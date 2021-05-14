Segall Bryant & Hamill Buys CoStar Group Inc, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc, Coty Inc, Sells L3Harris Technologies Inc, Mednax Inc, Tapestry Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Segall Bryant & Hamill Buys CoStar Group Inc, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc, Coty Inc, Sells L3Harris Technologies Inc, Mednax Inc, Tapestry Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Chicago, IL, based Investment company Segall Bryant & Hamill (Current Portfolio) buys CoStar Group Inc, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc, Coty Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, Harley-Davidson Inc, sells L3Harris Technologies Inc, Mednax Inc, Tapestry Inc, Baxter International Inc, Abbott Laboratories during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Segall Bryant & Hamill. As of 2021Q1, Segall Bryant & Hamill owns 807 stocks with a total value of $10.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SEGALL BRYANT & HAMILL's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/segall+bryant+%26+hamill/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SEGALL BRYANT & HAMILL
  1. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 73,635 shares, 2.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.94%
  2. Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 370,119 shares, 1.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.46%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 732,614 shares, 1.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.97%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,290,861 shares, 1.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.02%
  5. The Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) - 3,395,470 shares, 1.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.29%
New Purchase: Coty Inc (COTY)

Segall Bryant & Hamill initiated holding in Coty Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.33 and $9.37, with an estimated average price of $7.62. The stock is now traded at around $8.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 8,192,902 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)

Segall Bryant & Hamill initiated holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $1886.09 and $2461.78, with an estimated average price of $2219.81. The stock is now traded at around $2207.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 22,050 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Harley-Davidson Inc (HOG)

Segall Bryant & Hamill initiated holding in Harley-Davidson Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.06 and $42.57, with an estimated average price of $37.17. The stock is now traded at around $46.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 1,266,319 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: The Hershey Co (HSY)

Segall Bryant & Hamill initiated holding in The Hershey Co. The purchase prices were between $144.37 and $161.13, with an estimated average price of $150.61. The stock is now traded at around $171.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 221,483 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Box Inc (BOX)

Segall Bryant & Hamill initiated holding in Box Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.34 and $23.68, with an estimated average price of $19.46. The stock is now traded at around $22.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 1,272,616 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Health Catalyst Inc (HCAT)

Segall Bryant & Hamill initiated holding in Health Catalyst Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.51 and $54.07, with an estimated average price of $48.52. The stock is now traded at around $48.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 517,925 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: CoStar Group Inc (CSGP)

Segall Bryant & Hamill added to a holding in CoStar Group Inc by 396.65%. The purchase prices were between $758.46 and $939.76, with an estimated average price of $864.55. The stock is now traded at around $810.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 163,546 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG)

Segall Bryant & Hamill added to a holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc by 18658.74%. The purchase prices were between $1319.12 and $1550.49, with an estimated average price of $1447.5. The stock is now traded at around $1322.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 65,468 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL)

Segall Bryant & Hamill added to a holding in Western Alliance Bancorp by 459.04%. The purchase prices were between $59.04 and $99.65, with an estimated average price of $82.73. The stock is now traded at around $102.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 475,437 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Segall Bryant & Hamill added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 2700.94%. The purchase prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86. The stock is now traded at around $486.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 59,380 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI)

Segall Bryant & Hamill added to a holding in Darden Restaurants Inc by 5277.49%. The purchase prices were between $112.1 and $148.98, with an estimated average price of $131.56. The stock is now traded at around $133.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 154,119 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Six Flags Entertainment Corp (SIX)

Segall Bryant & Hamill added to a holding in Six Flags Entertainment Corp by 35.30%. The purchase prices were between $31.65 and $50.52, with an estimated average price of $41.64. The stock is now traded at around $41.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,599,519 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: (WPX)

Segall Bryant & Hamill sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $8.32 and $9.43, with an estimated average price of $9.03.

Sold Out: CommVault Systems Inc (CVLT)

Segall Bryant & Hamill sold out a holding in CommVault Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $54.6 and $71.26, with an estimated average price of $63.67.

Sold Out: Pilgrims Pride Corp (PPC)

Segall Bryant & Hamill sold out a holding in Pilgrims Pride Corp. The sale prices were between $18.73 and $25.45, with an estimated average price of $22.15.

Sold Out: Twist Bioscience Corp (TWST)

Segall Bryant & Hamill sold out a holding in Twist Bioscience Corp. The sale prices were between $105.48 and $207.97, with an estimated average price of $152.11.

Sold Out: Choice Hotels International Inc (CHH)

Segall Bryant & Hamill sold out a holding in Choice Hotels International Inc. The sale prices were between $100.64 and $114.68, with an estimated average price of $106.57.

Sold Out: Coherent Inc (COHR)

Segall Bryant & Hamill sold out a holding in Coherent Inc. The sale prices were between $148.21 and $260.72, with an estimated average price of $222.62.



Here is the complete portfolio of SEGALL BRYANT & HAMILL. Also check out:

1. SEGALL BRYANT & HAMILL's Undervalued Stocks
2. SEGALL BRYANT & HAMILL's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SEGALL BRYANT & HAMILL's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SEGALL BRYANT & HAMILL keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider