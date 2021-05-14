Logo
Fortis Advisors, LLC Buys Vanguard Total International Stock, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, Sells Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, Global X Cloud Computing ETF, iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Fortis Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Total International Stock, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, sells Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, Global X Cloud Computing ETF, iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF, iShares Silver Trust, PayPal Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fortis Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Fortis Advisors, LLC owns 221 stocks with a total value of $124 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Fortis Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fortis+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Fortis Advisors, LLC
  1. BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 151,459 shares, 8.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 106.70%
  2. Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 157,902 shares, 8.00% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 109,702 shares, 6.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 85.84%
  4. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV) - 113,161 shares, 6.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 710.55%
  5. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 116,952 shares, 5.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 174.15%
New Purchase: Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS)

Fortis Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The purchase prices were between $60.16 and $64.52, with an estimated average price of $62.59. The stock is now traded at around $63.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8%. The holding were 157,902 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)

Fortis Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.46 and $61.57, with an estimated average price of $61.53. The stock is now traded at around $61.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.31%. The holding were 66,606 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB)

Fortis Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.44 and $107.97, with an estimated average price of $107.75. The stock is now traded at around $107.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.23%. The holding were 37,054 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index (GUNR)

Fortis Advisors, LLC initiated holding in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index. The purchase prices were between $32.8 and $37.59, with an estimated average price of $35.39. The stock is now traded at around $39.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.73%. The holding were 93,418 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket (GLTR)

Fortis Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket . The purchase prices were between $90.83 and $101.84, with an estimated average price of $95.66. The stock is now traded at around $100.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 14,199 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A)

Fortis Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $341820 and $398840, with an estimated average price of $366631. The stock is now traded at around $430640.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 1 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)

Fortis Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 710.55%. The purchase prices were between $88.01 and $91.9, with an estimated average price of $90.06. The stock is now traded at around $89.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.77%. The holding were 113,161 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)

Fortis Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 106.70%. The purchase prices were between $149.91 and $177.94, with an estimated average price of $165.25. The stock is now traded at around $160.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.4%. The holding were 151,459 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Fortis Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 174.15%. The purchase prices were between $81.91 and $82.54, with an estimated average price of $82.3. The stock is now traded at around $82.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.54%. The holding were 116,952 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL)

Fortis Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 85.84%. The purchase prices were between $112.41 and $122.16, with an estimated average price of $117.64. The stock is now traded at around $126.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.2%. The holding were 109,702 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund (AAXJ)

Fortis Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund by 336.70%. The purchase prices were between $90.01 and $102.08, with an estimated average price of $95.86. The stock is now traded at around $89.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 27,359 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (VPL)

Fortis Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 10066.98%. The purchase prices were between $79.09 and $84.32, with an estimated average price of $82.02. The stock is now traded at around $80.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 21,859 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)

Fortis Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. The sale prices were between $72.4 and $81.95, with an estimated average price of $77.25.

Sold Out: PVH Corp (PVH)

Fortis Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in PVH Corp. The sale prices were between $82.45 and $108.79, with an estimated average price of $98.78.

Sold Out: Biogen Inc (BIIB)

Fortis Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $242.95 and $284.63, with an estimated average price of $269.82.

Sold Out: Baker Hughes Co (BKR)

Fortis Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Baker Hughes Co. The sale prices were between $20.09 and $25.15, with an estimated average price of $22.77.

Sold Out: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Fortis Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79.

Sold Out: Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL)

Fortis Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The sale prices were between $37.82 and $50.99, with an estimated average price of $44.22.



Here is the complete portfolio of Fortis Advisors, LLC.

1. Fortis Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Fortis Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Fortis Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Fortis Advisors, LLC keeps buying
