Fairpointe Capital LLC Buys Inotiv Inc, Danimer Scientific Inc, Quidel Corp, Sells Tegna Inc, Juniper Networks Inc, Charles Schwab Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Chicago, IL, based Investment company Fairpointe Capital LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Inotiv Inc, Danimer Scientific Inc, Quidel Corp, Renewable Energy Group Inc, AquaBounty Technologies Inc, sells Tegna Inc, Juniper Networks Inc, Charles Schwab Corp, Corning Inc, Magna International Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fairpointe Capital LLC. As of 2021Q1, Fairpointe Capital LLC owns 74 stocks with a total value of $65 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Fairpointe Capital LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fairpointe+capital+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Fairpointe Capital LLC
  1. icad Inc (ICAD) - 273,976 shares, 9.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.33%
  2. SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (SEAS) - 104,967 shares, 8.07% of the total portfolio.
  3. Mattel Inc (MAT) - 209,073 shares, 6.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 81.49%
  4. UniFirst Corp (UNF) - 12,000 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio.
  5. PowerFleet Inc (PWFL) - 271,971 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Inotiv Inc (NOTV)

Fairpointe Capital LLC initiated holding in Inotiv Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.55 and $20.3, with an estimated average price of $15.56. The stock is now traded at around $22.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 50,331 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Danimer Scientific Inc (DNMR)

Fairpointe Capital LLC initiated holding in Danimer Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.41 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $40.88. The stock is now traded at around $16.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Quidel Corp (QDEL)

Fairpointe Capital LLC initiated holding in Quidel Corp. The purchase prices were between $123.19 and $254, with an estimated average price of $185.33. The stock is now traded at around $116.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 5,637 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: AquaBounty Technologies Inc (AQB)

Fairpointe Capital LLC initiated holding in AquaBounty Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.09 and $12.2, with an estimated average price of $8.62. The stock is now traded at around $4.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 97,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Tenneco Inc (TEN)

Fairpointe Capital LLC initiated holding in Tenneco Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.76 and $12.71, with an estimated average price of $10.92. The stock is now traded at around $13.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Idacorp Inc (IDA)

Fairpointe Capital LLC initiated holding in Idacorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.14 and $102.6, with an estimated average price of $91.34. The stock is now traded at around $101.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 4,597 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Renewable Energy Group Inc (REGI)

Fairpointe Capital LLC added to a holding in Renewable Energy Group Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $60.32 and $113.68, with an estimated average price of $86.15. The stock is now traded at around $57.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (CTB)

Fairpointe Capital LLC sold out a holding in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. The sale prices were between $36.75 and $58.62, with an estimated average price of $47.83.

Sold Out: Varian Medical Systems Inc (VAR)

Fairpointe Capital LLC sold out a holding in Varian Medical Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $175.13 and $176.93, with an estimated average price of $175.95.

Sold Out: Waters Corp (WAT)

Fairpointe Capital LLC sold out a holding in Waters Corp. The sale prices were between $250.15 and $291.31, with an estimated average price of $273.24.

Sold Out: Unisys Corp (UIS)

Fairpointe Capital LLC sold out a holding in Unisys Corp. The sale prices were between $19.67 and $27.33, with an estimated average price of $24.73.

Sold Out: Whirlpool Corp (WHR)

Fairpointe Capital LLC sold out a holding in Whirlpool Corp. The sale prices were between $176.9 and $223.09, with an estimated average price of $198.51.

Sold Out: Lions Gate Entertainment Corp (LGF.A)

Fairpointe Capital LLC sold out a holding in Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. The sale prices were between $11.18 and $18.68, with an estimated average price of $14.99.



