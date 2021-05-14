Catalyst Private Wealth, Llc Buys Palantir Technologies Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Sells Intuit Inc, SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad

New Purchases: PLTR, UBER, JNJ, QQQ, IDEV, MELI, ABNB, IOO,

Investment company Catalyst Private Wealth, Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Palantir Technologies Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Johnson & Johnson, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, sells Intuit Inc, SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Catalyst Private Wealth, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Catalyst Private Wealth, Llc owns 57 stocks with a total value of $140 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Atlassian Corporation PLC (TEAM) - 239,889 shares, 36.08% of the total portfolio. Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR) - 1,143,845 shares, 19.01% of the total portfolio. New Position Lyft Inc (LYFT) - 175,638 shares, 7.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.02% iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 119,272 shares, 7.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.76% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 67,745 shares, 2.25% of the total portfolio.

Catalyst Private Wealth, Llc initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $18.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 19.01%. The holding were 1,143,845 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Catalyst Private Wealth, Llc initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.88. The stock is now traded at around $44.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 29,080 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Catalyst Private Wealth, Llc initiated holding in Johnson & Johnson. The purchase prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.89. The stock is now traded at around $169.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,883 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Catalyst Private Wealth, Llc initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $319.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 915 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Catalyst Private Wealth, Llc initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets . The purchase prices were between $61.17 and $65.66, with an estimated average price of $63.9. The stock is now traded at around $66.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 4,367 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Catalyst Private Wealth, Llc initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72. The stock is now traded at around $135.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,174 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Catalyst Private Wealth, Llc added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 72.10%. The purchase prices were between $114.92 and $117.49, with an estimated average price of $116.27. The stock is now traded at around $116.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 11,472 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Catalyst Private Wealth, Llc added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 52.00%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $243.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,704 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Catalyst Private Wealth, Llc added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 27.19%. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $379.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,338 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Catalyst Private Wealth, Llc sold out a holding in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF. The sale prices were between $48.07 and $49.04, with an estimated average price of $48.63.