Ci Investments Inc. Buys iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Uber Technologies Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, Sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, McKesson Corp, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Toronto, A6, based Investment company Ci Investments Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Uber Technologies Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Humana Inc, sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, McKesson Corp, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, SLM Corp, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ci Investments Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Ci Investments Inc. owns 949 stocks with a total value of $23.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CI INVESTMENTS INC.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ci+investments+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CI INVESTMENTS INC.
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 4,056,334 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.78%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 235,452 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.92%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 221,170 shares, 1.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.29%
  4. iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 4,899,883 shares, 1.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.15%
  5. Visa Inc (V) - 1,981,913 shares, 1.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.68%
New Purchase: Apartment Income REIT Corp (AIRC)

Ci Investments Inc. initiated holding in Apartment Income REIT Corp. The purchase prices were between $36.9 and $45.4, with an estimated average price of $41.23. The stock is now traded at around $43.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 2,603,259 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund (IBB)

Ci Investments Inc. initiated holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $146.68 and $172.45, with an estimated average price of $158.7. The stock is now traded at around $146.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 387,921 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Five Below Inc (FIVE)

Ci Investments Inc. initiated holding in Five Below Inc. The purchase prices were between $167.09 and $199.96, with an estimated average price of $188.51. The stock is now traded at around $178.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 238,035 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR)

Ci Investments Inc. initiated holding in Darling Ingredients Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.93 and $79.21, with an estimated average price of $68.74. The stock is now traded at around $76.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 521,960 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Hess Midstream LP (HESM)

Ci Investments Inc. initiated holding in Hess Midstream LP. The purchase prices were between $19.19 and $23.23, with an estimated average price of $21.56. The stock is now traded at around $23.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,257,965 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: XPeng Inc (XPEV)

Ci Investments Inc. initiated holding in XPeng Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.92 and $56.39, with an estimated average price of $41.65. The stock is now traded at around $23.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 646,487 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Ci Investments Inc. added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 232.51%. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $215.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 1,060,105 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

Ci Investments Inc. added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 315.88%. The purchase prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.88. The stock is now traded at around $44.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 3,770,931 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Ci Investments Inc. added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 7833.32%. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $379.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 432,921 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)

Ci Investments Inc. added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 67.34%. The purchase prices were between $134.33 and $152.5, with an estimated average price of $144.13. The stock is now traded at around $158.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 2,216,473 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Humana Inc (HUM)

Ci Investments Inc. added to a holding in Humana Inc by 68.38%. The purchase prices were between $375.15 and $447.69, with an estimated average price of $398.88. The stock is now traded at around $455.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 744,216 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)

Ci Investments Inc. added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 40.15%. The purchase prices were between $85.44 and $87.17, with an estimated average price of $86.42. The stock is now traded at around $86.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 4,899,883 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)

Ci Investments Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The sale prices were between $81.49 and $92.84, with an estimated average price of $87.42.

Sold Out: Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)

Ci Investments Inc. sold out a holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $241.17 and $318.09, with an estimated average price of $279.23.

Sold Out: Mercury Systems Inc (MRCY)

Ci Investments Inc. sold out a holding in Mercury Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $61.26 and $85.49, with an estimated average price of $72.31.

Sold Out: Sempra Energy (SREPA.PFD)

Ci Investments Inc. sold out a holding in Sempra Energy. The sale prices were between $94.1 and $97.99, with an estimated average price of $96.62.

Sold Out: CNOOC Ltd (CEO)

Ci Investments Inc. sold out a holding in CNOOC Ltd. The sale prices were between $87.8 and $131.6, with an estimated average price of $112.87.

Sold Out: SVMK Inc (SVMK)

Ci Investments Inc. sold out a holding in SVMK Inc. The sale prices were between $17.64 and $27.88, with an estimated average price of $22.52.



Here is the complete portfolio of CI INVESTMENTS INC.. Also check out:

1. CI INVESTMENTS INC.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. CI INVESTMENTS INC.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. CI INVESTMENTS INC.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CI INVESTMENTS INC. keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
