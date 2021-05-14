Segall Bryant & Hamill Buys CoStar Group Inc, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc, Coty Inc, Sells L3Harris Technologies Inc, Mednax Inc, Tapestry Inc

Chicago, IL, based Investment company Segall Bryant & Hamill Current Portfolio ) buys CoStar Group Inc, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc, Coty Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, Harley-Davidson Inc, sells L3Harris Technologies Inc, Mednax Inc, Tapestry Inc, Baxter International Inc, Abbott Laboratories during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Segall Bryant & Hamill. As of 2021Q1, Segall Bryant & Hamill owns 807 stocks with a total value of $10.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 73,635 shares, 2.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.94% Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 370,119 shares, 1.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.46% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 732,614 shares, 1.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.97% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,290,861 shares, 1.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.02% The Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) - 3,395,470 shares, 1.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.29%

Segall Bryant & Hamill initiated holding in Coty Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.33 and $9.37, with an estimated average price of $7.62. The stock is now traded at around $8.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 8,192,902 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Segall Bryant & Hamill initiated holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $1886.09 and $2461.78, with an estimated average price of $2219.81. The stock is now traded at around $2207.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 22,050 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Segall Bryant & Hamill initiated holding in Harley-Davidson Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.06 and $42.57, with an estimated average price of $37.17. The stock is now traded at around $46.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 1,266,319 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Segall Bryant & Hamill initiated holding in The Hershey Co. The purchase prices were between $144.37 and $161.13, with an estimated average price of $150.61. The stock is now traded at around $171.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 221,483 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Segall Bryant & Hamill initiated holding in Box Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.34 and $23.68, with an estimated average price of $19.46. The stock is now traded at around $22.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 1,272,616 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Segall Bryant & Hamill initiated holding in Health Catalyst Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.51 and $54.07, with an estimated average price of $48.52. The stock is now traded at around $48.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 517,925 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Segall Bryant & Hamill added to a holding in CoStar Group Inc by 396.65%. The purchase prices were between $758.46 and $939.76, with an estimated average price of $864.55. The stock is now traded at around $810.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 163,546 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Segall Bryant & Hamill added to a holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc by 18658.74%. The purchase prices were between $1319.12 and $1550.49, with an estimated average price of $1447.5. The stock is now traded at around $1322.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 65,468 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Segall Bryant & Hamill added to a holding in Western Alliance Bancorp by 459.04%. The purchase prices were between $59.04 and $99.65, with an estimated average price of $82.73. The stock is now traded at around $102.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 475,437 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Segall Bryant & Hamill added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 2700.94%. The purchase prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86. The stock is now traded at around $486.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 59,380 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Segall Bryant & Hamill added to a holding in Darden Restaurants Inc by 5277.49%. The purchase prices were between $112.1 and $148.98, with an estimated average price of $131.56. The stock is now traded at around $133.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 154,119 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Segall Bryant & Hamill added to a holding in Six Flags Entertainment Corp by 35.30%. The purchase prices were between $31.65 and $50.52, with an estimated average price of $41.64. The stock is now traded at around $41.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,599,519 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Segall Bryant & Hamill sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $8.32 and $9.43, with an estimated average price of $9.03.

Segall Bryant & Hamill sold out a holding in CommVault Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $54.6 and $71.26, with an estimated average price of $63.67.

Segall Bryant & Hamill sold out a holding in Pilgrims Pride Corp. The sale prices were between $18.73 and $25.45, with an estimated average price of $22.15.

Segall Bryant & Hamill sold out a holding in Twist Bioscience Corp. The sale prices were between $105.48 and $207.97, with an estimated average price of $152.11.

Segall Bryant & Hamill sold out a holding in Choice Hotels International Inc. The sale prices were between $100.64 and $114.68, with an estimated average price of $106.57.

Segall Bryant & Hamill sold out a holding in Coherent Inc. The sale prices were between $148.21 and $260.72, with an estimated average price of $222.62.