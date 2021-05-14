Frontier Capital Management Co Llc Buys Twilio Inc, Magnite Inc, Darden Restaurants Inc, Sells Splunk Inc, RingCentral Inc, L3Harris Technologies Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc Buys Twilio Inc, Magnite Inc, Darden Restaurants Inc, Sells Splunk Inc, RingCentral Inc, L3Harris Technologies Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Boston, MA, based Investment company Frontier Capital Management Co Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Twilio Inc, Magnite Inc, Darden Restaurants Inc, KBR Inc, Mattel Inc, sells Splunk Inc, RingCentral Inc, L3Harris Technologies Inc, Twitter Inc, Seagen Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Frontier Capital Management Co Llc. As of 2021Q1, Frontier Capital Management Co Llc owns 275 stocks with a total value of $13.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of FRONTIER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/frontier+capital+management+co+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of FRONTIER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO LLC
  1. Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR) - 4,766,531 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.29%
  2. Mattel Inc (MAT) - 16,669,843 shares, 2.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.56%
  3. Square Inc (SQ) - 1,329,590 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.91%
  4. SVB Financial Group (SIVB) - 408,550 shares, 1.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.19%
  5. Quanta Services Inc (PWR) - 2,279,130 shares, 1.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.91%
New Purchase: Twilio Inc (TWLO)

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc initiated holding in Twilio Inc. The purchase prices were between $315.08 and $443.49, with an estimated average price of $375.54. The stock is now traded at around $281.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 355,829 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI)

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc initiated holding in Darden Restaurants Inc. The purchase prices were between $112.1 and $148.98, with an estimated average price of $131.56. The stock is now traded at around $133.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 572,113 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Amedisys Inc (AMED)

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc initiated holding in Amedisys Inc. The purchase prices were between $236.62 and $314.16, with an estimated average price of $282.46. The stock is now traded at around $250.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 232,364 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Cimarex Energy Co (XEC)

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc initiated holding in Cimarex Energy Co. The purchase prices were between $38.75 and $68.14, with an estimated average price of $53.36. The stock is now traded at around $67.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 1,019,687 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH)

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc initiated holding in Molina Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $202.54 and $243.1, with an estimated average price of $222.88. The stock is now traded at around $265.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 238,467 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: MaxLinear Inc (MXL)

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc initiated holding in MaxLinear Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.79 and $43.26, with an estimated average price of $35.69. The stock is now traded at around $32.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 1,384,893 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Magnite Inc (MGNI)

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc added to a holding in Magnite Inc by 321.27%. The purchase prices were between $25.08 and $61.8, with an estimated average price of $43.61. The stock is now traded at around $24.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 3,373,124 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: KBR Inc (KBR)

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc added to a holding in KBR Inc by 66.51%. The purchase prices were between $28.96 and $38.39, with an estimated average price of $31.89. The stock is now traded at around $41.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 4,537,168 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Mattel Inc (MAT)

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc added to a holding in Mattel Inc by 25.56%. The purchase prices were between $17.25 and $21.74, with an estimated average price of $19.33. The stock is now traded at around $20.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 16,669,843 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Builders FirstSource Inc (BLDR)

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc added to a holding in Builders FirstSource Inc by 61.00%. The purchase prices were between $37.94 and $47.5, with an estimated average price of $42.59. The stock is now traded at around $47.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 3,648,628 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BorgWarner Inc (BWA)

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc added to a holding in BorgWarner Inc by 141.63%. The purchase prices were between $38.06 and $50.55, with an estimated average price of $44.24. The stock is now traded at around $50.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 2,159,101 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT)

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc added to a holding in Planet Fitness Inc by 77.09%. The purchase prices were between $72 and $88.68, with an estimated average price of $79.34. The stock is now traded at around $76.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 1,686,975 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Splunk Inc (SPLK)

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc sold out a holding in Splunk Inc. The sale prices were between $131.03 and $175.09, with an estimated average price of $156.24.

Sold Out: RingCentral Inc (RNG)

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc sold out a holding in RingCentral Inc. The sale prices were between $283.69 and $443.29, with an estimated average price of $368.91.

Sold Out: L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX)

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc sold out a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $171.51 and $203.08, with an estimated average price of $187.59.

Sold Out: Seagen Inc (SGT)

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc sold out a holding in Seagen Inc. The sale prices were between $115.7 and $157.5, with an estimated average price of $133.76.

Sold Out: Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK)

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc sold out a holding in Rockwell Automation Inc. The sale prices were between $241.05 and $273.55, with an estimated average price of $254.91.

Sold Out: BMC Stock Holdings Inc (BMCH)

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc sold out a holding in BMC Stock Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $53.68 and $53.68, with an estimated average price of $53.68.



Here is the complete portfolio of FRONTIER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO LLC. Also check out:

1. FRONTIER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. FRONTIER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. FRONTIER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that FRONTIER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider