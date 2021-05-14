S Squared Technology, LLC Buys Universal Display Corp, Allegro Microsystems Inc, GreenBox POS, Sells Magnite Inc, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc, Digital Turbine Inc

New Purchases: OLED, ALGM, GBOX, ATHA, DMS, NVEE, RMNI,

New York, NY, based Investment company S Squared Technology, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Universal Display Corp, Allegro Microsystems Inc, GreenBox POS, Athira Pharma Inc, Digital Media Solutions Inc, sells Magnite Inc, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc, Digital Turbine Inc, OptimizeRx Corp, Limelight Networks Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, S Squared Technology, LLC. As of 2021Q1, S Squared Technology, LLC owns 37 stocks with a total value of $204 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Digital Turbine Inc (APPS) - 170,815 shares, 6.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.42% Vicor Corp (VICR) - 159,780 shares, 6.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.91% MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp (MX) - 538,620 shares, 6.59% of the total portfolio. EverQuote Inc (EVER) - 309,003 shares, 5.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.84% Inphi Corp (IPHI) - 56,977 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.07%

S Squared Technology, LLC initiated holding in Universal Display Corp. The purchase prices were between $189.08 and $260.29, with an estimated average price of $231.11. The stock is now traded at around $190.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.49%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

S Squared Technology, LLC initiated holding in Allegro Microsystems Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.91 and $34.1, with an estimated average price of $28.62. The stock is now traded at around $22.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.4%. The holding were 192,451 shares as of 2021-03-31.

S Squared Technology, LLC initiated holding in GreenBox POS. The purchase prices were between $5.46 and $14.33, with an estimated average price of $10.25. The stock is now traded at around $8.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 321,334 shares as of 2021-03-31.

S Squared Technology, LLC initiated holding in Athira Pharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.9 and $29.77, with an estimated average price of $22.04. The stock is now traded at around $18.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 181,220 shares as of 2021-03-31.

S Squared Technology, LLC initiated holding in Digital Media Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $14.33, with an estimated average price of $12.13. The stock is now traded at around $10.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 267,749 shares as of 2021-03-31.

S Squared Technology, LLC initiated holding in NV5 Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.53 and $108.05, with an estimated average price of $95.42. The stock is now traded at around $84.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 26,469 shares as of 2021-03-31.

S Squared Technology, LLC added to a holding in Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc by 21.75%. The purchase prices were between $12.22 and $16.25, with an estimated average price of $14.37. The stock is now traded at around $16.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 288,491 shares as of 2021-03-31.

S Squared Technology, LLC sold out a holding in Magnite Inc. The sale prices were between $25.08 and $61.8, with an estimated average price of $43.61.

S Squared Technology, LLC sold out a holding in Veritone Inc. The sale prices were between $21.49 and $48.83, with an estimated average price of $35.84.

S Squared Technology, LLC sold out a holding in Chegg Inc. The sale prices were between $81.37 and $113.51, with an estimated average price of $95.58.

S Squared Technology, LLC sold out a holding in Marchex Inc. The sale prices were between $2.02 and $3.63, with an estimated average price of $2.93.