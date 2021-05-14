Alerus Financial Na Buys Caterpillar Inc, iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, Sells Microsoft Corp, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, Johnson & Johnson

New Purchases: SOXX, XLF, NWL, DOW, CB, RIO, TSLA, FCX, IR, EAT, LNC, LYFT, VMC, UAL, MOH, AAP, HST, GM, NUE, IVE, SBUX, SELB,

Grand Forks, ND, based Investment company Alerus Financial Na Current Portfolio ) buys Caterpillar Inc, iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, Coca-Cola Co, Financial Select Sector SPDR, sells Microsoft Corp, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, Johnson & Johnson, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alerus Financial Na. As of 2021Q1, Alerus Financial Na owns 184 stocks with a total value of $949 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 187,656 shares, 7.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.46% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 581,637 shares, 6.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.98% Alerus Financial Corp (ALRS) - 1,922,595 shares, 6.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.43% iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 193,990 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.22% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 335,403 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.42%

Alerus Financial Na initiated holding in iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $374.5 and $438.53, with an estimated average price of $409.77. The stock is now traded at around $392.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 8,808 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alerus Financial Na initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $37.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 92,740 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alerus Financial Na initiated holding in Newell Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.71 and $26.78, with an estimated average price of $24.8. The stock is now traded at around $28.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 99,808 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alerus Financial Na initiated holding in Dow Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.9 and $66.01, with an estimated average price of $59.82. The stock is now traded at around $68.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 38,749 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alerus Financial Na initiated holding in Chubb Ltd. The purchase prices were between $145.1 and $175.05, with an estimated average price of $161.18. The stock is now traded at around $168.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 13,744 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alerus Financial Na initiated holding in Rio Tinto PLC. The purchase prices were between $74.3 and $91.71, with an estimated average price of $82.04. The stock is now traded at around $90.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 26,273 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alerus Financial Na added to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 313.67%. The purchase prices were between $180.63 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $206.87. The stock is now traded at around $240.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 22,450 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alerus Financial Na added to a holding in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc by 128.66%. The purchase prices were between $161.62 and $213.34, with an estimated average price of $189.65. The stock is now traded at around $162.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 35,148 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alerus Financial Na added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 47.87%. The purchase prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34. The stock is now traded at around $54.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 192,686 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alerus Financial Na added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 40.76%. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $178.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 52,915 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alerus Financial Na added to a holding in Omnicom Group Inc by 69.13%. The purchase prices were between $60.88 and $77.78, with an estimated average price of $68.99. The stock is now traded at around $83.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 79,147 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alerus Financial Na added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 30.36%. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $51.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 202,681 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alerus Financial Na sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $129.67 and $169.1, with an estimated average price of $150.78.

Alerus Financial Na sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6.

Alerus Financial Na sold out a holding in Autodesk Inc. The sale prices were between $253.1 and $320.13, with an estimated average price of $288.65.

Alerus Financial Na sold out a holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The sale prices were between $98.2 and $116.23, with an estimated average price of $107.46.

Alerus Financial Na sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05.

Alerus Financial Na sold out a holding in Marriott International Inc. The sale prices were between $116.31 and $157.5, with an estimated average price of $136.42.