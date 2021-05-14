Catalyst Private Wealth, Llc Buys Palantir Technologies Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Sells Intuit Inc, SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Catalyst Private Wealth, Llc Buys Palantir Technologies Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Sells Intuit Inc, SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Catalyst Private Wealth, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Palantir Technologies Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Johnson & Johnson, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, sells Intuit Inc, SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Catalyst Private Wealth, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Catalyst Private Wealth, Llc owns 57 stocks with a total value of $140 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CATALYST PRIVATE WEALTH, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/catalyst+private+wealth%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CATALYST PRIVATE WEALTH, LLC
  1. Atlassian Corporation PLC (TEAM) - 239,889 shares, 36.08% of the total portfolio.
  2. Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR) - 1,143,845 shares, 19.01% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Lyft Inc (LYFT) - 175,638 shares, 7.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.02%
  4. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 119,272 shares, 7.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.76%
  5. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 67,745 shares, 2.25% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)

Catalyst Private Wealth, Llc initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $18.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 19.01%. The holding were 1,143,845 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

Catalyst Private Wealth, Llc initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.88. The stock is now traded at around $44.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 29,080 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Catalyst Private Wealth, Llc initiated holding in Johnson & Johnson. The purchase prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.89. The stock is now traded at around $169.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,883 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Catalyst Private Wealth, Llc initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $319.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 915 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets (IDEV)

Catalyst Private Wealth, Llc initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets . The purchase prices were between $61.17 and $65.66, with an estimated average price of $63.9. The stock is now traded at around $66.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 4,367 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

Catalyst Private Wealth, Llc initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72. The stock is now traded at around $135.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,174 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)

Catalyst Private Wealth, Llc added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 72.10%. The purchase prices were between $114.92 and $117.49, with an estimated average price of $116.27. The stock is now traded at around $116.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 11,472 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Catalyst Private Wealth, Llc added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 52.00%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $243.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,704 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Catalyst Private Wealth, Llc added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 27.19%. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $379.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,338 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL)

Catalyst Private Wealth, Llc sold out a holding in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF. The sale prices were between $48.07 and $49.04, with an estimated average price of $48.63.



Here is the complete portfolio of CATALYST PRIVATE WEALTH, LLC. Also check out:

1. CATALYST PRIVATE WEALTH, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. CATALYST PRIVATE WEALTH, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CATALYST PRIVATE WEALTH, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CATALYST PRIVATE WEALTH, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider