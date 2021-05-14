Fairpointe Capital LLC Buys Inotiv Inc, Danimer Scientific Inc, Quidel Corp, Sells Tegna Inc, Juniper Networks Inc, Charles Schwab Corp

- New Purchases: NOTV, DNMR, QDEL, AQB, TEN, IDA, QGEN, PKI, YTEN, OC,
- Added Positions: REGI, MBII, KERN,
- Reduced Positions: TGNA, JNPR, SCHW, GLW, MGA, NTRS, CHKP, MAT, LEA, DCI, AKAM, CARS, RJF, PNR, NOK, CINF, LKQ, WAB, A, NYT, HRL, CPA, RMD, BG, TAP, CREE, DGX, BIIB, WDC, NATI, SCHL, VREX, SNN, WERN, ATGE, ICAD, LIND, DIS, MSFT, GILD, BMY, FLL, OVID, CMC, QCOM,
- Sold Out: CTB, VAR, WAT, UIS, WHR, LGF.A, HXL, MDP, JPMPG.PFD,
For the details of Fairpointe Capital LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fairpointe+capital+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Fairpointe Capital LLC
- icad Inc (ICAD) - 273,976 shares, 9.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.33%
- SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (SEAS) - 104,967 shares, 8.07% of the total portfolio.
- Mattel Inc (MAT) - 209,073 shares, 6.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 81.49%
- UniFirst Corp (UNF) - 12,000 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio.
- PowerFleet Inc (PWFL) - 271,971 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio.
Fairpointe Capital LLC initiated holding in Inotiv Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.55 and $20.3, with an estimated average price of $15.56. The stock is now traded at around $22.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 50,331 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Danimer Scientific Inc (DNMR)
Fairpointe Capital LLC initiated holding in Danimer Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.41 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $40.88. The stock is now traded at around $16.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Quidel Corp (QDEL)
Fairpointe Capital LLC initiated holding in Quidel Corp. The purchase prices were between $123.19 and $254, with an estimated average price of $185.33. The stock is now traded at around $116.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 5,637 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: AquaBounty Technologies Inc (AQB)
Fairpointe Capital LLC initiated holding in AquaBounty Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.09 and $12.2, with an estimated average price of $8.62. The stock is now traded at around $4.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 97,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Tenneco Inc (TEN)
Fairpointe Capital LLC initiated holding in Tenneco Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.76 and $12.71, with an estimated average price of $10.92. The stock is now traded at around $13.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Idacorp Inc (IDA)
Fairpointe Capital LLC initiated holding in Idacorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.14 and $102.6, with an estimated average price of $91.34. The stock is now traded at around $101.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 4,597 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Renewable Energy Group Inc (REGI)
Fairpointe Capital LLC added to a holding in Renewable Energy Group Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $60.32 and $113.68, with an estimated average price of $86.15. The stock is now traded at around $57.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (CTB)
Fairpointe Capital LLC sold out a holding in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. The sale prices were between $36.75 and $58.62, with an estimated average price of $47.83.Sold Out: Varian Medical Systems Inc (VAR)
Fairpointe Capital LLC sold out a holding in Varian Medical Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $175.13 and $176.93, with an estimated average price of $175.95.Sold Out: Waters Corp (WAT)
Fairpointe Capital LLC sold out a holding in Waters Corp. The sale prices were between $250.15 and $291.31, with an estimated average price of $273.24.Sold Out: Unisys Corp (UIS)
Fairpointe Capital LLC sold out a holding in Unisys Corp. The sale prices were between $19.67 and $27.33, with an estimated average price of $24.73.Sold Out: Whirlpool Corp (WHR)
Fairpointe Capital LLC sold out a holding in Whirlpool Corp. The sale prices were between $176.9 and $223.09, with an estimated average price of $198.51.Sold Out: Lions Gate Entertainment Corp (LGF.A)
Fairpointe Capital LLC sold out a holding in Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. The sale prices were between $11.18 and $18.68, with an estimated average price of $14.99.
