Stokes Family Office, LLC Buys BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF, Sells Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF, Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF,

- New Purchases: VLUE, GOVT, IJR, IGSB, IUSB, USMV, FALN, CRM, AMT, LQD, SPGI, VVV, TD, IVW, CLX, RELX, NOC, KMB, GLD, DE, C, CI, ADM, SLF, IVE, GE, DHC, SND, OCUP, BTN,
- Added Positions: MTUM, GSIE, MSFT, CAAP, AGG, JNJ, IUSG, TSM, CB, MELI, MO, ACN, VNQ, TXN, TRV, MMM, VYM, INTC, HON, ASML, TOT, DEO, WMT, WM, LIN, PEP, PM, NKE, ABBV, LMT, AMZN, INFY, BAX, TSLA, BMY, ADP, SCZ, AFL, UNH, IBM, ITW, D, RY, FISV, NVO, NVS, TMO, MDLZ, LGF.A, VXF, VO, VB, SJM, EMR, IVV, AMGN, LLY, BA, TPB, SQ, NVDA, NSC, WFC, CMCSA, UPS, UNP,
- Reduced Positions: VIGI, BAB, VIG, VCIT, SLQD, ITOT, SBUX, GD, ETN, AXP, JPM, CSCO, VYMI, SHYG, FB, MCD, IEFA, HD, VOE, MRK, DIS, LRCX, GOOG, ORCL, VCSH, JD, BRK.B, BABA, V, CVX, PFE, CVS, CAT, XOM, VUG, DIA, PENN, GOOGL, GIS, CL, SCHW, BLK, AYX, ZTS, MA, VTRS, LOW, DUK, KO, BAC,
- Sold Out: PTON, FIZZ, QCOM, RKT,
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 534,026 shares, 12.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.04%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 205,725 shares, 5.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15195.54%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 268,944 shares, 5.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.71%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) - 283,881 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) - 800,073 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6908.35%
Stokes Family Office, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.74 and $104, with an estimated average price of $95.96. The stock is now traded at around $104.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.69%. The holding were 283,881 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT)
Stokes Family Office, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.1 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $26.67. The stock is now traded at around $26.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.85%. The holding were 673,674 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
Stokes Family Office, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $109.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 107,640 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)
Stokes Family Office, LLC initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.34 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $54.67. The stock is now traded at around $54.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 89,764 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)
Stokes Family Office, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.47 and $54.23, with an estimated average price of $53.42. The stock is now traded at around $52.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 92,505 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)
Stokes Family Office, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $64.92 and $69.88, with an estimated average price of $67.36. The stock is now traded at around $72.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 59,616 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)
Stokes Family Office, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 15195.54%. The purchase prices were between $149.91 and $177.94, with an estimated average price of $165.25. The stock is now traded at around $160.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.31%. The holding were 205,725 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE)
Stokes Family Office, LLC added to a holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 6908.35%. The purchase prices were between $31.57 and $33.36, with an estimated average price of $32.68. The stock is now traded at around $34.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.2%. The holding were 800,073 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Corporacion America Airports SA (CAAP)
Stokes Family Office, LLC added to a holding in Corporacion America Airports SA by 469.06%. The purchase prices were between $3.55 and $4.99, with an estimated average price of $4.31. The stock is now traded at around $5.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 139,420 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
Stokes Family Office, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 193.09%. The purchase prices were between $113.08 and $117.3, with an estimated average price of $115.27. The stock is now traded at around $114.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,214 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: ISHARES TRUST (IUSG)
Stokes Family Office, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 28.47%. The purchase prices were between $85.54 and $93.6, with an estimated average price of $89.97. The stock is now traded at around $92.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 19,170 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)
Stokes Family Office, LLC added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 46.23%. The purchase prices were between $108.96 and $140.05, with an estimated average price of $124.1. The stock is now traded at around $108.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 8,635 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)
Stokes Family Office, LLC sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $101.35 and $167.42, with an estimated average price of $133.02.Sold Out: National Beverage Corp (FIZZ)
Stokes Family Office, LLC sold out a holding in National Beverage Corp. The sale prices were between $39.43 and $90.76, with an estimated average price of $52.04.Sold Out: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Stokes Family Office, LLC sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31.Sold Out: Rocket Companies Inc (RKT)
Stokes Family Office, LLC sold out a holding in Rocket Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $19.35 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $22.33.
