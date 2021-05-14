Logo
First Washington CORP Buys BlackRock Science and Technology Trust, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc, Pfizer Inc, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Synchronoss Technologies Inc, Limelight Networks Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Seattle, WA, based Investment company First Washington CORP (Current Portfolio) buys BlackRock Science and Technology Trust, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc, Pfizer Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, AT&T Inc, sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Synchronoss Technologies Inc, Limelight Networks Inc, LF Capital Acquisition Corp, Raytheon Technologies Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Washington CORP. As of 2021Q1, First Washington CORP owns 79 stocks with a total value of $249 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of First Washington CORP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/first+washington+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of First Washington CORP
  1. PACCAR Inc (PCAR) - 171,844 shares, 6.42% of the total portfolio.
  2. Dycom Industries Inc (DY) - 132,438 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio.
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 44,672 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.07%
  4. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 25,590 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.09%
  5. Cantaloupe Inc (CTLP) - 639,220 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.55%
New Purchase: BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (BST)

First Washington CORP initiated holding in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust. The purchase prices were between $50.99 and $61.14, with an estimated average price of $55.06. The stock is now traded at around $53.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.38%. The holding were 109,530 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF)

First Washington CORP initiated holding in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.34 and $20.11, with an estimated average price of $16.29. The stock is now traded at around $19.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 277,020 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

First Washington CORP initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $387.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 11,431 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: AT&T Inc (T)

First Washington CORP initiated holding in AT&T Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $32.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 137,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)

First Washington CORP initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $208.6 and $314.29, with an estimated average price of $267.41. The stock is now traded at around $188.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 17,150 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

First Washington CORP initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $240.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 14,860 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

First Washington CORP added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 2360.00%. The purchase prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49. The stock is now traded at around $40.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 123,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: EchoStar Corp (SATS)

First Washington CORP added to a holding in EchoStar Corp by 51.83%. The purchase prices were between $20.93 and $27.79, with an estimated average price of $23.92. The stock is now traded at around $26.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 255,370 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)

First Washington CORP added to a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc by 83.74%. The purchase prices were between $173.85 and $242.42, with an estimated average price of $212.06. The stock is now traded at around $183.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 20,450 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Avalara Inc (AVLR)

First Washington CORP added to a holding in Avalara Inc by 24.72%. The purchase prices were between $123.33 and $179.78, with an estimated average price of $154.53. The stock is now traded at around $121.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 36,573 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

First Washington CORP added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 1798.91%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $78.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 10,482 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Precigen Inc (PGEN)

First Washington CORP added to a holding in Precigen Inc by 20.97%. The purchase prices were between $6.74 and $10.95, with an estimated average price of $8.45. The stock is now traded at around $6.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 576,970 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Synchronoss Technologies Inc (SNCR)

First Washington CORP sold out a holding in Synchronoss Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $3.57 and $5.75, with an estimated average price of $4.6.

Sold Out: LF Capital Acquisition Corp (LFAC)

First Washington CORP sold out a holding in LF Capital Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.53 and $10.6, with an estimated average price of $10.57.

Sold Out: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

First Washington CORP sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98.

Sold Out: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

First Washington CORP sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4.



