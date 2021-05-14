Frontier Capital Management Co Llc Buys Twilio Inc, Magnite Inc, Darden Restaurants Inc, Sells Splunk Inc, RingCentral Inc, L3Harris Technologies Inc

New Purchases: TWLO, DRI, AMED, XEC, MOH, MXL, TGI, SGEN, CNXC, DPZ, CIR, GBT, RADI, WBT, NUVA, PTVE, SUPN, RAMP, PAYA, PBI, SWCH, UNVR, SUM, DVN, CAKE, WLDN, CSTE, RVMD, VCEL, NVCR,

Added Positions: MGNI, KBR, MAT, BLDR, BWA, PLNT, G, NMIH, LYV, CMG, LPLA, SDC, AZUL, PAYC, MRNA, ALGN, NCR, ROKU, CVET, ATGE, GH, NUAN, SIVB, UTHR, ACM, PANW, GPK, ATI, AAP, ZUO, LAD, ARGO, AMWD, INCY, IIVI, WBS, WTFC, HOLX, VLRS, IAC, VMC, A, BAH, WCN, SRCL, NKTR, ALK, TWOU, WRB, SNX, BKU, GPN, LCII, MTZ, ALC, PEGA, JBLU, NEWR, MODN,

Reduced Positions: TWTR, AMD, EXAS, SQ, PODD, MKSI, MTSI, AIMC, QTRX, KPTI, ACAD, ADPT, EVR, MMSI, PAAS, TBBK, CZR, SITM, BLL, CREE, DXCM, NSIT, WCC, KTOS, LDOS, CCS, COUP, LRCX, PRFT, FIVE, UPWK, PWR, RMD, ROST, MSCI, KAR, OKTA, OFC, ENS, IDXX, KKR, RPD, MDB, FMC, BPOP, SRI, GBX, HZNP, FIVN, TPTX, JBL, TPC, WSFS, DAN, DG, STAG, BURL, APH, MDU, MRVL, SMTC, BECN, WIRE, FBP, SHW, WAFD, POR, LULU, LGIH, BOOT, ADSK, INSM, ORLY, VEEV, JRVR, PJT, CDLX, MDLA, CTAS, FFIC, KLAC, MCO, RNST, FN, SRC, WDAY, XLRN, CVNA, KTB, NVST, AIT, BDC, BMRN, COO, EXP, GVA, MOD, PDCE, SHO, TREX, UTL, AGI, NTRA, VNE, DAR, SITC, HUM, LE, TEAM, BL, DNLI, PRDO, EW, RE, HNI, ILMN, KNX, MPWR, PNFP, TFX, OLED, HUBS, INSW, ADCT, AZZ, AON, CMP, SCS, STE, MYRG, BFAM, NSTG, TNDM, UA, ALE, CUZ, RPT, EURN, MRC, ZEN, INSP, ALB, ADS, MTOR, BYD, FLEX, TILE, MLM, QGEN, RJF, ROG, XPER, UEIC, WEX, CSII, NVGS, SSNC, TROX, ACHC, BCOV, APAM, CARA, QRVO, VREX, ZS, LTHM, PLAN, ABMD, GLNG, KEX, LMNX, MGPI, PRAA, SLAB, TER, GDOT, CG, AERI, BRX, PCTY, TRUP, WK,

Sold Out: SPLK, RNG, LHX, SGT, ROK, BMCH, SBAC, EA, DT, CTB, SILK, FLIR, AMBA, NDAQ, WPX, ITRI, UCTT, PGNY, ST, AEM, CVA, BNFT, SAIA, CCOI, PING, LGF.B, PTCT, HUN, BLUE, PI, PSN, FNF, SGMO, GWRE, CRSP, ALNY,

Boston, MA, based Investment company Frontier Capital Management Co Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Twilio Inc, Magnite Inc, Darden Restaurants Inc, KBR Inc, Mattel Inc, sells Splunk Inc, RingCentral Inc, L3Harris Technologies Inc, Twitter Inc, Seagen Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Frontier Capital Management Co Llc. As of 2021Q1, Frontier Capital Management Co Llc owns 275 stocks with a total value of $13.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR) - 4,766,531 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.29% Mattel Inc (MAT) - 16,669,843 shares, 2.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.56% Square Inc (SQ) - 1,329,590 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.91% SVB Financial Group (SIVB) - 408,550 shares, 1.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.19% Quanta Services Inc (PWR) - 2,279,130 shares, 1.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.91%

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc initiated holding in Twilio Inc. The purchase prices were between $315.08 and $443.49, with an estimated average price of $375.54. The stock is now traded at around $281.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 355,829 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc initiated holding in Darden Restaurants Inc. The purchase prices were between $112.1 and $148.98, with an estimated average price of $131.56. The stock is now traded at around $133.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 572,113 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc initiated holding in Amedisys Inc. The purchase prices were between $236.62 and $314.16, with an estimated average price of $282.46. The stock is now traded at around $250.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 232,364 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc initiated holding in Cimarex Energy Co. The purchase prices were between $38.75 and $68.14, with an estimated average price of $53.36. The stock is now traded at around $67.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 1,019,687 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc initiated holding in Molina Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $202.54 and $243.1, with an estimated average price of $222.88. The stock is now traded at around $265.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 238,467 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc initiated holding in MaxLinear Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.79 and $43.26, with an estimated average price of $35.69. The stock is now traded at around $32.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 1,384,893 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc added to a holding in Magnite Inc by 321.27%. The purchase prices were between $25.08 and $61.8, with an estimated average price of $43.61. The stock is now traded at around $24.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 3,373,124 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc added to a holding in KBR Inc by 66.51%. The purchase prices were between $28.96 and $38.39, with an estimated average price of $31.89. The stock is now traded at around $41.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 4,537,168 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc added to a holding in Mattel Inc by 25.56%. The purchase prices were between $17.25 and $21.74, with an estimated average price of $19.33. The stock is now traded at around $20.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 16,669,843 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc added to a holding in Builders FirstSource Inc by 61.00%. The purchase prices were between $37.94 and $47.5, with an estimated average price of $42.59. The stock is now traded at around $47.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 3,648,628 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc added to a holding in BorgWarner Inc by 141.63%. The purchase prices were between $38.06 and $50.55, with an estimated average price of $44.24. The stock is now traded at around $50.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 2,159,101 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc added to a holding in Planet Fitness Inc by 77.09%. The purchase prices were between $72 and $88.68, with an estimated average price of $79.34. The stock is now traded at around $76.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 1,686,975 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc sold out a holding in Splunk Inc. The sale prices were between $131.03 and $175.09, with an estimated average price of $156.24.

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc sold out a holding in RingCentral Inc. The sale prices were between $283.69 and $443.29, with an estimated average price of $368.91.

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc sold out a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $171.51 and $203.08, with an estimated average price of $187.59.

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc sold out a holding in Seagen Inc. The sale prices were between $115.7 and $157.5, with an estimated average price of $133.76.

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc sold out a holding in Rockwell Automation Inc. The sale prices were between $241.05 and $273.55, with an estimated average price of $254.91.

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc sold out a holding in BMC Stock Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $53.68 and $53.68, with an estimated average price of $53.68.