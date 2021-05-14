Logo
Lee Financial Co Buys First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure F, Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company , Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF, Sells iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, Equi

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Lee Financial Co (Current Portfolio) buys First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure F, Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company , Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF, First Horizon Corp, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, sells iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Old Republic International Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lee Financial Co. As of 2021Q1, Lee Financial Co owns 471 stocks with a total value of $416 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Lee Financial Co's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lee+financial+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Lee Financial Co
  1. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 234,454 shares, 14.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.66%
  2. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 108,764 shares, 10.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.48%
  3. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company (FNDE) - 928,771 shares, 6.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.27%
  4. SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 145,342 shares, 5.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.54%
  5. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 87,663 shares, 5.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.36%
New Purchase: First Horizon Corp (FHN)

Lee Financial Co initiated holding in First Horizon Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.84 and $17.7, with an estimated average price of $15.82. The stock is now traded at around $18.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 75,160 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Comerica Inc (CMA)

Lee Financial Co initiated holding in Comerica Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.5 and $72.17, with an estimated average price of $65.44. The stock is now traded at around $78.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 10,177 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: CrossFirst Bankshares Inc (CFB)

Lee Financial Co initiated holding in CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.7 and $15.54, with an estimated average price of $12.87. The stock is now traded at around $14.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 17,544 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL)

Lee Financial Co initiated holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $756.56 and $1703.78, with an estimated average price of $1120.36. The stock is now traded at around $1657.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 151 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Silver Trust (SLV)

Lee Financial Co initiated holding in iShares Silver Trust. The purchase prices were between $22.26 and $26.76, with an estimated average price of $24.35. The stock is now traded at around $25.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 9,599 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: MicroStrategy Inc (MSTR)

Lee Financial Co initiated holding in MicroStrategy Inc. The purchase prices were between $425.22 and $1272.94, with an estimated average price of $711.67. The stock is now traded at around $488.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 251 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure F (EMLP)

Lee Financial Co added to a holding in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure F by 618.01%. The purchase prices were between $20.4 and $23.04, with an estimated average price of $21.87. The stock is now traded at around $24.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 302,083 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company (FNDE)

Lee Financial Co added to a holding in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company by 23.27%. The purchase prices were between $28.31 and $31.2, with an estimated average price of $30.05. The stock is now traded at around $31.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 928,771 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX)

Lee Financial Co added to a holding in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 425433.33%. The purchase prices were between $44.75 and $52.45, with an estimated average price of $48.9. The stock is now traded at around $54.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 51,064 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

Lee Financial Co added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.95%. The purchase prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6. The stock is now traded at around $135.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 55,003 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Lee Financial Co added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 4291.33%. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $46.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 32,935 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Lee Financial Co added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 81.86%. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $59.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 28,714 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc (ELS)

Lee Financial Co sold out a holding in Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $59.1 and $65, with an estimated average price of $62.22.

Sold Out: Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc (AGLE)

Lee Financial Co sold out a holding in Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $6.76 and $8.57, with an estimated average price of $7.67.

Sold Out: TC Pipelines LP (TCP)

Lee Financial Co sold out a holding in TC Pipelines LP. The sale prices were between $29.12 and $31.71, with an estimated average price of $30.35.

Sold Out: Shopify Inc (SHOP)

Lee Financial Co sold out a holding in Shopify Inc. The sale prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21.

Sold Out: (CXO)

Lee Financial Co sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.69 and $69.8, with an estimated average price of $65.23.

Sold Out: Sempra Energy (SRE)

Lee Financial Co sold out a holding in Sempra Energy. The sale prices were between $115.98 and $132.58, with an estimated average price of $124.4.



Here is the complete portfolio of Lee Financial Co. Also check out:

1. Lee Financial Co's Undervalued Stocks
2. Lee Financial Co's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Lee Financial Co's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Lee Financial Co keeps buying
