Burney Co Buys AMN Healthcare Services Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Brunswick Corp, Sells Walker & Dunlop Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Lam Research Corp

Investment company Burney Co Current Portfolio ) buys AMN Healthcare Services Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Brunswick Corp, O-I Glass Inc, B&G Foods Inc, sells Walker & Dunlop Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Lam Research Corp, AmerisourceBergen Corp, IHS Markit during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Burney Co. As of 2021Q1, Burney Co owns 555 stocks with a total value of $2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 794,753 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.98% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 171,227 shares, 1.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.93% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 17,158 shares, 1.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.38% Discover Financial Services (DFS) - 356,656 shares, 1.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.26% MetLife Inc (MET) - 473,705 shares, 1.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.21%

Burney Co initiated holding in O-I Glass Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.48 and $14.85, with an estimated average price of $12.89. The stock is now traded at around $18.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 318,671 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Burney Co initiated holding in Associated Banc-Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.2 and $23.14, with an estimated average price of $20.23. The stock is now traded at around $22.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 130,129 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Burney Co initiated holding in H&R Block Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.66 and $21.8, with an estimated average price of $18.91. The stock is now traded at around $24.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 104,187 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Burney Co initiated holding in Halliburton Co. The purchase prices were between $17.28 and $24.36, with an estimated average price of $20.91. The stock is now traded at around $22.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 81,520 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Burney Co initiated holding in Camping World Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.51 and $43.43, with an estimated average price of $35.6. The stock is now traded at around $44.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 51,585 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Burney Co initiated holding in Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.02 and $80.58, with an estimated average price of $71.96. The stock is now traded at around $85.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 21,648 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Burney Co added to a holding in AMN Healthcare Services Inc by 68.07%. The purchase prices were between $68.92 and $78.95, with an estimated average price of $74.38. The stock is now traded at around $87.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 195,444 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Burney Co added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 163.72%. The purchase prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25. The stock is now traded at around $358.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 25,792 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Burney Co added to a holding in Brunswick Corp by 383.94%. The purchase prices were between $76.52 and $107.24, with an estimated average price of $91.64. The stock is now traded at around $109.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 68,642 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Burney Co added to a holding in B&G Foods Inc by 61.34%. The purchase prices were between $26.66 and $41.05, with an estimated average price of $31.48. The stock is now traded at around $29.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 357,957 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Burney Co added to a holding in Intel Corp by 38.64%. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $54.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 226,943 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Burney Co added to a holding in Berry Global Group Inc by 25.29%. The purchase prices were between $49.19 and $62.41, with an estimated average price of $56.56. The stock is now traded at around $69.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 248,627 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Burney Co sold out a holding in Citizens Financial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $35.21 and $46.38, with an estimated average price of $41.6.

Burney Co sold out a holding in AutoNation Inc. The sale prices were between $68.09 and $94.81, with an estimated average price of $80.13.

Burney Co sold out a holding in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. The sale prices were between $161.62 and $213.34, with an estimated average price of $189.65.

Burney Co sold out a holding in Usana Health Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $77.95 and $101.39, with an estimated average price of $91.

Burney Co sold out a holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc. The sale prices were between $425.47 and $509.13, with an estimated average price of $464.17.

Burney Co sold out a holding in The Howard Hughes Corp. The sale prices were between $77.57 and $102.08, with an estimated average price of $92.44.