First City Capital Management, Inc. Buys Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Invesco Senior Loan ETF, Sells Plug Power Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Netflix Inc

- New Purchases: VTI, UPS, ANTM, NUE, GILD, AMP, PCH, DELL, TT, ACN, COP, MKL, GOOG, MQY,
- Added Positions: VGSH, ABBV, BKLN, SPY, IBM, VZ, VXUS, BRK.B, VXF, CVS, FXF, SLYG, CVX, LOW, FB, EEM, VOO, DIA, PEP, PFE, GSK, BNDX, CSCO, C, BMY, SO, MO, KMB, CMCSA, DUK, BOND, MBB, KHC, IAU, GLD, FCX, WPC, WFC, CAH, WBA, IWM, IMV, NVDA, VIG,
- Reduced Positions: AMZN, MSFT, NFLX, BA, LLY, AVY, JPM, QCOM, WHR, BAC, XOM, WMT, HON, UNH, SNY, KSU, TECH, PAYX, OHI, ITW, JNJ, JCI, AZN, AYI, OTIS, CARR, TOTL, KKR, SGEN, NSC, MGU, AEE, NEE, NOC, LHX, PNC, ATVI, GOOGL, MPW, UBS, DOW,
- Sold Out: PLUG, PYPL, WDFC, INCY, ZM,
For the details of First City Capital Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/first+city+capital+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of First City Capital Management, Inc.
- The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 24,254 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.84%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 25,349 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.41%
- Coca-Cola Co (KO) - 89,355 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.07%
- Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (FXF) - 45,095 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.68%
- AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 28,475 shares, 1.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.36%
First City Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $211.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 1,917 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)
First City Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $155 and $169.99, with an estimated average price of $161.78. The stock is now traded at around $215.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,475 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Anthem Inc (ANTM)
First City Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Anthem Inc. The purchase prices were between $287.7 and $371.31, with an estimated average price of $321.08. The stock is now traded at around $395.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 673 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Nucor Corp (NUE)
First City Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Nucor Corp. The purchase prices were between $48.73 and $80.39, with an estimated average price of $60.54. The stock is now traded at around $100.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: PotlatchDeltic Corp (PCH)
First City Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in PotlatchDeltic Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.76 and $54.16, with an estimated average price of $51.65. The stock is now traded at around $59.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,736 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)
First City Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $60 and $68.46, with an estimated average price of $64.52. The stock is now traded at around $68.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,227 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)
First City Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 44.34%. The purchase prices were between $61.46 and $61.57, with an estimated average price of $61.53. The stock is now traded at around $61.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 44,378 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN)
First City Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 47.51%. The purchase prices were between $21.99 and $22.26, with an estimated average price of $22.13. The stock is now traded at around $22.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 45,515 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)
First City Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 30.42%. The purchase prices were between $118.58 and $136.38, with an estimated average price of $125.11. The stock is now traded at around $144.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 8,398 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS)
First City Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock by 71.57%. The purchase prices were between $60.16 and $64.52, with an estimated average price of $62.59. The stock is now traded at around $63.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 9,505 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF)
First City Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF by 94.44%. The purchase prices were between $161.68 and $186.97, with an estimated average price of $177.07. The stock is now traded at around $173.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,341 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (SLYG)
First City Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 25.85%. The purchase prices were between $75.68 and $89.9, with an estimated average price of $84.96. The stock is now traded at around $83.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,815 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Plug Power Inc (PLUG)
First City Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Plug Power Inc. The sale prices were between $30.78 and $73.18, with an estimated average price of $51.74.Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
First City Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25.Sold Out: Incyte Corp (INCY)
First City Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Incyte Corp. The sale prices were between $76.02 and $100.5, with an estimated average price of $85.34.Sold Out: WD-40 Co (WDFC)
First City Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in WD-40 Co. The sale prices were between $258.65 and $332.29, with an estimated average price of $303.76.Sold Out: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)
First City Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $308.39 and $444.51, with an estimated average price of $369.11.
Here is the complete portfolio of First City Capital Management, Inc.. Also check out:
1. First City Capital Management, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. First City Capital Management, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. First City Capital Management, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that First City Capital Management, Inc. keeps buying