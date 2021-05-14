Logo
Indie Asset Partners, LLC Buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Texas Pacific Land Corp, Sells SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Alphabet Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Indie Asset Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Texas Pacific Land Corp, Comfort Systems USA Inc, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, sells SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Alphabet Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Indie Asset Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Indie Asset Partners, LLC owns 116 stocks with a total value of $85 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Indie Asset Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/indie+asset+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Indie Asset Partners, LLC
  1. Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) - 67,979 shares, 15.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.53%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 44,247 shares, 6.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.98%
  3. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (SLYV) - 42,166 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.37%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,115 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.91%
  5. ADC Therapeutics SA (ADCT) - 92,116 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.19%
New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)

Indie Asset Partners, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.33. The stock is now traded at around $52.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 21,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE)

Indie Asset Partners, LLC initiated holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.78 and $34.63, with an estimated average price of $32.57. The stock is now traded at around $31.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 34,375 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL)

Indie Asset Partners, LLC initiated holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $756.56 and $1703.78, with an estimated average price of $1120.36. The stock is now traded at around $1657.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 495 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Comfort Systems USA Inc (FIX)

Indie Asset Partners, LLC initiated holding in Comfort Systems USA Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.58 and $75.2, with an estimated average price of $63.88. The stock is now traded at around $82.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 8,325 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ)

Indie Asset Partners, LLC initiated holding in Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.65 and $55.66, with an estimated average price of $54.7. The stock is now traded at around $53.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 10,134 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Stamps.com Inc (STMP)

Indie Asset Partners, LLC initiated holding in Stamps.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $170.52 and $276.73, with an estimated average price of $214.16. The stock is now traded at around $166.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 2,145 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)

Indie Asset Partners, LLC added to a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp by 87.97%. The purchase prices were between $286.61 and $323.64, with an estimated average price of $301.43. The stock is now traded at around $370.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 1,485 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Biogen Inc (BIIB)

Indie Asset Partners, LLC added to a holding in Biogen Inc by 46.13%. The purchase prices were between $242.95 and $284.63, with an estimated average price of $269.82. The stock is now traded at around $281.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,679 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: GLOBAL X FDS (BOTZ)

Indie Asset Partners, LLC added to a holding in GLOBAL X FDS by 31.47%. The purchase prices were between $31.53 and $36.46, with an estimated average price of $34.22. The stock is now traded at around $32.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 16,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Altria Group Inc (MO)

Indie Asset Partners, LLC added to a holding in Altria Group Inc by 23.28%. The purchase prices were between $40.76 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $44.79. The stock is now traded at around $50.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 10,990 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: W.W. Grainger Inc (GWW)

Indie Asset Partners, LLC added to a holding in W.W. Grainger Inc by 38.78%. The purchase prices were between $364.39 and $404.61, with an estimated average price of $386.35. The stock is now traded at around $465.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 705 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS)

Indie Asset Partners, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET by 26.85%. The purchase prices were between $50.89 and $51.3, with an estimated average price of $51.13. The stock is now traded at around $51.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 6,850 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Indie Asset Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)

Indie Asset Partners, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $64.92 and $69.88, with an estimated average price of $67.36.

Sold Out: Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN)

Indie Asset Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $40.35 and $50.51, with an estimated average price of $46.02.

Sold Out: Nuveen Inter Dur Quality Muni Term Fund (NIQ)

Indie Asset Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Nuveen Inter Dur Quality Muni Term Fund. The sale prices were between $14.23 and $14.81, with an estimated average price of $14.51.

Sold Out: Western Asset Mu Defined Opp Tr Inc (MTT)

Indie Asset Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Western Asset Mu Defined Opp Tr Inc. The sale prices were between $20.8 and $21.48, with an estimated average price of $21.14.

Sold Out: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Indie Asset Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91.



Here is the complete portfolio of Indie Asset Partners, LLC. Also check out:

1. Indie Asset Partners, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Indie Asset Partners, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Indie Asset Partners, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Indie Asset Partners, LLC keeps buying
Author's Avatar

insider