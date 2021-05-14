Ci Investments Inc. Buys iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Uber Technologies Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, Sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, McKesson Corp, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF

- New Purchases: AIRC, IBB, FIVE, DAR, HESM, XPEV, INDA, OXY, ASAN, MSTR, MBUU, IBP, ZNGA, TDC, GRUB, STAR, CHGG, TRIP, NOK, MHO, CPE, ABNB, MCFT, LOV, RDFN, ATUS, CWH, COUP, PRPL, PRPB, KHC, BW, TBK, CZR, CCS, CDNS, VIAC, COHR, RBAC, OACB, MRVI, APSG, COOLU, MTACU, CFIVU, OHPAU, TDUP, BZH, BK, HIBB, MAT, MGI, NVAX, PENN, PDCE, PLT, SIVB, SNBR, TRMB, VRNT, IIIN, PRTS, GRBK, TSE, WD5A, KRA, EMN, DISCA, DVN, RH, TMHC, TWTR, PRMW, SC, CXW, CYH, MTH,
- Added Positions: IWM, UBER, COST, IWD, HUM, HYG, APH, MA, HD, NVDA, MCD, SPGI, IEFA, AMT, AMZN, USFD, NFLX, ABT, MU, ADBE, CACI, TWLO, SBAC, IEMG, FIS, C, JNJ, RYAAY, NOW, NEE, DHI, AZO, BIDU, CSGP, PH, SRE, ATH, LQD, NXPI, EW, TFX, PYPL, ACN, DHR, WCN, ARE, VRSN, APO, SYF, NKE, DG, PAGP, EEM, SPY, AMD, AMAT, LHX, LRCX, PG, UNH, CSWI, AVTR, BRP, CVX, COP, WMB, TREE, WMS, SPOT, ADI, APA, GOOGL, HPQ, HON, INTC, LPSN, MPW, OGE, PWR, ROST, EC, KKR, AMH, HPE, MEDP, SNAP, EBND, EWJ, JNK, TIP, AU, ADM, BP, SNP, KO, E, ENB, EQIX, EXPE, HIG, TT, LNC, PTR, RDS.A, RGLD, SHW, LSI, EQNR, TOT, TRP, URI, VLO, WAL, ZBRA, ST, IQV, INVH, ZYME, SWCH, ELAN, ZM, RVLV, PPD, MGC, JOBS, ALE, ABMD, AAP, AFL, ALGN, AEL, AFG, NLY, AON, AZPN, BOKF, OZK, BIIB, BMRN, BKH, BC, BLDR, CF, CNA, CPT, KMX, CHH, CTXS, CCOI, CNS, CL, CNO, GLW, CFR, DE, DXCM, DRE, ECPG, EPC, EXC, XOM, FICO, CLGX, FHN, FLO, FCX, GFI, GPK, GEF, THG, HE, PEAK, HLF, HOLX, HUN, MTCH, IBM, IIVI, IDA, INTU, ISRG, IRM, KBH, KLAC, KRC, KMB, SR, LEG, LII, JEF, LB, LAD, MDU, MAN, MRO, MAS, VIVO, MTD, MBT, MPWR, MCO, NFG, NATI, NLS, NJR, NYCB, NWE, ORI, OLN, OHI, PBCT, PHG, PNW, PLUG, BPOP, PB, MODV, PRU, PEG, PHM, REGN, RS, R, SAP, POOL, SLG, SEE, SBNY, SON, SO, SPTN, STC, SNV, TDS, TEVA, TKR, TOL, CUBE, UMPQ, UL, UBSI, UDR, USM, UNM, VLY, VAR, VRTX, WDR, WM, WBS, XRX, AAWW, CROX, GPRE, POR, EDU, OC, TFSL, ACM, PODD, JAZZ, LULU, VMW, MELI, CBPO, RGA, SSNC, FAF, TAL, XYL, APAM, EVTC, GLPI, TNDM, CTLT, HUBS, VIRT, CC, Z, BGNE, FHB, VST, ZTO, LW, CVNA, ZLAB, MDB, PAGS, BJ, PDD, GH, LYFT, REYN, ACI, ACCD, IAC, BEKE, IWN, SCZ, SRLN,
- Reduced Positions: GLD, MCK, SLM, V, MSFT, EMB, MDLZ, SBUX, CTSH, CHTR, BERY, DD, TMO, CSX, J, LH, LIN, ANTM, AVGO, AAPL, VZ, FB, TLT, BABA, CI, QCOM, IEUR, BSX, CME, LYV, TSM, BAC, LOW, BRK.A, MDT, LNG, LLY, TSLA, AL, BKNG, PINS, ETR, NEM, EWU, CNQ, CCI, DGX, URTH, BAX, EOG, GILD, MORN, CBOE, KC, APD, CMCSA, FISV, WMT, ROKU, AJG, ADP, EWBC, TXN, VRSK, GOOG, ETSY, EQH, EL, JPM, MRK, GDS, SE, SFIX, BILI, AXP, CSCO, EQR, JD, SAFE, CB, ALB, BAM, GIB, EA, ICE, NTES, PFE, CRM, SNPS, GL, WW, WFC, BIP, VNOM, TEAM, COLD, SKLZ, GLDM, IUSV, MMM, ATVI, MO, AMGN, BRK.B, BMY, CVS, FDX, TILE, MS, VTRS, PBR, PXD, WRK, SYK, SUI, UPS, TMUS, CNK, HCA, HII, MPC, MANU, ABBV, ZTS, SBSW, STOR, BATRK, HOME, BRY, SMAR, BIPC, GDX, GDXJ, MBB, USHY, AOS, AAON, AGCO, T, AYI, NSP, A, AKAM, ALL, AEE, AEP, AMP, AME, ANSS, ATR, WTRG, ARCB, AIZ, ATRO, ATO, AVB, AVY, AVT, BCPC, BLL, BDX, BBY, BWA, BXP, BCO, BRKS, BRO, BF.B, BRKR, BG, CHRW, CCMP, COG, CPB, CSL, CASY, CAT, FUN, CE, CERN, CHKP, CHE, PLCE, CHD, CHDN, XEC, CTAS, CLX, CGNX, CAG, CNX, ED, STZ, COO, INGR, CMI, CW, DBI, ATGE, DECK, DENN, DKS, DBD, DLR, DLB, D, DCI, DOV, LCII, DUK, ECL, EME, ENDP, ENS, ENTG, EFX, ERIE, EXPD, EXPO, FMC, FDS, FAST, FHI, FNF, CIGI, FL, FELE, GATX, GRMN, GD, GIS, GNTX, GPN, GGG, GPI, HRB, HAS, HR, HEI, HSY, HRL, HUBB, INFO, IEX, IDXX, ITW, IMKTA, IP, JBHT, SJM, JKHY, JNPR, KSU, K, KR, LAMR, LANC, LSTR, LEN, LECO, LMT, LPX, MTB, MDC, MTG, MKSI, MSM, MCS, MKL, MKTX, MMC, MLM, MXIM, MMS, MKC, MDP, MET, MCHP, MSA, NRG, NDAQ, NTAP, NEU, NXST, NI, NDSN, NSC, ES, NOC, NUE, ODP, ODFL, OKE, ORCL, ORA, OSK, PCAR, PPG, PKG, PAYX, PKI, PBI, PII, AVNT, NTR, PCH, POWI, PFG, PGR, PSA, RPM, RBC, RF, RCII, RSG, RMD, RHI, ROK, ROL, ROP, SEIC, SMG, SIGI, SXT, SCI, SLGN, SPG, SSD, SWKS, SNA, TRV, SWK, STLD, STE, NLOK, TROW, TGT, TECH, TTEC, THC, TER, TTEK, THO, TTC, TSCO, WEN, TYL, TSN, UGI, UNF, UNP, PAG, UNFI, X, UFPI, VMI, VMC, WRB, GRA, GWW, WDFC, WBA, DIS, WAT, WTS, WERN, WST, WLK, WY, WSM, WLTW, WEC, WWD, WOR, XEL, SPB, EBAY, BGCP, ISDR, CBIO, QRTEA, EVR, HBI, WU, LDOS, AWI, KBR, AIMC, BR, BX, DFS, AWK, ENSG, MSCI, HI, KDP, JBT, LEA, GNRC, PRI, LYB, BWXT, BAH, LPLA, FRC, MOS, AMCX, FBHS, MTDR, ALSN, RLGY, FANG, PFSI, CDW, NWSA, SFM, SPNT, MUSA, SAIC, OMF, STAY, ARES, CFG, UPLD, ENVA, BKI, CWEN, WING, CABO, ENR, TRU, RUN, HLI, SQ, KNSL, ROAD, PRSP, REZI, AMCR, PTON, IAU, IWC, IWO, PSP,
- Sold Out: VNQ, VEEV, MRCY, SREPA.PFD, CEO, SVMK, PNC, AIV, AIV, PAYC, SQM, AER, SITE, AZUL, SNOW, QSR, MIDD, CXO, VCSH, COF, CRTO, HAL, CLPR, GFLU, PTVE, PING, NGHC, ZEN, PE, GPRO, SAGE, BKLN, NVTA, NTRA, TTD, IRTC, BL, WPX, BHVN, RWX, ICF, SBE.U, RUTH, AMWD, GOLD, BHC, SAM, CWST, DPZ, EV, EQT, EXAS, HALO, LSCC, MRVL, MOH, NVO, RARE, TJX, TDY, XLNX, YUM, L, PRG, FOLD, LRN, MRTX, AES, ENPH, BLMN,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 4,056,334 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.78%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 235,452 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.92%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 221,170 shares, 1.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.29%
- iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 4,899,883 shares, 1.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.15%
- Visa Inc (V) - 1,981,913 shares, 1.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.68%
Ci Investments Inc. initiated holding in Apartment Income REIT Corp. The purchase prices were between $36.9 and $45.4, with an estimated average price of $41.23. The stock is now traded at around $43.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 2,603,259 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund (IBB)
Ci Investments Inc. initiated holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $146.68 and $172.45, with an estimated average price of $158.7. The stock is now traded at around $146.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 387,921 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Five Below Inc (FIVE)
Ci Investments Inc. initiated holding in Five Below Inc. The purchase prices were between $167.09 and $199.96, with an estimated average price of $188.51. The stock is now traded at around $178.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 238,035 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR)
Ci Investments Inc. initiated holding in Darling Ingredients Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.93 and $79.21, with an estimated average price of $68.74. The stock is now traded at around $76.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 521,960 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Hess Midstream LP (HESM)
Ci Investments Inc. initiated holding in Hess Midstream LP. The purchase prices were between $19.19 and $23.23, with an estimated average price of $21.56. The stock is now traded at around $23.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,257,965 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: XPeng Inc (XPEV)
Ci Investments Inc. initiated holding in XPeng Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.92 and $56.39, with an estimated average price of $41.65. The stock is now traded at around $23.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 646,487 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Ci Investments Inc. added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 232.51%. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $215.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 1,060,105 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)
Ci Investments Inc. added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 315.88%. The purchase prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.88. The stock is now traded at around $44.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 3,770,931 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
Ci Investments Inc. added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 7833.32%. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $379.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 432,921 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)
Ci Investments Inc. added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 67.34%. The purchase prices were between $134.33 and $152.5, with an estimated average price of $144.13. The stock is now traded at around $158.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 2,216,473 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Humana Inc (HUM)
Ci Investments Inc. added to a holding in Humana Inc by 68.38%. The purchase prices were between $375.15 and $447.69, with an estimated average price of $398.88. The stock is now traded at around $455.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 744,216 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)
Ci Investments Inc. added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 40.15%. The purchase prices were between $85.44 and $87.17, with an estimated average price of $86.42. The stock is now traded at around $86.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 4,899,883 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)
Ci Investments Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The sale prices were between $81.49 and $92.84, with an estimated average price of $87.42.Sold Out: Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)
Ci Investments Inc. sold out a holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $241.17 and $318.09, with an estimated average price of $279.23.Sold Out: Mercury Systems Inc (MRCY)
Ci Investments Inc. sold out a holding in Mercury Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $61.26 and $85.49, with an estimated average price of $72.31.Sold Out: Sempra Energy (SREPA.PFD)
Ci Investments Inc. sold out a holding in Sempra Energy. The sale prices were between $94.1 and $97.99, with an estimated average price of $96.62.Sold Out: CNOOC Ltd (CEO)
Ci Investments Inc. sold out a holding in CNOOC Ltd. The sale prices were between $87.8 and $131.6, with an estimated average price of $112.87.Sold Out: SVMK Inc (SVMK)
Ci Investments Inc. sold out a holding in SVMK Inc. The sale prices were between $17.64 and $27.88, with an estimated average price of $22.52.
