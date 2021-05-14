S Squared Technology, LLC Buys Universal Display Corp, Allegro Microsystems Inc, GreenBox POS, Sells Magnite Inc, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc, Digital Turbine Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

S Squared Technology, LLC Buys Universal Display Corp, Allegro Microsystems Inc, GreenBox POS, Sells Magnite Inc, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc, Digital Turbine Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company S Squared Technology, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Universal Display Corp, Allegro Microsystems Inc, GreenBox POS, Athira Pharma Inc, Digital Media Solutions Inc, sells Magnite Inc, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc, Digital Turbine Inc, OptimizeRx Corp, Limelight Networks Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, S Squared Technology, LLC. As of 2021Q1, S Squared Technology, LLC owns 37 stocks with a total value of $204 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of S Squared Technology, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/s+squared+technology%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of S Squared Technology, LLC
  1. Digital Turbine Inc (APPS) - 170,815 shares, 6.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.42%
  2. Vicor Corp (VICR) - 159,780 shares, 6.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.91%
  3. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp (MX) - 538,620 shares, 6.59% of the total portfolio.
  4. EverQuote Inc (EVER) - 309,003 shares, 5.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.84%
  5. Inphi Corp (IPHI) - 56,977 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.07%
New Purchase: Universal Display Corp (OLED)

S Squared Technology, LLC initiated holding in Universal Display Corp. The purchase prices were between $189.08 and $260.29, with an estimated average price of $231.11. The stock is now traded at around $190.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.49%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Allegro Microsystems Inc (ALGM)

S Squared Technology, LLC initiated holding in Allegro Microsystems Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.91 and $34.1, with an estimated average price of $28.62. The stock is now traded at around $22.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.4%. The holding were 192,451 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: GreenBox POS (GBOX)

S Squared Technology, LLC initiated holding in GreenBox POS. The purchase prices were between $5.46 and $14.33, with an estimated average price of $10.25. The stock is now traded at around $8.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 321,334 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Athira Pharma Inc (ATHA)

S Squared Technology, LLC initiated holding in Athira Pharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.9 and $29.77, with an estimated average price of $22.04. The stock is now traded at around $18.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 181,220 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Digital Media Solutions Inc (DMS)

S Squared Technology, LLC initiated holding in Digital Media Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $14.33, with an estimated average price of $12.13. The stock is now traded at around $10.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 267,749 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: NV5 Global Inc (NVEE)

S Squared Technology, LLC initiated holding in NV5 Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.53 and $108.05, with an estimated average price of $95.42. The stock is now traded at around $84.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 26,469 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc (GDYN)

S Squared Technology, LLC added to a holding in Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc by 21.75%. The purchase prices were between $12.22 and $16.25, with an estimated average price of $14.37. The stock is now traded at around $16.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 288,491 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Magnite Inc (MGNI)

S Squared Technology, LLC sold out a holding in Magnite Inc. The sale prices were between $25.08 and $61.8, with an estimated average price of $43.61.

Sold Out: Veritone Inc (VERI)

S Squared Technology, LLC sold out a holding in Veritone Inc. The sale prices were between $21.49 and $48.83, with an estimated average price of $35.84.

Sold Out: Chegg Inc (CHGG)

S Squared Technology, LLC sold out a holding in Chegg Inc. The sale prices were between $81.37 and $113.51, with an estimated average price of $95.58.

Sold Out: Marchex Inc (MCHX)

S Squared Technology, LLC sold out a holding in Marchex Inc. The sale prices were between $2.02 and $3.63, with an estimated average price of $2.93.



Here is the complete portfolio of S Squared Technology, LLC. Also check out:

1. S Squared Technology, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. S Squared Technology, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. S Squared Technology, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that S Squared Technology, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider