Fortis Advisors, LLC Buys Vanguard Total International Stock, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, Sells Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, Global X Cloud Computing ETF, iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

New Purchases: VXUS, VGSH, SUB, GUNR, GLTR, BRK.A, FNCL, DLPN, GRWG, AMLP, TOTL, ESGU, BAC, TMUS, VGIT, AME, SYF, EXPD, EA, SEE, AJG, CDW, AOS, CLX, SPLG, EFG, PHYS, RSP, GOVT, RIOT, XSOE, MARA, CARR, OTIS, EFV, SCHA, VLUE, FTEC, IGLB, DFS, SQ, JD, SI, PNQI, HDB, VIG, BAM, VCR, EFAV, MBB, TSLA, FHLC, VFH, ASEA, XHE, IHI, ENB, JETS, XLE, IGSB, BFT, VONG, LIT, MRNA, FALN, VNQ, RDS.A, PBW,

Added Positions: BIV, MTUM, BSV, QUAL, AAXJ, VPL, KXI, FUTY, DWAS, MGC, SCHE, PBPB, VBR, TIP, GLD, FNI, MUB, FB, EDV, MRK, FHI, A, ORCL, JNJ, QQQ, BABA, GNOG, VSS, USMV, IWM, ABNB, DVY, SDY,

Reduced Positions: VEU, IUSV, AGG, CLOU, IQLT, MSFT, SLV, PYPL, AAPL, AMZN, RBBN, SHOP, MSTR, DHI, DISCA, SCHW, V, NWS, TMO, MA, VDC,

Sold Out: CTSH, PVH, BIIB, IEMG, BKR, NUE, WU, DAL, MO, FTI, FOX, XRX, IJR, VTI, UAL, IEFA, IVV, VDE, BDX, RTX, DD, COST, KO, CVS, BAX, IJH, PEP, NSC, ECL, VUG,

Investment company Fortis Advisors, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Total International Stock, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, sells Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, Global X Cloud Computing ETF, iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF, iShares Silver Trust, PayPal Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fortis Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Fortis Advisors, LLC owns 221 stocks with a total value of $124 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 151,459 shares, 8.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 106.70% Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 157,902 shares, 8.00% of the total portfolio. New Position BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 109,702 shares, 6.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 85.84% Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV) - 113,161 shares, 6.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 710.55% Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 116,952 shares, 5.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 174.15%

Fortis Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The purchase prices were between $60.16 and $64.52, with an estimated average price of $62.59. The stock is now traded at around $63.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8%. The holding were 157,902 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fortis Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.46 and $61.57, with an estimated average price of $61.53. The stock is now traded at around $61.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.31%. The holding were 66,606 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fortis Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.44 and $107.97, with an estimated average price of $107.75. The stock is now traded at around $107.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.23%. The holding were 37,054 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fortis Advisors, LLC initiated holding in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index. The purchase prices were between $32.8 and $37.59, with an estimated average price of $35.39. The stock is now traded at around $39.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.73%. The holding were 93,418 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fortis Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket . The purchase prices were between $90.83 and $101.84, with an estimated average price of $95.66. The stock is now traded at around $100.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 14,199 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fortis Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $341820 and $398840, with an estimated average price of $366631. The stock is now traded at around $430640.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 1 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fortis Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 710.55%. The purchase prices were between $88.01 and $91.9, with an estimated average price of $90.06. The stock is now traded at around $89.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.77%. The holding were 113,161 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fortis Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 106.70%. The purchase prices were between $149.91 and $177.94, with an estimated average price of $165.25. The stock is now traded at around $160.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.4%. The holding were 151,459 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fortis Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 174.15%. The purchase prices were between $81.91 and $82.54, with an estimated average price of $82.3. The stock is now traded at around $82.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.54%. The holding were 116,952 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fortis Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 85.84%. The purchase prices were between $112.41 and $122.16, with an estimated average price of $117.64. The stock is now traded at around $126.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.2%. The holding were 109,702 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fortis Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund by 336.70%. The purchase prices were between $90.01 and $102.08, with an estimated average price of $95.86. The stock is now traded at around $89.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 27,359 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fortis Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 10066.98%. The purchase prices were between $79.09 and $84.32, with an estimated average price of $82.02. The stock is now traded at around $80.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 21,859 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fortis Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. The sale prices were between $72.4 and $81.95, with an estimated average price of $77.25.

Fortis Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in PVH Corp. The sale prices were between $82.45 and $108.79, with an estimated average price of $98.78.

Fortis Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $242.95 and $284.63, with an estimated average price of $269.82.

Fortis Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Baker Hughes Co. The sale prices were between $20.09 and $25.15, with an estimated average price of $22.77.

Fortis Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79.

Fortis Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The sale prices were between $37.82 and $50.99, with an estimated average price of $44.22.