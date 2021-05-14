Logo
Alerus Financial Na Buys Caterpillar Inc, iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, Sells Microsoft Corp, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, Johnson & Johnson

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Grand Forks, ND, based Investment company Alerus Financial Na (Current Portfolio) buys Caterpillar Inc, iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, Coca-Cola Co, Financial Select Sector SPDR, sells Microsoft Corp, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, Johnson & Johnson, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alerus Financial Na. As of 2021Q1, Alerus Financial Na owns 184 stocks with a total value of $949 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ALERUS FINANCIAL NA's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/alerus+financial++na/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ALERUS FINANCIAL NA
  1. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 187,656 shares, 7.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.46%
  2. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 581,637 shares, 6.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.98%
  3. Alerus Financial Corp (ALRS) - 1,922,595 shares, 6.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.43%
  4. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 193,990 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.22%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 335,403 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.42%
New Purchase: iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX)

Alerus Financial Na initiated holding in iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $374.5 and $438.53, with an estimated average price of $409.77. The stock is now traded at around $392.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 8,808 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

Alerus Financial Na initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $37.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 92,740 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Newell Brands Inc (NWL)

Alerus Financial Na initiated holding in Newell Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.71 and $26.78, with an estimated average price of $24.8. The stock is now traded at around $28.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 99,808 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Dow Inc (DOW)

Alerus Financial Na initiated holding in Dow Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.9 and $66.01, with an estimated average price of $59.82. The stock is now traded at around $68.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 38,749 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Chubb Ltd (CB)

Alerus Financial Na initiated holding in Chubb Ltd. The purchase prices were between $145.1 and $175.05, with an estimated average price of $161.18. The stock is now traded at around $168.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 13,744 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Rio Tinto PLC (RIO)

Alerus Financial Na initiated holding in Rio Tinto PLC. The purchase prices were between $74.3 and $91.71, with an estimated average price of $82.04. The stock is now traded at around $90.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 26,273 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)

Alerus Financial Na added to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 313.67%. The purchase prices were between $180.63 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $206.87. The stock is now traded at around $240.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 22,450 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO)

Alerus Financial Na added to a holding in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc by 128.66%. The purchase prices were between $161.62 and $213.34, with an estimated average price of $189.65. The stock is now traded at around $162.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 35,148 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Alerus Financial Na added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 47.87%. The purchase prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34. The stock is now traded at around $54.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 192,686 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Alerus Financial Na added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 40.76%. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $178.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 52,915 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Omnicom Group Inc (OMC)

Alerus Financial Na added to a holding in Omnicom Group Inc by 69.13%. The purchase prices were between $60.88 and $77.78, with an estimated average price of $68.99. The stock is now traded at around $83.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 79,147 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

Alerus Financial Na added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 30.36%. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $51.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 202,681 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN)

Alerus Financial Na sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $129.67 and $169.1, with an estimated average price of $150.78.

Sold Out: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

Alerus Financial Na sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6.

Sold Out: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)

Alerus Financial Na sold out a holding in Autodesk Inc. The sale prices were between $253.1 and $320.13, with an estimated average price of $288.65.

Sold Out: Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)

Alerus Financial Na sold out a holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The sale prices were between $98.2 and $116.23, with an estimated average price of $107.46.

Sold Out: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Alerus Financial Na sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05.

Sold Out: Marriott International Inc (MAR)

Alerus Financial Na sold out a holding in Marriott International Inc. The sale prices were between $116.31 and $157.5, with an estimated average price of $136.42.



