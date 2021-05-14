Lee Financial Co Buys First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure F, Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company , Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF, Sells iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, Equi

New Purchases: FHN, CMA, TPL, CFB, SLV, COP, MSTR, CVS, WD, ARQT, SBUX, EOG, GPC, EBS, BMY, CC, LW, GTES, ASIX, KHC, VWO, CTVA, UWMC, PLTR, ITOT, VB, VOE, VSS, THRM, SU, CAG, ED, DVN, SJM, J, JWN, PXD, PLUG, PRTY, TROW, WAB, WY, HBI, FANG, AMC, PCTY,

Investment company Lee Financial Co Current Portfolio ) buys First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure F, Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company , Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF, First Horizon Corp, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, sells iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Old Republic International Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lee Financial Co. As of 2021Q1, Lee Financial Co owns 471 stocks with a total value of $416 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 234,454 shares, 14.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.66% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 108,764 shares, 10.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.48% Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company (FNDE) - 928,771 shares, 6.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.27% SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 145,342 shares, 5.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.54% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 87,663 shares, 5.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.36%

Lee Financial Co initiated holding in First Horizon Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.84 and $17.7, with an estimated average price of $15.82. The stock is now traded at around $18.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 75,160 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lee Financial Co initiated holding in Comerica Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.5 and $72.17, with an estimated average price of $65.44. The stock is now traded at around $78.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 10,177 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lee Financial Co initiated holding in CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.7 and $15.54, with an estimated average price of $12.87. The stock is now traded at around $14.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 17,544 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lee Financial Co initiated holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $756.56 and $1703.78, with an estimated average price of $1120.36. The stock is now traded at around $1657.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 151 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lee Financial Co initiated holding in iShares Silver Trust. The purchase prices were between $22.26 and $26.76, with an estimated average price of $24.35. The stock is now traded at around $25.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 9,599 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lee Financial Co initiated holding in MicroStrategy Inc. The purchase prices were between $425.22 and $1272.94, with an estimated average price of $711.67. The stock is now traded at around $488.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 251 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lee Financial Co added to a holding in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure F by 618.01%. The purchase prices were between $20.4 and $23.04, with an estimated average price of $21.87. The stock is now traded at around $24.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 302,083 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lee Financial Co added to a holding in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company by 23.27%. The purchase prices were between $28.31 and $31.2, with an estimated average price of $30.05. The stock is now traded at around $31.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 928,771 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lee Financial Co added to a holding in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 425433.33%. The purchase prices were between $44.75 and $52.45, with an estimated average price of $48.9. The stock is now traded at around $54.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 51,064 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lee Financial Co added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.95%. The purchase prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6. The stock is now traded at around $135.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 55,003 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lee Financial Co added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 4291.33%. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $46.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 32,935 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lee Financial Co added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 81.86%. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $59.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 28,714 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lee Financial Co sold out a holding in Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $59.1 and $65, with an estimated average price of $62.22.

Lee Financial Co sold out a holding in Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $6.76 and $8.57, with an estimated average price of $7.67.

Lee Financial Co sold out a holding in TC Pipelines LP. The sale prices were between $29.12 and $31.71, with an estimated average price of $30.35.

Lee Financial Co sold out a holding in Shopify Inc. The sale prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21.

Lee Financial Co sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.69 and $69.8, with an estimated average price of $65.23.

Lee Financial Co sold out a holding in Sempra Energy. The sale prices were between $115.98 and $132.58, with an estimated average price of $124.4.