaurants Inc by 5277.49%. The purchase prices were between $112.1 and $148.98, with an estimated average price of $131.56. The stock is now traded at around $133.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 154,119 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Six Flags Entertainment Corp (SIX)
Segall Bryant & Hamill added to a holding in Six Flags Entertainment Corp by 35.30%. The purchase prices were between $31.65 and $50.52, with an estimated average price of $41.64. The stock is now traded at around $41.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,599,519 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: (WPX)
Segall Bryant & Hamill sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $8.32 and $9.43, with an estimated average price of $9.03.Sold Out: CommVault Systems Inc (CVLT)
Segall Bryant & Hamill sold out a holding in CommVault Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $54.6 and $71.26, with an estimated average price of $63.67.Sold Out: Pilgrims Pride Corp (PPC)
Segall Bryant & Hamill sold out a holding in Pilgrims Pride Corp. The sale prices were between $18.73 and $25.45, with an estimated average price of $22.15.Sold Out: Twist Bioscience Corp (TWST)
Segall Bryant & Hamill sold out a holding in Twist Bioscience Corp. The sale prices were between $105.48 and $207.97, with an estimated average price of $152.11.Sold Out: Choice Hotels International Inc (CHH)
Segall Bryant & Hamill sold out a holding in Choice Hotels International Inc. The sale prices were between $100.64 and $114.68, with an estimated average price of $106.57.Sold Out: Coherent Inc (COHR)
Segall Bryant & Hamill sold out a holding in Coherent Inc. The sale prices were between $148.21 and $260.72, with an estimated average price of $222.62.
