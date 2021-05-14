Indie Asset Partners, LLC Buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Texas Pacific Land Corp, Sells SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Alphabet Inc

- New Purchases: VTIP, SCHE, TPL, FIX, SCHZ, STMP, ZBRA, LMT, MANU, DFP, TMO, CANG, TGT, CCI, NEP, ZYME, LLNW, HEXO,
- Added Positions: NOC, BIIB, BOTZ, AMT, MO, ROBO, LMBS, ABBV, GWW, DLR, CRSP, PG, ICE, LIT, AVGO, ASAN, PYPL, ABB, NVDA, NVTA, EBS, CVLT, CVS, XOM, QTNT, LUMN,
- Reduced Positions: SLYV, AAPL, SCHG, GOOG, JPST, SPY, GOOGL, BTT, SCHB, AMZN, TDOC, SCHD, RPRX, LLY, MSFT, JPM, SCHM, XLF, IP, SRVR, SLY, CAT, DKNG, VOO, MINT, SHOP, DIS, VTI, FB, ABT, CSCO, FDX, PFE, HD, FIVG, LYFT, VIG, SHW, KO, VZ, UBER, PEP, V, EPD, SCHF, PENN, SQ, VO, ARCC, BRK.B, WMT, MDXG, JNJ, INTC,
- Sold Out: BABA, USMV, NUAN, NIQ, MTT, CRM, SPOT, GILD, EDIT,
- Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) - 67,979 shares, 15.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.53%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 44,247 shares, 6.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.98%
- SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (SLYV) - 42,166 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.37%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,115 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.91%
- ADC Therapeutics SA (ADCT) - 92,116 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.19%
Indie Asset Partners, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.33. The stock is now traded at around $52.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 21,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE)
Indie Asset Partners, LLC initiated holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.78 and $34.63, with an estimated average price of $32.57. The stock is now traded at around $31.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 34,375 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL)
Indie Asset Partners, LLC initiated holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $756.56 and $1703.78, with an estimated average price of $1120.36. The stock is now traded at around $1657.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 495 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Comfort Systems USA Inc (FIX)
Indie Asset Partners, LLC initiated holding in Comfort Systems USA Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.58 and $75.2, with an estimated average price of $63.88. The stock is now traded at around $82.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 8,325 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ)
Indie Asset Partners, LLC initiated holding in Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.65 and $55.66, with an estimated average price of $54.7. The stock is now traded at around $53.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 10,134 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Stamps.com Inc (STMP)
Indie Asset Partners, LLC initiated holding in Stamps.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $170.52 and $276.73, with an estimated average price of $214.16. The stock is now traded at around $166.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 2,145 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)
Indie Asset Partners, LLC added to a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp by 87.97%. The purchase prices were between $286.61 and $323.64, with an estimated average price of $301.43. The stock is now traded at around $370.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 1,485 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Biogen Inc (BIIB)
Indie Asset Partners, LLC added to a holding in Biogen Inc by 46.13%. The purchase prices were between $242.95 and $284.63, with an estimated average price of $269.82. The stock is now traded at around $281.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,679 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: GLOBAL X FDS (BOTZ)
Indie Asset Partners, LLC added to a holding in GLOBAL X FDS by 31.47%. The purchase prices were between $31.53 and $36.46, with an estimated average price of $34.22. The stock is now traded at around $32.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 16,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Altria Group Inc (MO)
Indie Asset Partners, LLC added to a holding in Altria Group Inc by 23.28%. The purchase prices were between $40.76 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $44.79. The stock is now traded at around $50.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 10,990 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: W.W. Grainger Inc (GWW)
Indie Asset Partners, LLC added to a holding in W.W. Grainger Inc by 38.78%. The purchase prices were between $364.39 and $404.61, with an estimated average price of $386.35. The stock is now traded at around $465.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 705 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS)
Indie Asset Partners, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET by 26.85%. The purchase prices were between $50.89 and $51.3, with an estimated average price of $51.13. The stock is now traded at around $51.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 6,850 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Indie Asset Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)
Indie Asset Partners, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $64.92 and $69.88, with an estimated average price of $67.36.Sold Out: Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN)
Indie Asset Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $40.35 and $50.51, with an estimated average price of $46.02.Sold Out: Nuveen Inter Dur Quality Muni Term Fund (NIQ)
Indie Asset Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Nuveen Inter Dur Quality Muni Term Fund. The sale prices were between $14.23 and $14.81, with an estimated average price of $14.51.Sold Out: Western Asset Mu Defined Opp Tr Inc (MTT)
Indie Asset Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Western Asset Mu Defined Opp Tr Inc. The sale prices were between $20.8 and $21.48, with an estimated average price of $21.14.Sold Out: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Indie Asset Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91.
