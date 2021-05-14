First Washington CORP Buys BlackRock Science and Technology Trust, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc, Pfizer Inc, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Synchronoss Technologies Inc, Limelight Networks Inc

New Purchases: BST, CLF, LMT, T, SNOW, PYPL, TUP, QUMU, STIM, COST, QCOM, FISV, WAFD, EGAN,

BST, CLF, LMT, T, SNOW, PYPL, TUP, QUMU, STIM, COST, QCOM, FISV, WAFD, EGAN, Added Positions: PFE, SATS, CRWD, AVLR, DZSI, MRK, PGEN, LITE, AMZN, DOCU, MDT, NDAQ, NEWR, TENB, ICE, CME,

PFE, SATS, CRWD, AVLR, DZSI, MRK, PGEN, LITE, AMZN, DOCU, MDT, NDAQ, NEWR, TENB, ICE, CME, Reduced Positions: QQQ, LLNW, DOMO, BCOV, VICR, CTLP, VCEL, AKTS, TWLO, LASR, SPY, Z, ZG,

QQQ, LLNW, DOMO, BCOV, VICR, CTLP, VCEL, AKTS, TWLO, LASR, SPY, Z, ZG, Sold Out: SNCR, LFAC, RTX, VZ,

Seattle, WA, based Investment company First Washington CORP Current Portfolio ) buys BlackRock Science and Technology Trust, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc, Pfizer Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, AT&T Inc, sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Synchronoss Technologies Inc, Limelight Networks Inc, LF Capital Acquisition Corp, Raytheon Technologies Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Washington CORP. As of 2021Q1, First Washington CORP owns 79 stocks with a total value of $249 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

PACCAR Inc (PCAR) - 171,844 shares, 6.42% of the total portfolio. Dycom Industries Inc (DY) - 132,438 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 44,672 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.07% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 25,590 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.09% Cantaloupe Inc (CTLP) - 639,220 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.55%

First Washington CORP initiated holding in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust. The purchase prices were between $50.99 and $61.14, with an estimated average price of $55.06. The stock is now traded at around $53.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.38%. The holding were 109,530 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Washington CORP initiated holding in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.34 and $20.11, with an estimated average price of $16.29. The stock is now traded at around $19.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 277,020 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Washington CORP initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $387.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 11,431 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Washington CORP initiated holding in AT&T Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $32.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 137,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Washington CORP initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $208.6 and $314.29, with an estimated average price of $267.41. The stock is now traded at around $188.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 17,150 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Washington CORP initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $240.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 14,860 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Washington CORP added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 2360.00%. The purchase prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49. The stock is now traded at around $40.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 123,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Washington CORP added to a holding in EchoStar Corp by 51.83%. The purchase prices were between $20.93 and $27.79, with an estimated average price of $23.92. The stock is now traded at around $26.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 255,370 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Washington CORP added to a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc by 83.74%. The purchase prices were between $173.85 and $242.42, with an estimated average price of $212.06. The stock is now traded at around $183.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 20,450 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Washington CORP added to a holding in Avalara Inc by 24.72%. The purchase prices were between $123.33 and $179.78, with an estimated average price of $154.53. The stock is now traded at around $121.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 36,573 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Washington CORP added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 1798.91%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $78.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 10,482 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Washington CORP added to a holding in Precigen Inc by 20.97%. The purchase prices were between $6.74 and $10.95, with an estimated average price of $8.45. The stock is now traded at around $6.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 576,970 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Washington CORP sold out a holding in Synchronoss Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $3.57 and $5.75, with an estimated average price of $4.6.

First Washington CORP sold out a holding in LF Capital Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.53 and $10.6, with an estimated average price of $10.57.

First Washington CORP sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98.

First Washington CORP sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4.