Merk Investments LLC Buys Orla Mining, Americas Gold And Silver Corp, Sells Agnico Eagle Mines, Maverix Metals Inc, Alamos Gold Inc

Investment company Merk Investments LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Orla Mining, Americas Gold And Silver Corp, sells Agnico Eagle Mines, Maverix Metals Inc, Alamos Gold Inc, Golden Star Resources, Sibanye Stillwater during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Merk Investments LLC. As of 2021Q1, Merk Investments LLC owns 12 stocks with a total value of $121 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Orla Mining Ltd (ORLA) - 8,200,000 shares, 25.15% of the total portfolio. New Position Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (AU) - 800,000 shares, 14.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.95% SSR Mining Inc (SSRM) - 1,150,000 shares, 13.54% of the total portfolio. Gold Fields Ltd (GFI) - 1,500,000 shares, 11.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.76% Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD) - 700,000 shares, 11.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.5%

Merk Investments LLC initiated holding in Orla Mining Ltd. The purchase prices were between $3.23 and $5.64, with an estimated average price of $4.19. The stock is now traded at around $3.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 25.15%. The holding were 8,200,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Merk Investments LLC added to a holding in Americas Gold And Silver Corp by 24.48%. The purchase prices were between $2.1 and $3.4, with an estimated average price of $2.65. The stock is now traded at around $2.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 4,601,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Merk Investments LLC sold out a holding in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. The sale prices were between $55.36 and $76.39, with an estimated average price of $64.7.

Merk Investments LLC sold out a holding in Maverix Metals Inc. The sale prices were between $4.68 and $6.09, with an estimated average price of $5.31.

Merk Investments LLC sold out a holding in Alamos Gold Inc. The sale prices were between $7.1 and $9.64, with an estimated average price of $8.04.

Merk Investments LLC sold out a holding in Golden Star Resources Ltd. The sale prices were between $2.94 and $3.99, with an estimated average price of $3.49.

Merk Investments LLC sold out a holding in SilverCrest Metals Inc. The sale prices were between $7.27 and $12.35, with an estimated average price of $9.16.