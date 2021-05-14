Cooke & Bieler Lp Buys Atmos Energy Corp, IAA Inc, Fidelity National Financial Inc, Sells TCF Financial Corp, Eaton Corp PLC, Snap-on Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Cooke & Bieler Lp Buys Atmos Energy Corp, IAA Inc, Fidelity National Financial Inc, Sells TCF Financial Corp, Eaton Corp PLC, Snap-on Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Philadelphia, PA, based Investment company Cooke & Bieler Lp (Current Portfolio) buys Atmos Energy Corp, IAA Inc, Fidelity National Financial Inc, Unilever PLC, FirstCash Inc, sells TCF Financial Corp, Eaton Corp PLC, Snap-on Inc, American Eagle Outfitters Inc, Johnson Controls International PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cooke & Bieler Lp. As of 2021Q1, Cooke & Bieler Lp owns 99 stocks with a total value of $10.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of COOKE & BIELER LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cooke+%26+bieler+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of COOKE & BIELER LP
  1. Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) - 11,299,830 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.25%
  2. Arrow Electronics Inc (ARW) - 2,761,187 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.20%
  3. Colfax Corp (CFX) - 6,476,049 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.19%
  4. AerCap Holdings NV (AER) - 4,674,677 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.52%
  5. IAA Inc (IAA) - 4,820,196 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 68.64%
New Purchase: Atmos Energy Corp (ATO)

Cooke & Bieler Lp initiated holding in Atmos Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $84.61 and $98.89, with an estimated average price of $91.02. The stock is now traded at around $100.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 1,698,292 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Armstrong World Industries Inc (AWI)

Cooke & Bieler Lp initiated holding in Armstrong World Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.11 and $96.35, with an estimated average price of $84.88. The stock is now traded at around $105.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 694,764 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK)

Cooke & Bieler Lp initiated holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. The purchase prices were between $169.35 and $202.07, with an estimated average price of $181.23. The stock is now traded at around $216.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 262,062 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: WSFS Financial Corp (WSFS)

Cooke & Bieler Lp initiated holding in WSFS Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $42.97 and $54.87, with an estimated average price of $48.11. The stock is now traded at around $52.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 581,785 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: IAA Inc (IAA)

Cooke & Bieler Lp added to a holding in IAA Inc by 68.64%. The purchase prices were between $53.97 and $66.09, with an estimated average price of $59.4. The stock is now traded at around $55.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 4,820,196 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF)

Cooke & Bieler Lp added to a holding in Fidelity National Financial Inc by 90.86%. The purchase prices were between $36.3 and $42.31, with an estimated average price of $39.49. The stock is now traded at around $45.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 5,239,477 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Unilever PLC (UL)

Cooke & Bieler Lp added to a holding in Unilever PLC by 23186.87%. The purchase prices were between $52.06 and $60.97, with an estimated average price of $56.58. The stock is now traded at around $60.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 1,578,850 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: FirstCash Inc (FCFS)

Cooke & Bieler Lp added to a holding in FirstCash Inc by 59.31%. The purchase prices were between $55.69 and $69.36, with an estimated average price of $63.36. The stock is now traded at around $76.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 3,163,763 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS)

Cooke & Bieler Lp added to a holding in Leidos Holdings Inc by 42.40%. The purchase prices were between $88.45 and $112.7, with an estimated average price of $101.16. The stock is now traded at around $103.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 2,248,451 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Gentex Corp (GNTX)

Cooke & Bieler Lp added to a holding in Gentex Corp by 126.01%. The purchase prices were between $33.04 and $37.54, with an estimated average price of $35.53. The stock is now traded at around $34.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 2,309,384 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: TCF Financial Corp (TCF)

Cooke & Bieler Lp sold out a holding in TCF Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $36.88 and $49.17, with an estimated average price of $44.18.

Sold Out: Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI)

Cooke & Bieler Lp sold out a holding in Johnson Controls International PLC. The sale prices were between $46.18 and $62.29, with an estimated average price of $54.94.

Sold Out: Donaldson Co Inc (DCI)

Cooke & Bieler Lp sold out a holding in Donaldson Co Inc. The sale prices were between $54.92 and $62.31, with an estimated average price of $59.83.

Sold Out: NV5 Global Inc (NVEE)

Cooke & Bieler Lp sold out a holding in NV5 Global Inc. The sale prices were between $77.53 and $108.05, with an estimated average price of $95.42.

Sold Out: Cohu Inc (COHU)

Cooke & Bieler Lp sold out a holding in Cohu Inc. The sale prices were between $38.23 and $50.55, with an estimated average price of $44.16.



Here is the complete portfolio of COOKE & BIELER LP. Also check out:

1. COOKE & BIELER LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. COOKE & BIELER LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. COOKE & BIELER LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that COOKE & BIELER LP keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider