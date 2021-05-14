Logo
Burney Co Buys AMN Healthcare Services Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Brunswick Corp, Sells Walker & Dunlop Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Lam Research Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Burney Co (Current Portfolio) buys AMN Healthcare Services Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Brunswick Corp, O-I Glass Inc, B&G Foods Inc, sells Walker & Dunlop Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Lam Research Corp, AmerisourceBergen Corp, IHS Markit during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Burney Co. As of 2021Q1, Burney Co owns 555 stocks with a total value of $2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BURNEY CO's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/burney+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BURNEY CO
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 794,753 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.98%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 171,227 shares, 1.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.93%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 17,158 shares, 1.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.38%
  4. Discover Financial Services (DFS) - 356,656 shares, 1.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.26%
  5. MetLife Inc (MET) - 473,705 shares, 1.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.21%
New Purchase: O-I Glass Inc (OI)

Burney Co initiated holding in O-I Glass Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.48 and $14.85, with an estimated average price of $12.89. The stock is now traded at around $18.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 318,671 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Associated Banc-Corp (ASB)

Burney Co initiated holding in Associated Banc-Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.2 and $23.14, with an estimated average price of $20.23. The stock is now traded at around $22.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 130,129 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: H&R Block Inc (HRB)

Burney Co initiated holding in H&R Block Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.66 and $21.8, with an estimated average price of $18.91. The stock is now traded at around $24.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 104,187 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Halliburton Co (HAL)

Burney Co initiated holding in Halliburton Co. The purchase prices were between $17.28 and $24.36, with an estimated average price of $20.91. The stock is now traded at around $22.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 81,520 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Camping World Holdings Inc (CWH)

Burney Co initiated holding in Camping World Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.51 and $43.43, with an estimated average price of $35.6. The stock is now traded at around $44.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 51,585 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (DKS)

Burney Co initiated holding in Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.02 and $80.58, with an estimated average price of $71.96. The stock is now traded at around $85.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 21,648 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: AMN Healthcare Services Inc (AMN)

Burney Co added to a holding in AMN Healthcare Services Inc by 68.07%. The purchase prices were between $68.92 and $78.95, with an estimated average price of $74.38. The stock is now traded at around $87.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 195,444 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Burney Co added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 163.72%. The purchase prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25. The stock is now traded at around $358.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 25,792 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Brunswick Corp (BC)

Burney Co added to a holding in Brunswick Corp by 383.94%. The purchase prices were between $76.52 and $107.24, with an estimated average price of $91.64. The stock is now traded at around $109.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 68,642 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: B&G Foods Inc (BGS)

Burney Co added to a holding in B&G Foods Inc by 61.34%. The purchase prices were between $26.66 and $41.05, with an estimated average price of $31.48. The stock is now traded at around $29.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 357,957 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Intel Corp (INTC)

Burney Co added to a holding in Intel Corp by 38.64%. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $54.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 226,943 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Berry Global Group Inc (BERY)

Burney Co added to a holding in Berry Global Group Inc by 25.29%. The purchase prices were between $49.19 and $62.41, with an estimated average price of $56.56. The stock is now traded at around $69.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 248,627 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG)

Burney Co sold out a holding in Citizens Financial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $35.21 and $46.38, with an estimated average price of $41.6.

Sold Out: AutoNation Inc (AN)

Burney Co sold out a holding in AutoNation Inc. The sale prices were between $68.09 and $94.81, with an estimated average price of $80.13.

Sold Out: Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO)

Burney Co sold out a holding in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. The sale prices were between $161.62 and $213.34, with an estimated average price of $189.65.

Sold Out: Usana Health Sciences Inc (USNA)

Burney Co sold out a holding in Usana Health Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $77.95 and $101.39, with an estimated average price of $91.

Sold Out: O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY)

Burney Co sold out a holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc. The sale prices were between $425.47 and $509.13, with an estimated average price of $464.17.

Sold Out: The Howard Hughes Corp (HHC)

Burney Co sold out a holding in The Howard Hughes Corp. The sale prices were between $77.57 and $102.08, with an estimated average price of $92.44.



Here is the complete portfolio of BURNEY CO. Also check out:

1. BURNEY CO's Undervalued Stocks
2. BURNEY CO's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BURNEY CO's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BURNEY CO keeps buying
Author's Avatar

insider