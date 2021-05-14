Cooke & Bieler Lp Buys Atmos Energy Corp, IAA Inc, Fidelity National Financial Inc, Sells TCF Financial Corp, Eaton Corp PLC, Snap-on Inc

New Purchases: ATO, AWI, SWK, WSFS,

Philadelphia, PA, based Investment company Cooke & Bieler Lp Current Portfolio ) buys Atmos Energy Corp, IAA Inc, Fidelity National Financial Inc, Unilever PLC, FirstCash Inc, sells TCF Financial Corp, Eaton Corp PLC, Snap-on Inc, American Eagle Outfitters Inc, Johnson Controls International PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cooke & Bieler Lp. As of 2021Q1, Cooke & Bieler Lp owns 99 stocks with a total value of $10.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) - 11,299,830 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.25% Arrow Electronics Inc (ARW) - 2,761,187 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.20% Colfax Corp (CFX) - 6,476,049 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.19% AerCap Holdings NV (AER) - 4,674,677 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.52% IAA Inc (IAA) - 4,820,196 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 68.64%

Cooke & Bieler Lp initiated holding in Atmos Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $84.61 and $98.89, with an estimated average price of $91.02. The stock is now traded at around $100.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 1,698,292 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cooke & Bieler Lp initiated holding in Armstrong World Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.11 and $96.35, with an estimated average price of $84.88. The stock is now traded at around $105.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 694,764 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cooke & Bieler Lp initiated holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. The purchase prices were between $169.35 and $202.07, with an estimated average price of $181.23. The stock is now traded at around $216.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 262,062 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cooke & Bieler Lp initiated holding in WSFS Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $42.97 and $54.87, with an estimated average price of $48.11. The stock is now traded at around $52.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 581,785 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cooke & Bieler Lp added to a holding in IAA Inc by 68.64%. The purchase prices were between $53.97 and $66.09, with an estimated average price of $59.4. The stock is now traded at around $55.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 4,820,196 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cooke & Bieler Lp added to a holding in Fidelity National Financial Inc by 90.86%. The purchase prices were between $36.3 and $42.31, with an estimated average price of $39.49. The stock is now traded at around $45.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 5,239,477 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cooke & Bieler Lp added to a holding in Unilever PLC by 23186.87%. The purchase prices were between $52.06 and $60.97, with an estimated average price of $56.58. The stock is now traded at around $60.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 1,578,850 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cooke & Bieler Lp added to a holding in FirstCash Inc by 59.31%. The purchase prices were between $55.69 and $69.36, with an estimated average price of $63.36. The stock is now traded at around $76.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 3,163,763 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cooke & Bieler Lp added to a holding in Leidos Holdings Inc by 42.40%. The purchase prices were between $88.45 and $112.7, with an estimated average price of $101.16. The stock is now traded at around $103.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 2,248,451 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cooke & Bieler Lp added to a holding in Gentex Corp by 126.01%. The purchase prices were between $33.04 and $37.54, with an estimated average price of $35.53. The stock is now traded at around $34.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 2,309,384 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cooke & Bieler Lp sold out a holding in TCF Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $36.88 and $49.17, with an estimated average price of $44.18.

Cooke & Bieler Lp sold out a holding in Johnson Controls International PLC. The sale prices were between $46.18 and $62.29, with an estimated average price of $54.94.

Cooke & Bieler Lp sold out a holding in Donaldson Co Inc. The sale prices were between $54.92 and $62.31, with an estimated average price of $59.83.

Cooke & Bieler Lp sold out a holding in NV5 Global Inc. The sale prices were between $77.53 and $108.05, with an estimated average price of $95.42.

Cooke & Bieler Lp sold out a holding in Cohu Inc. The sale prices were between $38.23 and $50.55, with an estimated average price of $44.16.