Kalos Management, Inc. Buys , Business Development Corp Of America, FS KKR Capital Corp II, Sells Clearway Energy Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Federated Hermes Inc

New Purchases: NAVI, IJS, VALE, SCHA, IJT, XSOE, XLU, AEE, SCHE, IHI, USIG, SOXX, VMBS, CR, EEM, TIP, CHTH, OKE, VV, UNH, SR, VYM, SCHM, ALL, IARE, USAC, VFH, NHHS, EMR, TPR, SHW, ITOT, AMAT, VGIT, IVZ, GPS, IGSB, MHK, HYLB, ET, AACQ, KKR, CVX, IXUS, IWV, TXN, VLUE, USMV, UNP, PM, KSU, DUK, NWL, WM, RTX, LOW, ACIC, QELL, USA, SACH, TWCT, BNGO, HHDS, CRGS, PVCT,

NAVI, IJS, VALE, SCHA, IJT, XSOE, XLU, AEE, SCHE, IHI, USIG, SOXX, VMBS, CR, EEM, TIP, CHTH, OKE, VV, UNH, SR, VYM, SCHM, ALL, IARE, USAC, VFH, NHHS, EMR, TPR, SHW, ITOT, AMAT, VGIT, IVZ, GPS, IGSB, MHK, HYLB, ET, AACQ, KKR, CVX, IXUS, IWV, TXN, VLUE, USMV, UNP, PM, KSU, DUK, NWL, WM, RTX, LOW, ACIC, QELL, USA, SACH, TWCT, BNGO, HHDS, CRGS, PVCT, Added Positions: PHEC, BDVC, FSKR, FSK, AAPL, SCHB, AFIN, IVE, HD, SPY, SCHX, IJJ, BRG, XOM, T, MOAT, AMZN, TAK, SCHV, JNJ, INVA, MSFT, CIEN, IYJ, IVV, TAP, VTI, PFE, VOO, TSLA, BA, IWM, GE, BG, IYY, WMT, DIS, OXLC, ELAN, PG, VCIT, FB, IUSB, IJR, GOVT, EFV, SBRA, INTC, EHC, VUG, EFAV, GNL, IYH, VZ, ESGU, MCD, ATVI, PFF, ESGE, BAC, BND, GOEV, ORLY, LUV, ARCC, VO, VEA, CAT, CSCO, COST, PEP, EMB, WPC, MA, BABA, KBRS, ACWV, BKF, EWL, EEMA, IOVA, NFLX, LMT, SPYV, GXC, BCRX,

PHEC, BDVC, FSKR, FSK, AAPL, SCHB, AFIN, IVE, HD, SPY, SCHX, IJJ, BRG, XOM, T, MOAT, AMZN, TAK, SCHV, JNJ, INVA, MSFT, CIEN, IYJ, IVV, TAP, VTI, PFE, VOO, TSLA, BA, IWM, GE, BG, IYY, WMT, DIS, OXLC, ELAN, PG, VCIT, FB, IUSB, IJR, GOVT, EFV, SBRA, INTC, EHC, VUG, EFAV, GNL, IYH, VZ, ESGU, MCD, ATVI, PFF, ESGE, BAC, BND, GOEV, ORLY, LUV, ARCC, VO, VEA, CAT, CSCO, COST, PEP, EMB, WPC, MA, BABA, KBRS, ACWV, BKF, EWL, EEMA, IOVA, NFLX, LMT, SPYV, GXC, BCRX, Reduced Positions: QQQ, IJK, SCHG, IYM, MDC, AVGO, TRTN, DAL, HPQ, EMQQ, GOOGL, JCOM, EBAY, QRVO, AMP, LPLA, RYT, TGNA, INMD, NCLH, LQD, SPLG, SPGI, C, EWT, HYG, QCOM, ENB, SCHO, FDX, NCMI, FNF, FLT, EIDO, IYW, VER, JNK, INDA, IUSV, IWR, BRK.B, FSEN, IXN, GOOG, VBR, MAV, EWJ, SGOL, EWY, EWZ, SCHD, EWM, VKQ, AMLP, VTV, ORCC, PDBC, RSX, CEF, VWO, SRLN, XBI, SCZ, XT, NIO, KO, FCX, LB, ABBV, JAZZ, MAIN, AMRN, TDIV, GILD, MNST, PLUG, PRTK, GLD, V, PYPL, ACAD, SOAC, CWB, EFG, IVW, FLQL, CLNY, NKE, BIV, EWG, VIAC, NLY,

QQQ, IJK, SCHG, IYM, MDC, AVGO, TRTN, DAL, HPQ, EMQQ, GOOGL, JCOM, EBAY, QRVO, AMP, LPLA, RYT, TGNA, INMD, NCLH, LQD, SPLG, SPGI, C, EWT, HYG, QCOM, ENB, SCHO, FDX, NCMI, FNF, FLT, EIDO, IYW, VER, JNK, INDA, IUSV, IWR, BRK.B, FSEN, IXN, GOOG, VBR, MAV, EWJ, SGOL, EWY, EWZ, SCHD, EWM, VKQ, AMLP, VTV, ORCC, PDBC, RSX, CEF, VWO, SRLN, XBI, SCZ, XT, NIO, KO, FCX, LB, ABBV, JAZZ, MAIN, AMRN, TDIV, GILD, MNST, PLUG, PRTK, GLD, V, PYPL, ACAD, SOAC, CWB, EFG, IVW, FLQL, CLNY, NKE, BIV, EWG, VIAC, NLY, Sold Out: CWEN.A, FHI, MRK, SPTM, TLT, XLK, XHE, XLG, VBK, ARKK, NEA, LGLV, XMMO, NXPI, BLDP, CHI, TOWN, XLF, HTA, ARKG, SPLV, ALGN, SLYG, AUY, PWR, NNDM, KGC, APTS, PSLV, SNMP,

Investment company Kalos Management, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys , Business Development Corp Of America, FS KKR Capital Corp II, FS KKR Capital Corp, Apple Inc, sells Clearway Energy Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Federated Hermes Inc, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kalos Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Kalos Management, Inc. owns 271 stocks with a total value of $299 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Kalos Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kalos+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

(PHEC) - 2,132,090 shares, 7.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1875.55% Business Development Corp Of America (BDVC) - 1,896,363 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3441.56% FS KKR Capital Corp II (FSKR) - 564,410 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 211.15% Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 93,266 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.37% FS KKR Capital Corp (FSK) - 419,110 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 50.70%

Kalos Management, Inc. initiated holding in Navient Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.97 and $14.34, with an estimated average price of $12.31. The stock is now traded at around $17.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 128,803 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kalos Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.09 and $107.56, with an estimated average price of $94.36. The stock is now traded at around $103.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 16,754 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kalos Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vale SA. The purchase prices were between $16.15 and $18.94, with an estimated average price of $17.46. The stock is now traded at around $21.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 65,989 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kalos Management, Inc. initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $87.78 and $105.25, with an estimated average price of $98.37. The stock is now traded at around $98.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 13,386 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kalos Management, Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $113.07 and $134.23, with an estimated average price of $126.9. The stock is now traded at around $125.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 7,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kalos Management, Inc. initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.59 and $45.02, with an estimated average price of $42.22. The stock is now traded at around $39.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 20,813 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kalos Management, Inc. added to a holding in by 1875.55%. The purchase prices were between $5.75 and $9.16, with an estimated average price of $7.76. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.74%. The holding were 2,132,090 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kalos Management, Inc. added to a holding in Business Development Corp Of America by 3441.56%. The purchase prices were between $0.01 and $0.01, with an estimated average price of $0.01. The stock is now traded at around $0.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.29%. The holding were 1,896,363 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kalos Management, Inc. added to a holding in FS KKR Capital Corp II by 211.15%. The purchase prices were between $16.32 and $20.32, with an estimated average price of $18.14. The stock is now traded at around $20.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.61%. The holding were 564,410 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kalos Management, Inc. added to a holding in FS KKR Capital Corp by 50.70%. The purchase prices were between $16.34 and $20.99, with an estimated average price of $18.62. The stock is now traded at around $21.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 419,110 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kalos Management, Inc. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 72.75%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $124.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 45,132 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kalos Management, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 31.37%. The purchase prices were between $89.77 and $97.61, with an estimated average price of $94.59. The stock is now traded at around $99.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 93,266 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kalos Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Clearway Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $24.49 and $33.85, with an estimated average price of $28.92.

Kalos Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Federated Hermes Inc. The sale prices were between $26.72 and $31.49, with an estimated average price of $29.36.

Kalos Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27.

Kalos Management, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $45.33 and $49.28, with an estimated average price of $47.68.

Kalos Management, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6.

Kalos Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $125.56 and $138.3, with an estimated average price of $131.77.