Peak Asset Management, LLC Buys PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Target Corp, iShares National Muni Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Louisville, CO, based Investment company Peak Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, sells Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Target Corp, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Peak Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Peak Asset Management, LLC owns 151 stocks with a total value of $413 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Peak Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/peak+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Peak Asset Management, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 167,002 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.79%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 77,316 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.54%
  3. PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT) - 162,239 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 57.07%
  4. S&P Global Inc (SPGI) - 43,797 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.18%
  5. The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 83,604 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.85%
New Purchase: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Peak Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27. The stock is now traded at around $127.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 9,941 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)

Peak Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.47 and $54.23, with an estimated average price of $53.42. The stock is now traded at around $52.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 22,674 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)

Peak Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $191.01 and $222.87, with an estimated average price of $210.15. The stock is now traded at around $214.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,096 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)

Peak Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.93 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $52.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,968 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Peak Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $41.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,430 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS)

Peak Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.09 and $107.56, with an estimated average price of $94.36. The stock is now traded at around $103.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)

Peak Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 57.07%. The purchase prices were between $101.91 and $102.11, with an estimated average price of $102.01. The stock is now traded at around $101.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 162,239 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA)

Peak Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 789.24%. The purchase prices were between $50.08 and $50.39, with an estimated average price of $50.25. The stock is now traded at around $50.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 50,820 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)

Peak Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 20.37%. The purchase prices were between $61.46 and $61.57, with an estimated average price of $61.53. The stock is now traded at around $61.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 160,493 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Peak Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.57%. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $50.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 91,132 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)

Peak Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 29.10%. The purchase prices were between $128.19 and $136.61, with an estimated average price of $132.53. The stock is now traded at around $130.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 20,827 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)

Peak Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Simon Property Group Inc by 68.30%. The purchase prices were between $82.81 and $121.01, with an estimated average price of $104.39. The stock is now traded at around $117.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 10,519 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)

Peak Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $114.92 and $117.49, with an estimated average price of $116.27.

Sold Out: iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (AOM)

Peak Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF. The sale prices were between $42.76 and $43.97, with an estimated average price of $43.42.

Sold Out: Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT)

Peak Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $72.25 and $168.95, with an estimated average price of $92.26.

Sold Out: Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS)

Peak Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Exact Sciences Corp. The sale prices were between $116.57 and $155.01, with an estimated average price of $137.18.



Here is the complete portfolio of Peak Asset Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Peak Asset Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Peak Asset Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Peak Asset Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Peak Asset Management, LLC keeps buying
Author's Avatar

insider