Kalos Management, Inc. Buys , Business Development Corp Of America, FS KKR Capital Corp II, Sells Clearway Energy Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Federated Hermes Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Kalos Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys , Business Development Corp Of America, FS KKR Capital Corp II, FS KKR Capital Corp, Apple Inc, sells Clearway Energy Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Federated Hermes Inc, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kalos Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Kalos Management, Inc. owns 271 stocks with a total value of $299 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Kalos Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kalos+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Kalos Management, Inc.
  1. (PHEC) - 2,132,090 shares, 7.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1875.55%
  2. Business Development Corp Of America (BDVC) - 1,896,363 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3441.56%
  3. FS KKR Capital Corp II (FSKR) - 564,410 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 211.15%
  4. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 93,266 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.37%
  5. FS KKR Capital Corp (FSK) - 419,110 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 50.70%
New Purchase: Navient Corp (NAVI)

Kalos Management, Inc. initiated holding in Navient Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.97 and $14.34, with an estimated average price of $12.31. The stock is now traded at around $17.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 128,803 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS)

Kalos Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.09 and $107.56, with an estimated average price of $94.36. The stock is now traded at around $103.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 16,754 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vale SA (VALE)

Kalos Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vale SA. The purchase prices were between $16.15 and $18.94, with an estimated average price of $17.46. The stock is now traded at around $21.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 65,989 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)

Kalos Management, Inc. initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $87.78 and $105.25, with an estimated average price of $98.37. The stock is now traded at around $98.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 13,386 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IJT)

Kalos Management, Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $113.07 and $134.23, with an estimated average price of $126.9. The stock is now traded at around $125.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 7,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr (XSOE)

Kalos Management, Inc. initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.59 and $45.02, with an estimated average price of $42.22. The stock is now traded at around $39.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 20,813 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: (PHEC)

Kalos Management, Inc. added to a holding in by 1875.55%. The purchase prices were between $5.75 and $9.16, with an estimated average price of $7.76. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.74%. The holding were 2,132,090 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Business Development Corp Of America (BDVC)

Kalos Management, Inc. added to a holding in Business Development Corp Of America by 3441.56%. The purchase prices were between $0.01 and $0.01, with an estimated average price of $0.01. The stock is now traded at around $0.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.29%. The holding were 1,896,363 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: FS KKR Capital Corp II (FSKR)

Kalos Management, Inc. added to a holding in FS KKR Capital Corp II by 211.15%. The purchase prices were between $16.32 and $20.32, with an estimated average price of $18.14. The stock is now traded at around $20.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.61%. The holding were 564,410 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: FS KKR Capital Corp (FSK)

Kalos Management, Inc. added to a holding in FS KKR Capital Corp by 50.70%. The purchase prices were between $16.34 and $20.99, with an estimated average price of $18.62. The stock is now traded at around $21.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 419,110 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Kalos Management, Inc. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 72.75%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $124.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 45,132 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB)

Kalos Management, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 31.37%. The purchase prices were between $89.77 and $97.61, with an estimated average price of $94.59. The stock is now traded at around $99.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 93,266 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Clearway Energy Inc (CWEN.A)

Kalos Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Clearway Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $24.49 and $33.85, with an estimated average price of $28.92.

Sold Out: Federated Hermes Inc (FHI)

Kalos Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Federated Hermes Inc. The sale prices were between $26.72 and $31.49, with an estimated average price of $29.36.

Sold Out: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Kalos Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27.

Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM)

Kalos Management, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $45.33 and $49.28, with an estimated average price of $47.68.

Sold Out: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

Kalos Management, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6.

Sold Out: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)

Kalos Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $125.56 and $138.3, with an estimated average price of $131.77.



Here is the complete portfolio of Kalos Management, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Kalos Management, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Kalos Management, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Kalos Management, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Kalos Management, Inc. keeps buying
