Peak Asset Management, LLC Buys PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Target Corp, iShares National Muni Bond ETF

- New Purchases: TIP, IUSB, VB, BAC, EFV, DE, IJS, SCHD,
- Added Positions: MINT, VNLA, VGSH, VWO, VMW, LQD, BIL, PG, SPG, BMY, SHYG, PEP, AMJ, VLUE, T, BDX, KMI, COP, CSCO, WFC, DWX, VO, PCAR, DVY, RSP, VOO, EMR, CVX, VEA, ORCL, RTX, UNP, VBR, IYR, SDY, MRK, BA, IBM, SLB, USB,
- Reduced Positions: BSV, AAPL, DIS, MSFT, JPM, GOOGL, SHY, SPY, BRK.B, TGT, SCHO, DIA, TMO, QCOM, ABT, QQQ, VIG, MDY, SCHZ, SCHX, AT, NET, MTUM, IWM, IVV, GOOG, AGG, JNJ, PFE, COST, XOM, INTC, SCHE, INTU, GLD, LH, ET, OLED, IJH, IWN, NVDA, NVG, NOK, VZ, GILD, TGB,
- Sold Out: MUB, AOM, SRPT, EXAS,
These are the top 5 holdings of Peak Asset Management, LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 167,002 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.79%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 77,316 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.54%
- PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT) - 162,239 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 57.07%
- S&P Global Inc (SPGI) - 43,797 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.18%
- The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 83,604 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.85%
Peak Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27. The stock is now traded at around $127.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 9,941 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)
Peak Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.47 and $54.23, with an estimated average price of $53.42. The stock is now traded at around $52.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 22,674 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)
Peak Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $191.01 and $222.87, with an estimated average price of $210.15. The stock is now traded at around $214.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,096 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)
Peak Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.93 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $52.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,968 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
Peak Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $41.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,430 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS)
Peak Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.09 and $107.56, with an estimated average price of $94.36. The stock is now traded at around $103.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)
Peak Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 57.07%. The purchase prices were between $101.91 and $102.11, with an estimated average price of $102.01. The stock is now traded at around $101.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 162,239 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA)
Peak Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 789.24%. The purchase prices were between $50.08 and $50.39, with an estimated average price of $50.25. The stock is now traded at around $50.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 50,820 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)
Peak Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 20.37%. The purchase prices were between $61.46 and $61.57, with an estimated average price of $61.53. The stock is now traded at around $61.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 160,493 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)
Peak Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.57%. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $50.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 91,132 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)
Peak Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 29.10%. The purchase prices were between $128.19 and $136.61, with an estimated average price of $132.53. The stock is now traded at around $130.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 20,827 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)
Peak Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Simon Property Group Inc by 68.30%. The purchase prices were between $82.81 and $121.01, with an estimated average price of $104.39. The stock is now traded at around $117.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 10,519 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)
Peak Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $114.92 and $117.49, with an estimated average price of $116.27.Sold Out: iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (AOM)
Peak Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF. The sale prices were between $42.76 and $43.97, with an estimated average price of $43.42.Sold Out: Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT)
Peak Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $72.25 and $168.95, with an estimated average price of $92.26.Sold Out: Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS)
Peak Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Exact Sciences Corp. The sale prices were between $116.57 and $155.01, with an estimated average price of $137.18.
